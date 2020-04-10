The Best Kamado Grills for Your Backyard Barbecue

Click here to read the full article.

Grilling is an ever-evolving art form. Charcoal grills, once the standard, eventually gave way to gas grills for faster cooking times. And now we find ourselves reaching back to old-school, tried-and-true methods—albeit with new approaches and methodologies. Which is where the kamado grill comes into play.

You’ve probably seen a kamado-style grill without knowing its name. The rounded, ceramic egg-like grills got their start in Japan and China hundreds of years ago. Known for their unparalleled level of heat retention, the grills found a place among cooking obsessives who plied them to grilling and even smoking smoke a variety of different kinds of meats.

The ceramic construction allows for heat to stay trapped for long, extended periods of time. This means that it’s now even easier to cook excellent barbecue or perfectly grill steaks from the comfort of your own backyard. While the grills take a little time to get the hang of, it won’t be long before you will cooking meats like a barbecue pitmaster. Here are four of our favorite kamado grills to help elevate your grilling into something sublime.

