The Best Kids' Desks for Every Home Study Space and Type of Student

With a lot up in the air lately, it's more important than ever to have the best desk for kids to help them focus on schoolwork and after-school projects. As well we know, children can struggle with attention span, especially when faced with tasks they don't want to do—such as the structured, repetitive tasks associated with schoolwork. What can you do to make homework more fun? A new desk can add a spark to study-time and can help foster a feeling of independence.

Whether this is your first time looking for a desk for your children, or you're looking to upgrade, we've gathered together the most stylish, functional, comfortable, and fun desks on the market right now.

How We Chose the Best Desks for Kids

You may be limited on space, so we've got small desks that can tuck into their bedrooms or a corner of the kitchen, desks that can rest on their laps, and even desks that two kids can use at once. We looked for desks with at least 65 percent five-star ratings and no lower than four stars overall, and we read through the reviews closely to find out what parents liked about the desks we chose to help you find the perfect fit for your family.

Read on to find our top picks in every category, including adjustable desks that grow with your child, simple standing desks for active kids, and adorable brightly colored desks that will make them feel confident and independent when they sit down to tackle homework, writing projects, or anything else that sparks their imagination.

The Best Kids' Desks to Buy Now:

Best Desk for Studying: Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk & Chair

This dark wood desk may feel familiar to your kids, since it has a safety-hinged lid just like the desks used in many schools. It's well-built, with reinforced legs and a sturdy feel, making it the perfect choice for at-home schooling or homework sessions.

Parents like how well-constructed the desk and chair are, with one reviewer writing, "I was very surprised at the quality of the desk and chair; they are both very study and the finish was awesome."

The word "perfect" keeps coming up in reviews, and parents rave about how the size is just right for pre-K and younger kids. "This is the perfect desk for my 4-year-old," one wrote. "She will be starting pre-K in the fall, and so we got this desk to prepare her for any homework she may get."

To buy: Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk & Chair, $81.99, (originally $140.49); amazon.com.

Best Bedroom Desk: Harriet Bee Glaser 44" W Writing Desk and Chair Set

This adorable desk comes with a small hutch featuring a fun cork board and little compartments to stash away supplies. Designed for kids ages 5 to 12, it's available in five colorways—one to match almost every style and decor—including teal, black, lavender, gray, and white.

With over 1,200 five-star reviews, you can feel assured this is a desk both parents and kids love. Parents rave about the surface space, with one writing, "The desk surface is large enough to spread her workbooks and papers out and still have room for her computer." Another noted the storage space is ample, and that their daughter loved the color, writing, "There is plenty of storage for her school and art supplies too. The purple color is a purple-pink shade, which she loves."

To buy: Harriet Bee Glaser 44, $274.99 (originally $349.95); wayfair.com.

Best Desk for a Small Space: Zipcode Design Annie Desk

Keep it simple with this well-priced desk available in six colorways, from wood grain to bright pink, that's easy to stash in a nook in almost any room.

Parents love how the desk works with space constraints. The ease of assembly is another plus. One reviewer noted, "This desk is perfect for my 10-year-old to do her remote learning. We needed something small and this fit the criteria. Very easy to put together. It took me and my husband about 15 minutes."

To buy: Zipcode Design Annie Desk, $54.99 (originally $59.99); wayfair.com.

Best Desk for Two Kids: ECR4Kids Natural Bentwood Multipurpose Kids Wooden Chair Set

This multi-tasking desk set is a great option if you have more than one smaller child, and it can be used in several different ways, not just for schoolwork. The easy-to-carry set has a desk that doubles as a table and chairs that double as stools, so the kiddos can change it up from homework to crafts or coloring. Also, since the seat heights change depending how you're using them, this set can grow with them from when they're toddlers years to bigger kids.

With more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this easy-to-clean (just wipe it down) set is "extremely economical when you consider how long your child/children will be able to use it," according to one reviewer. They also shared, "Your child will love to have a table that truly fits their height, because it'll help enable them to be independent."

To buy: ECR4Kids Natural Bentwood Multipurpose Kids Wooden Chair Set, $179.54; amazon.com.

Best Lap Desk: Baodan Laptop Bed Table with Storage

Not everyone likes to sit at a desk, and that includes kids—especially teenagers. This lap desk has pretty much everything your floor-sitting, bed-writing, couch-loving child will need to do their work, including storage, a slot for a phone or tablet, and a cup holder.

Reviewers love the handles on either side, which make it easy to move from the living room to the bedroom, with one writing, "Great help for working from home. I can carry my computer, mouse, a pen, my phone, and everything in one trip." Others note that it folds up, and, "I can tuck it under my couch."

To buy: Baodan Laptop Bed Table with Storage, $31.99; amazon.com.

Best Computer Desk: Inbox Zero Reversible L-Shape Desk

Perfect for a tween or teen, this set-up combines a regular computer desk with four storage shelves, creating a spacious workspace with lots of room for books and maybe a few bobbleheads.

It's easy to put together—which is major for a busy parent—and keeps everything organized. "Finally, I can organize my things nicely," wrote one five-star reviewer. Another shared, "Compact and easy to assemble, it fits perfectly in any small space!"

To buy: Inbox Zero Reversible L-Shape Desk, $99.99 (originally $107.99); wayfair.com.

Best Adjustable Desk: ODO Kids Desk and Chair Set Height Adjustable Children Study Table with Light

Whether we (or our wallets) like it or not, kids grow, and they grow fast. If your household is going through growth spurts, this reasonably priced adjustable desk might be just the thing to get you through the elementary school years.

The height of the desk and the chair "grow with your child" explains one five-star reviewer. Just twist and lift the table and chair as your child gets taller. They'll also love the tablet holder and built-in lamp.

To buy: ODO Kids Desk and Chair Set Height Adjustable Children Study Table with Light, $102.99; amazon.com.

Best Standing Desk: SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Has your busy kid been standing and sitting (and standing and sitting) at the kitchen counter doing their work for the past year? It might be time to try a standing desk, like this functional, sturdy desk that comes at an incredibly affordable price, compared to many others of its kind. It comes with a cable management tray and features a digital keypad with memory presets.

Reviewers loved the value and function of this desk. "This is by far the best value of anything I've come across! It was easy to assemble, the motor works nicely and smoothly, and it looks great in my home office! Very happy with this purchase!" raved one.

To buy: SHW Memory Preset Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, $198.87; amazon.com.

Best Stylish Desk for Teens: George Oliver Morrisville Desk

We love this desk for teenagers because it provides them with a stylish space to work as well as cute shelves and drawers they can decorate to show their personality. Desks should be a stimulating place for learning and other projects, and this solid wood desk that offers cable management is the perfect choice.

If your teen is a style star, reviewers say this is the way to go. "This desk does not disappoint. The natural wood color matches perfectly with the hardwood floors," raved one reviewer.

To buy: George Oliver Morrisville Desk, $165.99 (originally $176.99); wayfair.com.