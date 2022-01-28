Best Investment Banks To Work For In 2022

Why do you want to work in investment banking?

Don’t say you want the money. You won’t last long. The hours, the pace, the pressure: it’ll eat you up before you can cash your fat bonus and move to private equity. Huddled in secret, you’ll run your numbers and polish your pitchbook dozens of times. And you’ll check your phone every 15 minutes on your free time too. When your deal hits The Wall Street Journal, only a select few will know how you made it happen behind the scenes.

Those are the negatives of investment banking. The positive, of course, is the learning: exposure to a wide range of industries and complex models. Whatever you think of the lifestyle, it forces you to prove your worth every single day. Importance and impact: That’s banking at its heart — access to the best minds in business and the best perks of life.

Wall Street

BANKERS EVALUATE THEIR FIRMS…AND THEIR RIVALS

To enjoy those, you need to choose the best institution to work. Money is always a big consideration. So too are culture, training, work-life balance, career paths, and long-term outlook. When it comes to the best mix of these variables, Centerview Partners again stands above the other investment banks.

For the second consecutive year, Centerview Partners edged out Evercore in the Vault Banking 25. Moelis & Company and Morgan Stanley again held down the #3 and #4 spots, while Lazard jumped to 5th.

The Vault Banking 25, released on January 26th, is a benchmark for excellence in North American investment banking. Started in 2007, the Vault Banking 25 has been based on a survey issued by Vault Career Intelligence. This firm has since emerged as Firsthand, an Infobase company that gathers market intelligence to produce employer ratings, reviews, and employment opportunities in industries like banking, consulting, and law.

The Vault Banking 25 survey, which was conducted last fall, attracted 3,600 responses from banking professionals — a major uptick over the 3,000 respondents who participated last year. In this survey, respondents rate their firms on a 10-point scale, where 10 is the highest possible score. This includes evaluating their employers on 20 measures, ranging from Benefits to Wellness. At the same time, they also score rival firms they are familiar with on Prestige. In addition, respondents assess their firm on four diversity dimensions, including Race, Gender, and LGBTQ+.

Overall, the highest weight is given to Prestige, which accounts for 40% of the ranking weight. Firm Culture makes up another 20%. Compensation, Business Outlook, and Overall Satisfaction each enjoy a 10% share. The remaining 10% is split between Work-Life Balance and Training. These weights have remained the same from the previous year.

View from Citi Photo by Tori Leonhardt

CENTERVIEW TOPS FOR COMPENSATION AND CULTURE

What set Centerview Partners apart in 2022? For one, the firm notched the highest scores in Compensation, Culture, Formal Training, and Informal Training — or 40% of the entire survey weight. By the same token, Centerview Partners ranked 5th when it comes to Prestige, a feat made all the more impressive by the firm’s .37 of a point improvement in this area over the past year. It was also the biggest improvement among any of the Top 25 firms.

And Centerview Partners was hardly a slouch in any other measure. For Business Outlook, Work-Life Balance, and Overall Satisfaction — categories that make up the remaining 25% of the weight — Centerview Partners posted the 2nd-highest scores. The firm’s lowest score stemmed from International Opportunities (9th). At the same time, it ranked 2nd for both Gender Diversity and Racial Diversity, with its lowest mark being 4th for LGBTQ+ Diversity. That’s across-the-board excellence — and it’s the reason why Centerview Partners topped all comers.

Along with collecting data, the Vault Banking 25 survey curates qualitative feedback. One area where Centerview Partners shines, according to one anonymous respondent, is work-life balance. “We tend to work on larger, more complicated transactions, and our junior staff gets a lot of interaction with clients,” writes one survey-taker. “This is what we signed up for and makes working long hours worthwhile. But work/life balance is taken seriously, and every effort is made to keep weekends and holidays clear without the need for a formal policy.”

Another area where the firm excels, according to survey-takers, is informal training. Here, says another survey respondent, Centerview Partners places a premium on coaching and mentoring. “Everyone at the firm seems to be hyper-focused on mentorship. Everyone is willing to take extra time out of their days to teach hard skills and provide a meaningful experience to the junior bankers. This also extends to career development and future opportunities.”

And the pay is just an added bonus notes a third respondent. “Centerview is differentiated on comp—it is all-cash, and the payout structure is very fair and motivating.”

Evercore bankers. Evercore photo

NECK-AND-NECK WITH EVERCORE

Evercore again served as the runner-up to Centerview Partners in the 2022 Vault Banking 25. It fell just .14 of a point shy of the top spot despite ranking below Centerview Partners in every category incorporated in the methodology except one: Prestige. In this area, Evercore finished 4th, nearly .10 of a point above Centerview Partners. In addition, Evercore ranked among the top three in a dozen categories, highlighted by the 3rd-highest scores in Formal Training and Hiring Process. The firm also managed to finish among the top three in two of the four Diversity dimensions (and 4th in the other two).

While Centerview Partners is praised for having the ‘top-of-Street compensation”, Evercore competitors described the firm as having “the best talent on the Street.” Internally, Evercore professionals are equally bullish on their leadership and long-term outlook.

“There is a ton of growth on the horizon,” observes one respondent. “We are well poised in a number of sectors with excellent personnel, culture, leadership, and reputation. It will continue to be extremely busy, and although we’ve added so many people, we may not have the staff to handle the workload.”

“Employees have the utmost support of firm leadership,” adds another. “Every deal that the firm advises on has an announcement sent through the firm that the CEOs and founder respond to and congratulate the team on. The firm recognizes where the market is moving, and is well-sized and positioned to advise clients in effective ways.”

Ken Moelis and Julie Taffet Moelis. Courtesy photo

MOELIS NOTCHES TOP SCORE IN 13 DIMENSIONS

From 2020 to 2021, Moelis & Partners rocketed from 10th to 3rd in the Vault Banking 25. This year, the firm held steady at #3, despite boosting its overall index score by .211 of a point (compared to .059 for Evercore and .038 for Centerview Partners). Notably, Moelis & Company earned the highest survey averages in 13 dimensions: Benefits, Business Outlook, Client Interaction, Firm Leadership, Hours, Internal Mobility, Promotion Policies, Quality of Work, Relationships With Managers, Overall Satisfaction, Vacation Policies, Wellness, and Work/Life Balance.

Just one problem: only Business Outlook, Overall Satisfaction and Work/Life Balance are weighted as part of the Vault ranking methodology…and just a combined 25% at that. For Compensation, which accounts for 10% of the weight, Moelis & Company finished 2nd behind Centerview Partners. The same is true for both Formal Training and Informal Training, which (combined) take another 5% share. However, Moelis’ Achilles heel remains Prestige. Here, the firm remained anchored at 7th, behind both Centerview Partners and Evercore, despite boosting its score by .201 of a point.

That said, Moelis & Company has established the right model to make further progress. For one, it ranks 2nd to Centerview Partners in Compensation — and just .027 behind at that. For another, the firm has rolled out protected time that runs from 7:00 p.m. on Friday to noon Saturday, with team members also receiving protected Saturdays every third week.

“The firm has also encouraged folks to get back to office, but does not apply pressure and has been rather flexible,” writes a Moelis survey respondent. “Folks across the firm are also likeminded. They work extremely hard but also recognize the benefit of having a life outside of work. Returning to a collaborative workplace has been beneficial.”

And it is a place where merit trumps all other considerations too. “What makes Moelis stand out is the ability to develop and take on increasing responsibility in a natural progression,” explains a second survey-taker. “There is no ceiling on advancement based on your title. If you are qualified and competent, you will have continued opportunities to take on new and more advanced roles, whether that’s working directly with clients, managing larger teams of juniors, taking on a greater number of projects, etc.”

TWO NEWCOMERS

This year’s biggest move came from Lazard, which climbed from 9th to 5th, which can partially be attributed to ranking 6th for Prestige. In contrast, Bank of America dropped from 6th to 9th, losing ground in Prestige while ranking among the top five in just two survey dimensions (ESG Practices and Internal Mobility). Bank of America also ranked 13th for Compensation, 12th for Culture, and 14th for Satisfaction, measures that make up 40% of the Vault Banking 25 weight. Equally worrisome, BofA notched the 10th-highest average for Firm Leadership and 12th-best score for Business Outlook — further signs of a crisis of confidence in the ranks.

However, these numbers don’t necessarily correlate with frontline opinion. “The bank seems to be looking good for the future, as we had one of the best quarters recently,” writes one respondent. “We are consistently gaining market share and are the top leveraged finance shop on the Street. And Brian Moynihan is a great leader and very inspiring. He genuinely cares about the firm and the people who work here.”

Just one firm — Greenhill & Company — joined the Vault Banking 25 this year. It bested its banking peers for International Opportunities. Stifel and Nomura joined the Top 25 at 17th and 18th respectively, knocking out Jefferies & Company and Rothschild & Company in the process.

Goldman Sachs employees. Courtesy photo

GOLDMAN SACHS LURKING AROUND

The top of the Vault Banking 25 also suffers from missing some key names: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, Citi, and Credit Suisse. The reason: these firms opted out of participating in the employee survey. However, they weren’t forgotten by their competitors. Each of them had scores among the top 15 in Prestige, which is why their scores were high enough to make the ranking. Goldman Sachs again held the #1 spot for Prestige. Its 8.968 score was over .50 of a point higher than Morgan Stanley. That said, you could argue that Goldman Sachs’ low ranking casts a shadow over the Vault Consulting 25. That’s particularly true as the firm continues to evolve under the leadership of David Solomon, who took over as Chairman and CEO in 2018.

“David Solomon has shifted the culture in a very positive way,” writes one survey respondent. “We’re innovating and growing our consumer business and positioned to be in a great place in five years. I’m not going to be selling my equity anytime soon.”

Another staffer cites Goldman Sachs’ coaching culture as a major plus. “Incredible focus on developing young talent, both through formal and informal training programs and through both soft and hard skills. An emphasis on mentorship across the firm. Opportunity is given to those that are willing and able to take it on. Very talented individuals across the firm creates a lot of competition for any opportunity.”

Since the Prestige ranking originates from survey-takers outside the firm, it is subject to popular opinion over lived experience. Hence, Prestige rankings ends to remain fixed. That is the case here, where nine of the top ten firms held their same spot. The one difference was Perella Weinberg, which climbed two places to 10th thanks to a .231 of a point improvement in its index score. However, Perella Weinberg wasn’t alone in making news. Qatalyst Partners and LionTree Advisors produced Prestige averages that were .586 and .421 of a point better than the previous year respectively. In turn, they moved up five and spots in the process.

LOOP BREAKS THE RULES

While Diversity isn’t included in the Vault Banking 25 methodology, this year features a clear winner here: Loop Capital Markets. A Chicago-based, minority-owned firm, Loop Capital Markets ranked #1 for Overall Diversity, not to mention the Racial, Gender, and LGBTQ+ dimensions. This commitment to diversity starts from the top-down according to one survey respondent.

“This is an area that I am extremely proud of. We have an internship program that hires intentionally from City Colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And our CEO is African-American, our president is an African-American woman, our head of corporate investment banking is an African-American woman, our head of HR is an African-American woman, and the head of our short-term desk is an Asian woman. We are like the United Nations at Loop. There is so much diversity across the business.”

More than diversity, Loop Capital Markets’ success is rooted in access and development. “The career development at Loop Capital is important to the core of who the firm is. Our analysts frequently have meetings with upper management around ways to enhance our development and retain the junior team. When Wall Street made the decision to increase analyst pay, we started having those conversations immediately and took action. I’m also able to regularly join client meetings with our CEO and president and pitch our capabilities. The amount of visibility our junior team gets at the top level of our firm is very important and second to none.”

Click on the links below for more detailed rankings:

VAULT BANKING 25: OVERALL RANKING

VAULT BANKING 25: PRESTIGE RANKING

VAULT BANKING 25: CAREER, QUALITY OF LIFE, AND DIVERSITY RANKINGS

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York City

Vanderbilt Owen students visited 11 different banks and financial firms over fall break, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. Vanderbilt photo

Benefits

1) Moelis & Company

2) Guggenheim Securities

3) Harris Williams

Business Outlook

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Guggenheim Securities

Client Interaction

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Harris Williams

Compensation

1) Centerview Partners

2) Moelis & Company

3) Harris Williams

Culture

1) Centerview Partners

2) Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co.

3) Moelis & Company

ESG Practices

1) Guggenheim Securities

2) Loop Capital Markets

3) Centerview Partners

Firm Leadership

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Harris Williams

Formal Training

1) Centerview Partners

2) Moelis & Company

3) Evercore

Hiring Process

1) Centerview Partners

2) Moelis & Company

3) Evercore

Hours

1) Moelis & Company

2) Loop Capital Markets

3) Centerview Partners

Informal Training

1) Centerview Partners

2) Moelis & Company

3) Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co.

Internal Mobility

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Greenhill & Co.

International Opportunities

1) Greenhill & Co.

2) Moelis & Company

3) Lazard

Promotion Policies

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co.

Quality Of Work

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co.

Relationships With Managers

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Harris Williams

Satisfaction

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Houlihan Lokey

Vacation Policies

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Loop Capital Markets

Wellness

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Guggenheim Securities

Work/Life Balance

1) Moelis & Company

2) Centerview Partners

3) Solomon Partners

Overall Diversity

1) Loop Capital Markets

2) Moelis & Company

3) Centerview Partners

Diversity For Women

1) Loop Capital Markets

2) Centerview Partners

3) Evercore

LGBTQ+ Diversity

1) Loop Capital Markets

2) Moelis & Company

3) Evercore

Racial & Ethnic Diversity

1) Loop Capital Markets

2) Centerview Partners

3) Moelis & Company

The post Best Investment Banks To Work For In 2022 appeared first on Poets&Quants.