Who has the best king cake on the Mississippi Coast? Vote in round 1 of our bracket

Folks, it’s king cake season! That’s a thing, right?

If not, let’s make it one.

These delectable pastries are only available this time of year and can be sweet, savory, stuffed with cream cheese and fruit and sometimes even topped with fresh, local seafood.

One of the best kept secrets of Mardi Gras is that South Mississippi has more than two dozen sources for freshly baked king cakes.

Help us find the best king cake on the Mississippi Coast.

Last year, the Sun Herald’s inaugural Mardi Gras bracket kicked off with 16 bakeries. This year’s bracket features 27 choices, with 15 returning contenders.

Vote for who you think has the best king cake in South Mississippi by scrolling to the poll below and choosing any of this year’s competitors.

If you have more than one favorite, you are welcome to vote as often as you like. Just refresh the page to return to the start of the poll. Our polls are not meant to be scientific. Whether it’s the cake, the service, the location or the business logo, your reasons for voting for competitors are your own. We won’t ask for receipts or interfere with the process unless bots get involved. The brackets are a fun way to discover new local businesses and show a little love to the ones you already know.

Voting in round one ends Tuesday, Jan. 16, at noon.