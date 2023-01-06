The 8 Best Kitchen Faucets With Pull-Down Sprayers That Make Cleanup a Breeze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Any sink setup can be greatly enhanced with the addition of a stylish faucet. Commonly known as the water tap, this simple device dates back as far as 1700 BC and has been carefully refined over time. Nowadays, you can get faucets that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also make your life easier in the kitchen, especially when fitted with a pull-down sprayer.

As the name indicates, these types of faucets feature a nifty retractable hose that allows the sprayer head to be maneuvered in an array of different positions. This means you can effortlessly carry out all manner of kitchen tasks, from washing dishes to filling pots of water. What’s more, most designs easily mount on the sink or countertop, so installation is no big deal.

To help you decide on the perfect kitchen companion, we’ve pulled together some of the best faucets with pull-down sprayers available now.

Delta Faucet’s design may look just like any other tap, but we all know looks can be deceiving. The 16.5-inch faucet is fitted with a nifty hidden hose that can reach some 20 inches when fully extended. It also features a powerful magnet that snaps the sprayer back into place when you’ve finished with it to ensure it doesn’t droop over time. Speaking of the sprayer, its ultra-powerful water stream sits inside a protective sphere to contain any splatter. This means you can spray away without fear of pesky water splashes. This model also features patented diamond seal technology that reduces leaks while increasing overall durability.

Buy Now on Amazon: $437

A faucet from Kallista is minimalism at its finest. Since the late ’70s, the luxury company has been offering sleek designs with an unmissable polish, the kinds of pieces that stand out because of their simplicity. Prime example: this subtle pull-down kitchen faucet. Made of durable brass, it features a high-arch sprout with 360-degree rotation and spray head that pours out liquid at a 1.8 gpm flow rate with the touch of a button. What’s more, the ring and flexible inlet connections make installation a breeze. It doesn’t get easier than this, folks.

Buy Now on Houzz: $1,106

When it comes to name recognition in the realm of kitchen faucets, few can hold a handle to Kohler. The company was founded in the late 1800s and has been manufacturing a full range of essential devices for kitchens and bathrooms, consistently evolving with the times. Now, there are a number of brands that fall under the Kohler umbrella, including Kallista (see above). And it has maintained its leadership position by offering designs that push the envelope. This one, for instance, modeled after faucets found in professional kitchens, features a powerful two-function spray head with an exposed-spring design that offers excellent flexibility and control. It is also made of stainless steel that’s treated with scratch-shield technology, which means it can withstand a good beating.

Buy Now on Walmart: $362

Utility and artistry go hand in hand when it comes Brizo. The company makes it a point to offer designs for the fashionable set, those that carefully consider their surroundings and want their homes to reflect their personal style. And if you so happen to happen to be a person that likes the glitz and glam, this kitchen faucet is right up your alley. Made of black and gilded brass, it features a dual-jointed articulating arm with a semi-flexible hose, along with a two-function wand. But the real clincher is the SmartTouch technology that lets you use this faucet with ease.

Buy Now on Perigold: $1,443 $1,039

Clean, streamlined and incredibly functional is what Riobel does best, and the brand’s Solstice kitchen faucet is no exception. From the sleek curves to the rust-resistant brass, it is definitely a beauty. Equally noteworthy is the hand spray, with its sleek braided nylon hose, that covertly retracts into the spout. Factor in the ceramic disc cartridge and integrated swivel joint, and you have an item that’ll help you cook or clean dishes with no fuss.

If you really want to make a statement, Kraus has designed the perfect kitchen faucet for you. Finished in bold matte black, the 18-inch design has a striking industrial look and will stand out on any countertop. It features a 20-inch retractable hose that affords a great amount of maneuverability, so you can complete your kitchen chores with ease. What’s more, it’s fitted with a dual-function sprayer that can deliver a splash-free aerated stream or a strong pre-rinse spray. This faucet is also eco-friendly and is crafted from heavy-duty lead-free materials that will stand the test of time.

Buy Now on Amazon: $210

Moen’s pull-down faucet looks like a standard stainless steel tap, but it’s packing some seriously clever features. The 14.6-inch design is equipped with a retractable hose that can be pulled down 7.55 inches before it snaps back automatically with ease. The sprayer itself offers two different functions: an aerated stream for everyday cleaning and a strong torrent for those tougher jobs. On top of that, the faucet features power clean spray technology that is said to provide 50 percent more spray power than comparable pull-down taps. The chic silver finish is also spot resistant, which means you don’t have to worry about fingerprints or watermarks.

Buy Now on Amazon: $169

If you’re in the market for a pull-down kitchen faucet without the bells and whistles, something with a durable hand spray that’s easy to handle and will pour out a steady stream effectively, look no further than this one from Signature Hardware. Standing at 15.75 inches, the unembellished design will seamlessly blend into any and every kitchen decor.

Buy Now on Perigold: $210

