The best kids’ tablet we’ve ever tested is $80 off for Amazon's October Prime Day—shop now

The popular kids tablet is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet impressed our testers with its easily accessible, ad-free content for kids of all ages, high-quality images and sound, durable case and long battery life.

This near-perfect kids' tablet is currently on sale for 40% off and comes with a protective case and a full-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is here with tons of deals on tech, toys and more for you and your little ones. If you're looking for something to entertain your kids on those long flights or sick days home from school, you're in luck: the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is on sale for $119.99, a 40% discount from its original $199.99 price.

$119.99 on Amazon

The Reviewed-approved Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is a full-featured device designed 100% with kids in mind. This flash deal includes a one-year subscription to the kid-centric media content on Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a protective case and a two-year worry-free warranty for damages. It also comes in three stylish colors—sky blue, aquamarine, and pink.

► Prime Day is back: Shop the best Amazon deals to shop before Black Friday

► Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Here at Reviewed, we've tested a lot of kids' tablets. Finding a device that's durable, has smart safety features and has access to a breadth of kid-friendly media like games, movies, books and videos isn't an easy job. The Amazon Fire HD 10 not only ranks as the best tablet for kids that we've tried, it checks all of those all-important boxes.

When we tested the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets, we appreciated its smart parental controls, the 20,000+ apps and kid-friendly media options, its larger screen and its long battery life. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet won our Best Overall award, impressing us with easily accessible, ad-free content for kids of all ages as well as high-quality images and sound.

Story continues

Like most Amazon Prime Day deals, this deal requires an Amazon Prime subscription. But we'd jump on this sale—Prime day won't last long.

$119.99 on Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day October 2022 deal: 40% off Amazon Fire Kids tablet