Best iPhone deals: Save on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max and more

Looking for great Apple deals on one of the best iPhones? There are plenty out there covering the absolute latest and fastest models as well as older models that will still keep many people happy. If you’re keen to see what’s out there and how you could save, read on while we take you through all the best iPhone deals available today. Shopping on a tight budget? Consider checking out our list of the best refurbished iPhone deals instead.

iPhone 15 (128GB, locked to AT&T) — $730, was $830 (plus up to $700 off w/ trade-in)

The Apple iPhone 15 finally brings with it Dynamic Island which we’ve only previously seen on the Pro range. It’s a real game changer at times and is very convenient. Alongside that, the Apple iPhone 15 has the Ceramic Shield front to keep it more protected while its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display promises to be up to two times brighter than the iPhone 14 in the sun. There’s also a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens to help you take great shots. The A16 Bionic chip has plenty of processing power to aid with software adjustments.

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB, locked to AT&T) — $1,100, was $1,200 (plus save up to $1,000 w/ trade-in)

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a vast 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion support to ensure great refresh rates and an always-on display. The Dynamic Island continues to be super useful at times, while the whole thing is powered by the A17 Pro chip to ensure that performance is fantastic. Want to be able to play Resident Evil 4 on the move? You’ll soon be able to do that with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also has the new customizable action button so you can set up a shortcut to an essential feature, while the 48MP main camera is great for taking photos and has an impressive 5x telephoto lens.

iPhone XR (64GB, Black, locked to Cricket Wireless) — $292, was ~$500+

The iPhone XR is definitely an older model, but you can get a great deal on one right now if you’re willing to take the black coloration and use Cricket Wireless. While the phone’s “normal” price is a bit hard to determine due to limited availability and every color having a different price point, we can estimate that this phone would normally run you a little over $500. The Apple iPhone XR is still pretty stylish for its age. It has a large 6.1-inch LCD screen with 1,792 x 828 resolution with Liquid Retina technology ensuring it looks super sharp. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it’s starting to show its age but still has potential. There’s also a 12MP back camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front-facing camera is 7MP and ideal for selfie-taking.

iPhone 11 (64GB, Yellow, locked to Cricket Wireless) — $293, was $559 (plus trade-in)

Once the greatest, the Apple iPhone 11 still holds its own. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen with 64GB of memory and up to 17 hours of battery life. It has dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras with a Night Mode helping you get the most out of low light situations. For this deal, you’ll have to get the yellow coloration and stick with Cricket Wireless, but if you’re already with Cricket and want a slight upgrade, this is the phone to go for. You can even tap “Trade-In and Save” to save more.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB, Gold, locked to Cricket Wireless) — $613, was $1,099

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a large 6.7-inch display with its OLED panel looking gorgeous. Incredibly bright and crisp, it’s hard to fault. Ideal for multitasking if a little cumbersome to hold, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a true powerhouse in terms of looks. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic processor but there’s 5G support and a Ceramic Shield to keep you happy. For the cameras, enjoy a 12MP sensor that’s larger than before along with great software additions and an ultrawide lens too. Count on Dolby Vision HDR video support to make moving images look even better.

More iPhone deals we love

It is always hard to get a new iPhone on sale, but there are still more offers available:

iPhone 14 (128GB, Unlocked) — $680, was $730 (plus, save up to $330 w/ trade-in)

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB, locked to AT&T) — $830, was $930 (plus, save up to $700 w/ trade-in)

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB, locked to AT&T) — $1,000, was $1,100 (plus, save up to $1,000 w/ trade-in)