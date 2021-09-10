What Are the Best Items To Sell on Poshmark?

ijeab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tara Tucci of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, started selling on the fashion marketplace app Poshmark in 2016. She has since reeled in nearly $50,000 exclusively through selling on the platform.

“I’m always searching for any platform where I can sell luxury pieces and there is a huge market on Poshmark for authentic luxury handbags,” Tucci said. “Poshmark will authenticate any item over $500 for free.”

A reseller for 20 years, Tucci keeps a close eye on the couture trends that are generating the most interest among high-paying customers, specializing in Louis Vuitton pieces.

“[Right] now everyone wants Louis Vuitton Neverfulls,” Tucci said. “I look high and low for these bags on all selling platforms.”

A “Posh Ambassador,” Tucci meets a number of steep qualifications on Poshmark and gets access to exclusive Poshmark perks. Her status comes with a lot of hard work, and at times, significant upfront investment.

“I’ve purchased bags from Japan, France, Dubai and paid hundreds just in custom fees,” Tucci said.

Still, $50,000 is a pretty sweet income for a side gig, and has many asking, “How can we get started selling on Poshmark? What are the top-selling categories for fashion? What are the do’s and don’ts?”

Most Popular Brands and Trending Labels

Based on Poshmark’s most recent report, these are 10 of the most popular brands on the platform:

lululemon athletica Nike Free People Victoria’s Secret Coach PINK Victoria’s Secret American Eagle Outfitters J. Crew UGG Michael Kors

And these are the top trending brands:

Obermeyer David Yurman Charlotte Tilbury Pandora Star Wars Taylor Swift C.C Burton Barefoot Dreams Peloton

Hunt your closet for these brands — or, if you’re up for putting more time into this, visit your local Goodwill and scour bargain bidding sites like eBay.

Rummaging through sample sales and estate sales is also recommended.

Remember that these aren’t the only brands that sell on Poshmark, they’re just performing the best based on current data. Use the platform to sell (and search) any designer.

The Process of Selling

Once you have an item you’d like to sell, it’s crucial that you know the do’s and don’ts of vending via Poshmark.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Ensure that your item is in pristine condition. This means no holes, snags, marks or pilling. If you see something, say something. The worst thing you can do is conceal a seemingly insignificant flaw. A buyer 100% will find that flaw, and will likely take you down in their review of you and/or demand a refund. Do a photoshoot. Once you have the item ready for selling, take photos (a smartphone camera is fine) of the item from various angles. It’s best to take these photos in daylight with the flash off so that colors and fabric are clearly represented. Include a close-up photo of the label and the care instructions. Aim for about five quality photos. If you can model the items, that helps, but it’s probably best to not model shoes. Take measurements. In addition to checking off the size of your piece, you also want to take measurements. Brands can differ drastically in sizing, so merely describing an item as “medium” or “size 6” will not suffice. Measure the bust, length and shoulder width and note whether there is any stretch or not. Be clear and concise in your description. Nobody wants to read an essay about how beautiful your Marc Jacobs coat is, but they do want to read about exactly how it looks. Is it red or is it maroon? Is the print floral or polka dot? Does it have puffy shoulders or shoulder pads? Be as detailed as you can, keeping in mind that visually impaired people may be shopping your items. Be transparent about any flaws. We went over this briefly before, but it really cannot be overstated. If there is absolutely anything wrong with your item — even a pinhole in the back collar, or a little mark in the under slip — you have to disclose this. And don’t say things like, “Snag on right knee; doesn’t affect the appearance though!” Let the shopper decided whether it affects the appearance by taking an up-close photo of the flaw. Embrace SEO. You don’t need to be a techie to master selling on Poshmark, but you need a very basic understanding of SEO (search engine optimization). What this means is that you need to use keywords wisely. So, if you’re selling a white dress by Zara, in addition to including the keywords “white dress” and “Zara”, you’ll also want to include language that effectively communicates the style (e.g., “bridal,” “cocktail,” “skater” and so on). Package your product like delicate gold. Before you start selling, you should be stocked up on shipping supplies. Be sure to package your item extra safely, and add thoughtful finishing touches like quality tissue paper, a thank you note or perhaps a little extra trinket. Send it right away. You may not feel like going to the post office for a couple days, but if someone purchases an item from you, it’s imperative that you skedaddle. Buyers are not known for their patience.

And there you have it. Now go make a million dollars (or even twenty bucks) by selling online!

Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021

