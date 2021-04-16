Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?

Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thankfully, the unemployment rate is far lower than its near-15% peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, it stands at 6% now — still nearly double where it was just before the pandemic began. As a result, millions of Americans are searching for their next job.

In addition, the start of the year is usually a popular time to look for a new job, according to Glassdoor Economic Research. To help you land your next gig, Glassdoor put together a list of the 50 best jobs for 2021. The criteria it used are median base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs are ranked by weighting each of the three criteria equally.

Key takeaways include:

Tech jobs continue to dominate these lists. Indeed, the top six jobs and eight of the top 10 are tech jobs. In all, 22 tech jobs make the list. And because tech is ubiquitous these days, tech jobs pervade all industries — not just tech companies.

Technical program manager has the highest median base salary at $142,379.

Corporate recruiter has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4, for the second year in a row, according to the study.

Software engineer has the most job openings on the list, with over 40,564 job openings as of Dec. 7, 2020. Glassdoor understands the importance of job openings in the context of the pandemic, so all of its Top 50 jobs have at least 2,000 openings as of the same Dec. 7, 2020 date.

Keep reading to see the complete list of best jobs in America for 2021.

Last updated: April 16, 2021

50. Mechanical Engineer

50. Mechanical Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,277

Median Base Salary: $75,785

49. Financial Analyst

49. Financial Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 6,705

Median Base Salary: $70,959

48. Civil Engineer

48. Civil Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,705

Median Base Salary: $65,612

47. Customer Success Manager

47. Customer Success Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,046

Median Base Salary: $66,041

46. Corporate Recruiter

46. Corporate Recruiter

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 2,390

Median Base Salary: $70,959

45. Finance Manager

45. Finance Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 6,623

Median Base Salary: $110,091

44. Risk Manager

44. Risk Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 3,688

Median Base Salary: $94,488

43. Tax Accountant

43. Tax Accountant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 8,829

Median Base Salary: $67,028

42. Technical Project Manager

42. Technical Project Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 3,043

Median Base Salary: $103,633

41. Physician Assistant

41. Physician Assistant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 5,601

Median Base Salary: $107,238

40. Scrum Master

40. Scrum Master

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,331

Median Base Salary: $105,000

39. Operations Manager

39. Operations Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 23,181

Median Base Salary: $70,000

38. Attorney

38. Attorney

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 3,954

Median Base Salary: $86,071

37. Electrical Engineer

37. Electrical Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 6,255

Median Base Salary: $80,033

36. Realtor

36. Realtor

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 8,148

Median Base Salary: $52,022

35. Data Analyst

35. Data Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 7,748

Median Base Salary: $70,000

34. QA Engineer

34. QA Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,654

Median Base Salary: $85,000

33. Construction Superintendent

33. Construction Superintendent

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 6,438

Median Base Salary: $80,738

32. Project Manager

32. Project Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 34,362

Median Base Salary: $80,562

31. Marketing Manager

31. Marketing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 12,811

Median Base Salary: $68,042

Engineer

30. Technical Program Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,618

Median Base Salary: $142,379

29. Business Analyst

29. Business Analyst

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 13,677

Median Base Salary: $76,201

28. Clinic Manager

28. Clinic Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 5,132

Median Base Salary: $74,562

27. Clinical Nurse

27. Clinical Nurse

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 7,702

Median Base Salary: $74,031

26. Sales Manager

26. Sales Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 16,458

Median Base Salary: $72,560

25. Product Designer

25. Product Designer

Job Satisfaction Rating : 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 2,420

Median Base Salary: $104,120

24. UX Designer

24. UX Designer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,122

Median Base Salary: $90,881

23. Cloud Engineer

23. Cloud Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,482

Median Base Salary: $105,565

22. Solutions Engineer

22. Solutions Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,654

Median Base Salary: $90,942

21. Consultant

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 9,841

Median Base Salary: $83,069

20. Program Manager

20. Program Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 18,963

Median Base Salary: $80,066

19. Tax Manager

19. Tax Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,052

Median Base Salary: $111,046

18. Product Marketing Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 2,998

Median Base Salary: $120,267

17. Machine Learning Engineer

17. Machine Learning Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 2,977

Median Base Salary: $104,837

16. Back End Engineer

16. Back End Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 3,001

Median Base Salary: $90,757

15. Automation Engineer

15. Automation Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,123

Median Base Salary: $86,445

14. Salesforce Developer

14. Salesforce Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 3,346

Median Base Salary: $89,098

13. Strategy Manager

13. Strategy Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,647

Median Base Salary: $123,207

12. HR Manager

12. HR Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 3,818

Median Base Salary: $87,852

11. Front End Engineer

11. Front End Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,978

Median Base Salary: $81,360

10. Dentist

10. Dentist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,315

Median Base Salary: $134,122

9. Software Engineer

9. Software Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 40,564

Median Base Salary: $110,245

8. Mobile Engineer

8. Mobile Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,631

Median Base Salary: $94,301

research-manager

7. Business Development Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 8,827

Median Base Salary: $82,182

6. Information Security Engineer

6. Information Security Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 5,621

Median Base Salary: $110,000

5. DevOps Engineer

5. DevOps Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,904

Median Base Salary: $110,003

4. Enterprise Architect

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 10,069

Median Base Salary: $131,361

3. Product Manager

3. Product Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 14,515

Median Base Salary: $121,107

2. Data Scientist

2. Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 5,971

Median Base Salary: $113,736

1. Java Developer

1. Java Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings : 10,103

Median Base Salary: $90,830

