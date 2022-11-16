The 10 Best King-Size Blankets to Keep You Warm and Toasty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

When winter hits, it’s utterly crucial that you have a good blanket nearby. These hefty bed-time buddies can lay either above or below your duvet or comforter to give you an extra bit of warmth on those cool evenings.

Since blankets, as we now know them, have been around in some form or another since the 14th century, there are countless different designs on the market. The main difference between each option is the type of material used and the size. You can find blankets made out of everything from soft cashmere and wool to natural bamboo. It all comes down to personal preference. Likewise, you can opt for a small throw or a large, king-size design depending on the type of coverage you’re after.

To help you pick the perfect cozy companion, we’ve curated 10 of the best king-size blankets, all which will keep you warm in the dead of winter.

Looking for hotel-quality bedding? Sferra has got you covered with its Savoy blanket, which (perhaps not coincidentally) shares the name of one of the most luxurious hotel chains. Made of plush cashmere with two-ply construction, this item certainly lives up to its moniker.

When it comes to luxury bed sheets, Boll & Branch is the name to know. The brand offers a slew of quality options, from the insulating to the incredibly breathable. Its selection of blankets, of course, is also vast, but the one that tops our list is this soft waffle blanket, which is made of 100 percent cotton and comes in nine colorways.

Bamboo is a natural fiber that’s incredibly soft, breathable and lightweight—perfect for those that tend to heat up when sleeping. And reputedly the best brand offering blankets made of this material is Cozy Earth. Fully endorsed by none other than Oprah Winfrey, the label offers styles that look just as good as they feel.

L.L.Bean needs no introduction, but here’s a refresher: The Maine-based brand offers some of the most insulation fashion and accessories, the kinds of styles ideal for the coldest of winters. Its assortment of home goods, like this wool herringbone blanket, also fits the same bill. Not only does it pack the heat, but it is also machine-washable.

A quilted blanket offers texture and warmth. Most also tend to be on the heavier side. But if you’re in the market for something that’s not so dense, Brooklinen, purveyor of some of the best bedding around, has a remarkably light option made of 100 percent cotton. Not to be outdone is the hand-stitched surface, which takes skilled artisans up to six days to make.

Speaking of quilts, Parachute also offers a king-size blanket with incredibly fine details. This style, in particular, features eye-catching scallop edges and a hand-stitched surface, which means no two blankets are the same. It definitely imparts an heirloom quality, and will add a dose of sophistication to your bed.

Like Cozy Earth, Bedsure’s blanket is made of 100 percent natural materials. It’s 50 percent cotton and 50 percent bamboo, which means it’s naturally hypoallergenic. It’s also highly breathable and lightweight to prevent you from overheating or waking up in a sweat. It also looks good. The waffle design is not only elegant and modern, but it also promises great elasticity and feels lovely in the hand.

Shearling is well-worth the investment; the material is unquestionably insulating, hard-wearing and plush. It’s no wonder some of the best winter coats and jackets are lined with it. And thanks to Overland, you can now cocoon yourself indoors with this king-size sheepskin blanket.

Weighted blankets are not only snuggly, they may also help relieve anxiety, insomnia and stress. This heavy design by Saatva tips the scale at 12 pounds and is both cozy and comforting. It’s also plenty breathable to prevent you from getting too hot or sweaty.

Despite what you may think, down isn’t always the best choice when it comes to blankets. Take Frette’s blanket, for instance. It’s filled with a down alternative that is ideal for people with allergies as the synthetic materials don’t trap dust or allergens like down sometimes can.

