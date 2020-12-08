50 amazing kitchen gifts for people who like to cook

Best kitchen & cooking gifts 2020: Instant Pot, air fryers, knives, toaster ovens, and more.

For too long, “kitchen gifts” have referred to kitschy, single-use products (think novelty aprons, egg cookers) that are more likely to get stuck inside some drawer than proudly displayed and used day after day. Even the most well-intentioned gift givers tend to draw a blank when it comes to the kitchen and succumb to the lure of plastic gadgets and funny mugs.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way. To help you gift smarter and better, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen gifts of the year that people actually want and love. Whether you’re shopping for an experienced chef or a family member, we’ve got you covered. These are the best kitchen gifts of 2020, according to Reviewed.

1. For the one who tends to overcook things: ThermoWorks ThermoPop

Best kitchen gifts: ThermoWorks ThermoPop

Some people know exactly when to take their meat out of the oven or off the grill—and some people don't. The best meat thermometers, like our winner from ThermoWorks, can help take the guesswork out of cooking by giving quick and accurate temperature readings. The ThermoPop also comes in a ton of fun colors, so it's not just some stodgy practical gift. Alternatively, the one from Harbor is wildly popular with thousands of positive reviews.

Get the ThermoWorks ThermoPop at ThermoWorks for $34

Get the Harbor 022 Digital Meat Thermometer on Amazon for $10.82

2. For the coffee aficionado: Counter Culture Coffee Subscription

Best kitchen gifts: Counter Culture Coffee Subscription Service

If you know someone who weighs out their coffee beans and uses a gooseneck kettle, chances are they’re always on the hunt for fresh beans. That’s why coffee subscription boxes can make great gifts for those who appreciate a new brew every now and then. While Counter Culture delivers the freshest beans at an affordable price, we also love Angel’s Cup’s blind tasting experience that helps people determine their taste preferences.

3. For the caffeine-addicted early riser: Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville

Getting a fresh cup of java has never been easier.

If your giftee is looking to leave their Keurig behind as we enter a new decade, the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville is the coffee maker to replace it. This sleek and easy-to-use machine is the best pod coffee maker we've tested, thanks to its speciality brewing system that makes delicious coffee every time. Plus, you can use it to make espresso, lattes, and more. Sorry, coffee snobs—pod machines are actually good now.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville on Amazon for $107.99

4. For the one who needs a multifunctional (and gorgeous) pan: Always Pan

Best kitchen gifts: Always pan from Our Place

As you’ve probably spotted this pan in influencers’ kitchens, this Always pan may be the hottest gift this holiday season. This simple, nonstick pan can make omelettes and stir fry, as well as cook steamed foods and one-pot pasta. The Always pan is also perfect for people living in small apartments or sharing space with others, as everything packs up in one piece.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

5. For the health-minded smoothie lover: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Best kitchen gifts 2020: Ninja Fit Personal Blender

We all know someone planning to get a jump-start on their health goals in the new year, and this blender is for them. With a 700-watt motor packed into a compact machine, Ninja’s personal blender can whip up any smoothie or health shake in seconds—or maybe an icy cocktail, if it’s been a long day. It took place in our personal blender roundup, and we can attest to its longevity.

If you’re gifting to a couple or family, you may want to go with a full-sized machine like the Breville Super Q, our favorite pro-style blender on the market.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender on Amazon for $49.99

6. For the one saving for an Italian vacation: Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

Best kitchen gifts: Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

Making homemade pasta is a great way to take anyone's culinary skills to the next level, whether they're casual home cooks or serious chefs. And with a good pasta maker, it's surprisingly easy to turn out a pappardelle or linguine as fresh and delicious as what you'd get in Rome. We found the Marcato Atlas Pasta machine is as well-built and easy to use as it is affordable, snagging first place in our roundup of the best pasta makers.

Get the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine on Amazon for $67.99

7. For the cook who needs to feed a crowd: Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte

Best kitchen gifts: Staub Round Cocotte

A classic, well-designed Dutch oven is a great gift for just about anyone, but they’re particularly handy for people who tend to cook a lot of food at once. You might assume that Le Creuset has this category on lock, but the best Dutch oven from our testing is actually the 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte from French competitor Staub, a sleek, stylish, and versatile vessel for cooking just about anything.

If you’re put off by the price tag on the Staub, we recommend the Lodge 4.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven, our top budget pick.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte on Amazon for $259.95

8. For the grill master missing the summer: Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe

Best kitchen gifts: Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe

Unless your giftee lives in a warm locale where outdoor grilling is an option year-round, they'll need a good indoor option to stave off the winter blues and make delicious food. And while grill pans can work in a pinch, having a devoted electric grill is the way to go. The Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe is our favorite of the best indoor grills—it's packed with features and can be used as an open grill, a panini press, and even as a griddle.

Prefer an appliance that can do more than grill? The Ninja Foodi Grill is a great smokeless option that can also roast, bake, dehydrate, and even air fry.

Get the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe on Amazon for $114

9. For the busy couple trying to order less takeout: Home Chef gift card

Best kitchen gifts: Home Chef Gift Card

Sorry, Blue Apron: Home Chef is the best meal kit delivery service on the market. We spent three months testing these services and were consistently impressed by Home Chef’s unique recipes and the delicious meals they helped me create. Whether someone is trying to save time and avoid the grocery store, learn how to cook from scratch, or just pick up some new techniques, a subscription to Home Chef is an incredibly useful tool.

Get a Home Chef Gift Card from Home Chef starting at $50

10. For the beginner in need of knives: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic Knife Block Set

Best kitchen gifts: Zwilling Knife Set

Experienced chefs might find the number of knives in a knife block excessive, but for beginners and households with multiple cooks, a block is essential. We tested the best knife sets on the market and found the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic Knife Block to be the most comprehensive set with the sharpest blades—very giftable.

Get the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Knife Set on Williams Sonoma for $349.95

11. For the sommelier-in-training: Simon Pearce Barre Carafe

Best kitchen gifts: Simon Pearce Barre Carafe

Simon Pearce's gorgeous glassware has been given as gifts to foreign dignitaries and to presenters at the Oscars. Why not share a little bit of that elegance with your loved ones? The Vermont-based Irish designer has a number of beautiful designs, but we love this striking and simple carafe. It's perfect for wine, but also for water, orange juice, and anything else someone might want to set out to impress their guests.

If you want to give the gift of wine, a Firstleaf subscription box is a truly personalized option that pairs nicely with the carafe.

Get the Simon Pearce Barre Carafe at Bloomingdale's for $150

12. For the one who wants to save the turtles: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Best kitchen gifts: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Straw bans and single-use plastics have been all over the news since last year, so we tested the best reusable straws to help you make the best environmentally conscious decision. Our favorite, the Hummingbird Glass Straw, is beautiful, durable, and easy-to-clean, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for on-the-go sippers who want to be a little kinder to the Earth.

Get Hummingbird Glass Straws, Set of 4 on Amazon for $19.99

13. For the family who meal preps: Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board

Best kitchen gifts: Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board

You might think that every cutting board is basically the same, but you’d be wrong. This medium-sized cutting board is made from two-tone bamboo, making it both harder and lighter than most wood boards of the same size. It’s the perfect cutting board to add to a family’s collection or replace that old one they’ve been meaning to throw out for a while. It also took top honors in our roundup of the best cutting boards and the best part? It only costs $20.

Get the Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board on Amazon for $19.95

14. For the wannabe "Bake Off" contestant: KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Best kitchen gifts: KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid brand is synonymous with “stand mixer” for a reason—their timeless, high-performing mixers are simply better than the competition. The 5-quart Artisan stand mixer remains No. 1 in our roundup of the best stand mixers on the market thanks to its powerful, quiet motor and user-friendly design. Hobby bakers and professionals alike adore this model, which has almost 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Oh, and it comes in 20 stunning colors—but if you're not sure what color your giftee would love, you can never go wrong with Empire Red.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer on Williams Sonoma for $379

15. For the chic style icon: Denim Jewel Tea Towels

Best kitchen gifts: Goldune Atelier Saucier tea towel

Tea towels can (and should) be a lot more than some rags you keep around to your kitchen. With their colorful rainbow stitching and high-quality denim fabric, these stylish tea towels evoke thoughts of French patisserie windows and dreamy summer fantasies of a simpler life. OK, and they’re soft and absorbent and highly rated on Goldune, a sustainable lifestyle brand and their gift-packaging are recyclable and reusable. If you’re just looking for clean white towels or even simpler designs, check out our roundup of the best dish towels for some great options.

Get the Denim Jewel Tea Towels, Set of 2 from Goldune for $40

16. For the trendy chef who has everything: ChefSteps Joule Immersion Circulator

Best kitchen gifts 2020: ChefSteps Joule by Breville Immersion Circulator

Sous vide cooking produces some of the tenderest, most delicious meat and vegetables known to man, and the technique is more popular than ever among home chefs. While there are a few sous vide tools everyone needs to get started, the only truly essential device is an immersion circulator.

Our favorite is the ChefSteps Joule Immersion Circulator, which is the top sous vide machine by Breville. It topped our own roundup of the best immersion circulators thanks to its ease of use, excellent responsiveness, and affordable price. And according to our testing, it's a much stronger performer than the our old winner, Anova.

Get the ChefSteps Joule by Breville Immersion Circulator on Breville for $249.95

17. For the couple renovating their kitchen: Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder

Best kitchen gifts: Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder

For those who prefer to choose individual knives instead of buying a knife set, it can be difficult to know how to store them and keep the blades sharp. This magnetic bamboo knife holder from Coninx acts just like like those knife strips people like to install above their countertops, but with no installation required. It's sturdy, sleek, and a life-saver for those who hate kitchen clutter.

Get the Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder on Amazon for $29.95

18. For the talented chef: "How to Cook Everything" by Mark Bittman

Best kitchen gifts: "How to Cook Everything" by Mark Bittman

Cookbook collectors can be hard to shop for, but there's a good chance they don't already have the 20th anniversary edition of How to Cook Everything from Mark Bittman of the New York Times. Released just this month, this edition expands on Bittman's excellent recipes and deep explainers on all-things cooking. This is a tomb with something to teach novices and experienced chefs alike.

Looking for something easier to digest? Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, the book that launched her hit Netflix show, is a colorful and eye-opening guide to mastering the elements of cooking. "Just reading Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will make you a better cook, adept at seasoning, balancing, and understanding what it really is you’re doing and why," writes Bon Appétit.

Get How to Cook Everything—Completely Revised Twentieth Anniversary Edition: Simple Recipes for Great Food by Mark Bittman on Amazon for $21.90

19. For the one who likes to air fry: Philips XXL Air Fryer

Best kitchen gifts: Philips Air Fryer XXL

Air fryers have been the hottest kitchen gadgets (literally) for the past couple years, and they're popping up all over wish lists this holiday season. With so many on the market, it can be hard to tell them all apart—that's why we tested over 20 of the best air fryers to see which are actually worth buying. The Philips Airfryer XXL easily claimed the top spot, churning out massive batches of crisp french fries, crackling fried chicken, and perfectly cooked burgers with ease.

If your giftee can't decide between an air fryer and an Instant Pot, the other trendiest gadget on shelves this year, we recommend checking out the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker that can sear, bake, pressure cook, air fry, and more.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $199.95

20. For the family who hosts pizza night: Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Best kitchen gifts: Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Pizza is always a crowd-pleaser, and so is this multi-purpose pizza pan from Lodge. It snagged first place in our roundup of the best pizza stones for its portability, affordability, and heat retention, and it can easily be used in an oven or on a grill. And because it's essentially just a massive cast iron pan, it's also great for preparing roast veggies and other dishes all year round. Hello, pizza night.

If sky's the limit on your budget and you really want to wow someone with the ultimate pizza gift, this miniature pizza oven from Breville is the best of the best. We tested it with an actual pizza chef and he was wildly impressed with how evenly and quickly it could churn out some delicious Neapolitan pizzas. We've even seen it used in the Bon Appétit test kitchen, so you know it's the real deal.

Get the Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan on Amazon for $49.90

21. For the holiday baker: Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish

Best kitchen gifts: Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish

Every holiday party has one—the amazing person who arrives with a freshly-baked pie in their arms. Thank the baker in your life with the best pie dish we've tested, the Emile Henry Modern Classic Pie Dish. It's deep enough to hold plenty of filling and made with ruffled edges to support that perfect, flaky crust they're looking for. Oh, and it's available in three gorgeous colors, so you can find one to match their Le Creuset.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish on Amazon for $49.87

22. For the one with a sweet tooth: A gourmet chocolate gift set

Best kitchen gifts: Andre's Chocolate

If you're looking for edible treats, Andre's Chocolates is your one-stop shop. Not only does the third-generation family-owned business have the highest quality chocolate in the country, but they also offer popular holiday-themed treats like marzipan and truffles in gift sets.

Get the Holiday Gift Box at Andre's Chocolate starting at $25

23. For the hostess with the mostest: Rabbit Wine Stopper

Best kitchen gifts: Silicone bottle stoppers from Rabbit

For the friend who appreciates wine, this insanely popular wine accessory may be a great gift. It comes in a set of four silicone stoppers with grip top can seal the wine perfectly, protecting airflow from ruining the wines. These stoppers will fit most wine bottles, as well as vinegar, oil, and some soda bottles.

Get the Rabbit Wine and Beverage Stopper, Set of 4, on Amazon for $8

24. For the family with young children: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Best kitchen gifts: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

If you're stumped with what to get the growing family with young kids who still want to be involved in the kitchen, we recommend the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, which took first place in our roundup of the best ice cream makers. It's fun, simple to use, and can easily churn out delicious ice cream or non-dairy treats in about an hour. Don't trust us? It also has over 4,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Get the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker on Amazon for $39.99

25. For the chef who makes a mess: Hedley & Bennett Apron

Best kitchen gifts: Hedley and Bennett Apron

Novelty aprons can be cute, but do you know what people really want? Cool aprons. The LA-based, woman-founded Hedley & Bennett sells a ton of colorful and practical designs beloved by celebrity chefs and restaurant owners. We even use their mint and coral apron in our own test kitchen.

Get the Hedley & Bennett Apron in Lemon Bar on Williams Sonoma for $54

26. For the one with a small kitchen: A4Box Induction Cooktop

Best kitchen gifts: A4Box Portable Induction Cooktop

A portable cooktop like the A4Box can be useful in many ways. For people who live in tiny apartments that lack space for multiple pots and pans, an A4Box can make a great gift. Or, if they hate wiping down a greasy stovetop after cooking, the A4Box offers a cleaner, more hassle-free way of doing one of America’s most-hated chores. For those who are travel enthusiasts, this attractive and functional cooktop can help them cook on-the-go.

Get the A4Box for $249 (Save 10% with the code REVIEWED)

27: For the precision-driven home baker: Escali Digital Kitchen Scale

Best kitchen gifts: Escali Primo Digital Kitchen Scale

The Escali doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some high-end scales, but it delivers consistent results over time. If your giftee is a devoted baker, then this scale won’t disappoint. Its simplicity makes it the best scale for everyday use. You can tare objects, switch from metric to imperial modes, and get clear readings every time. Unlike other scales, the display also stays on as long as needed.

Get the Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale on Amazon for $34

28. For the one who wants an Instant Pot: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1

Best kitchen gifts 2020: Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1

For busy home cooks who don't already have a pressure cooker, you can never go wrong with an Instant Pot. The incredibly popular family of multicookers still has everyone buzzing—but there are too many models to tell apart! If you don't know where to start, we recommend the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1, which took first place in our roundup of the best multicookers and offers the most valuable options for the money. It's sleek interface and convenient controls will have your giftee thanking you again and again.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 Quart) on Amazon for $84.99

29. For the parent who is too busy to cook: Thermomix TM6

Best kitchen gifts: Thermomix TM6 Cooker

This pricey yet versatile robotic cooking device is surprisingly useful in many ways, especially for parents with small children. With its blending prowess and customizable features, the Thermomix TM6 can steam, stir fry, chop, grind, steam, sous vide, ferment, and knead dough. The app-enabled recipe menu can even help users do their grocery shopping at the touch of a button.

Get the Thermomix TM6 at Thermomix for $1,499

30. For the one who deserves a fancy soda station: Aarke II Carbonator

Best kitchen gifts: Aarke Carbonator II

Who doesn’t like on-demand sparkling water made at home? If you know someone who likes sparkling water but hates dragging a 12-pack of seltzer from the grocery store, then this soda maker can be a great gift. Not only can users adjust how bubbly their sparkling water is, but they also can proudly display this beautiful machine on their countertop.

Get the Aarke Carbonator II at Food52 for $249

31. For the one who cares about ingredients: Brightland Olive Oil and Vinegar

Best kitchen gifts: Brightland Olive Oil

When it comes to salad, many people’s go-to dressing is a combination of olive oil, vinegar, and some salt and pepper. The importance of what goes into making the olive oil should be stressed, as oftentimes we don’t pay enough attention to our raw ingredients. Harvested from heirloom olive trees and made in California, Brightland’s signature bottles Awake and Alive have become my go-to choices for making salad dressing.

Get The Duo Olive Oil on Brightland for $74

32. For the one trying to get a vitamin boost: Omega Nutrition Center Juicer

Best kitchen gifts: Omega Nutrition Center Juicer

Cold-pressed juices have long been a favorite source of nutrients for health-conscious consumers. They can give you all the vitamins and minerals you need in a tasty, convenient form. The Omega is the best masticating juicer we’ve tested, but if you’re looking for a budget choice, we also recommend the NutriBullet Juicer Pro, an affordable yet still powerful alternative to the Omega.

33. For the college student who wants easy meals: BonBowl Induction Cooker

Best kitchen gifts: Bonbowl Induction Cooker

Cooking shouldn’t be limited to people who have access to a traditional kitchen. For students and people living in tiny apartments, this portable personal cooker offers a safe, easy, and convenient way to cook meals. The Bonbowl can replace pots and pans, particularly for anyone who doesn’t do a ton of cooking—all you need is an electrical outlet to fry eggs and rice, boil water, and make mini stir-fry dinners without a stove or additional heating element.

Get the Bonbowl for $149

34. For the one who doesn't want an air fryer: Breville Smart Oven Pro

Best kitchen gifts: Breville Smart Oven Plus

While the idea of an air fryer might sound nice, not everyone can afford that extra countertop space—and having a massive black plastic appliance out at all times isn't the most design-friendly. For those cooks who prefer sleek minimalism, the Breville Smart Oven Pro is the appliance of their dreams. It scored top marks in our toaster oven roundup, but it's so much more than a toaster oven. It can bake, broil, and roast as well as a full-size oven, and its convection bake setting yields crispy results like an air fryer.

If you didn't know that an air fryer is just a small convection oven, now you know—now share that with your loved ones and get gifting.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Pro on Amazon for $255.99

35. For the friend who grinds coffee right before brewing: Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder

Best kitchen gifts: Baratza Encore Burr Electric Coffee Grinder

As coffee beans start to lose flavor after being exposed to air, grinding the beans right before brewing coffee has become a standard practice for people who take coffee seriously. The highly-rated Baratza Encore received high marks in two rounds of testing and demonstrated its ability to finely grind beans with consistency and ease of use.

Get the Baratza Encore Electric Burr Grinder on Amazon for $139

36. For the one with a robust coffee routine: Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker

Best kitchen gifts: Technivorm Moccamaster Drip Coffee Maker

With thousands of brewers available, shoppers are spoiled for choice when it comes to coffee makers. The Moccamaster had gone through rounds of vigorous testing and outperformed its rivals. Hand-crafted in the Netherlands, the build quality of the coffee maker makes it almost unbreakable. It also brewed the tastiest cup of coffee in our roundup.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker on Amazon for $299

37. For the barista wannabe: Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

Best kitchen gifts: Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

As people spend more time at home, some are gaining the confidence to take on challenging tasks such as making lattes and other espresso drinks. We tested the top-rated espresso machines and found that the Barista Touch from Breville is the most user-friendly and can pull shots of delicious espresso. What’s more, its steam wand can help users adjust the texture of their milk foam, putting homemade lattes and cappuccinos within reach.

Get the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine on Amazon for $899.95

38. For the one who cooks rice everyday: Zojirushi Rice Cooker

Best kitchen gifts: Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Cooking the perfect rice requires patience and time but with the help of a rice cooker, the workload can be reduced to a minimum. We tested 12 of the top rice cookers on the market and found the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic to be the best, as it is convenient, consistent, and cooks that ideal bowl of rice. The smart technology is forgiving—it can automatically adjust the time and ratio to make a perfectly fluffy bowl of rice even if the user messes up.

Get the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic 5-cup Rice Cooker on Amazon for $166.85

39. For the friend who appreciates prime cuts of meat: Crowd Cow Meat Subscription Box

Best kitchen gifts: Crowd Cow Meat Subscription Box

For those who love meat, a subscription that offers a wide variety of cuts and types can be an awesome gift. Our editor gave Crowd Cow a try, and despite it costing a little more than what you’d pay for meat at a grocery store, the quality of the meat exceeded her expectations. It also offers customization options so people can either order a box of different meats or a particular cut with a one-time purchase.

Get Crowd Cow Meat Subscription Box from $99

40. For the home chef who doesn’t compromise on the aesthetics: Great Jones Dutch Oven

Best kitchen gifts: Great Jones Dutch Oven

For a reasonable price, Great Jones’ fashionable cookware line has gained huge popularity among shoppers who are looking for pots and pans that are as decorative as they’re functional. This 6 ¾ quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven is available in seven colors and can go into the oven.

Get the Dutchess Dutch Oven on Great Jones for $155

41. For the couple who just bought a new home: Cuisinart Cookware Set

Best kitchen gifts: Cuisinart MCP-12N 12-Piece Cookware Set

Choosing the right cookware set can be stressful and sometimes expensive—not any more. Top quality cookware brands, like Cuisinart, is bringing high quality sets to the market with a much more affordable price. This 12-piece cookware set, which contains two saucepans, two open skillets (8- and 10-inch), a 3-quart saute pan, and a 8-quart stockpot, can conduct heat evenly without burning or scorching foods.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad 12-Piece Cookware Set on Amazon for $269.99

42. For the precision-driven home cooks: Anova oven

Best kitchen gifts: Anova Precision Oven

If you're looking for a new toaster oven, air fryer, and sous vide immersion circulator, you're in luck—the newest addition to Anova's flashy line of cooking gadgets combines every hottest feature on the market right now. It can steam, air fry, roast, and sous vide with ease. You'll be able to control and monitor cooking through your phone, as its bluetooth connectivity allows users to turn on preheat and adjust the temperature through Anova app.

Get the Anova Precision Oven at Anova Culinary for $599.99

43. For the tea enthusiast: Cuisinart Electric Kettle

Best kitchen gifts: Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

For every tea lover, waiting for the water to boil is a painful experience. This kettle has six heat presets between 160°F and 212°F for steeping different types of tea. Its easily discernible, intuitive buttons also give users an enjoyable experience. In our testing, this kettle brought water to boil in five minutes, which is perfect for people who don’t have the patience to wait long. We also love the Fellow Stagg kettle for its appearance, if boiling speed is no concern.

44. For the pro chef who hates mincing: Microplane Premium Grater

Best kitchen gifts: Microplane Premium Zester

If you dine out at restaurants, you’ll probably notice microplanes in many professional kitchens. This celebrity chef-endorsed grater features made-in-the-USA, razor sharp stainless steel and the premium version has a soft touch handle, making it comfortable to hold. For many home cooks, this grater is a game-changer because of its versatility: From orange zest and fluffy parmesan cheese to cinnamon and nutmeg, this grater won’t disappoint.

Get the Microplane 3-in-1 Ginger Tool and Zester Set at Food52 for $30

45. For the friend who keeps produce fresh and handy: Zwilling Fresh & Save vacuum sealer

Best kitchen gifts: Zwilling Fresh & Save System

Whether it’s for prolonging the lifespan of fresh produce or preparing for sous vide meals, a reliable food vacuum can greatly improve your food outcomes. Zwilling’s Fresh & Save system can preserve the freshness of fresh and frozen meat, and it does the job particularly well with fresh herbs and vegetables. It comes with two glass containers and four vacuum-seal bags, and there’s the option to purchase more bags.

Get the Zwilling Fresh & Save Vacuum Starter Set on Zwilling for $99

46. For the one with a fermentation station: Ball Mason Jars

Best kitchen gifts: Ball Mason Jars, Set of 4

Fermentation doesn’t require a ton of gadgets but every fermentation enthusiast surely will appreciate Mason Jars. Whether they’re pickling cucumbers or eggs, they may be at risk of running out of jars. These Mason Jars have lids with bands, which ensures the content inside the jar is always airtight.

Get the Ball Mason Jar, Set of 4, on Amazon for $17

47. For the kombucha connoisseur: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best kitchen gifts: Kombucha Starter Kit from the Kombucha Shop

If you know someone who enjoys drinking Kombucha, then this homemade Kombucha start kit will surely make a thoughtful gift. Our editor tried and loved it, as it was easy to set up and the result was tasty. I bought my mother-in-law the same kit for her birthday. She’s been brewing her own Kombucha while experimenting with different flavor combinations, which are delicious.

Get the Kombucha Starter Kit on Amazon for $44.99

48. For the home baker with dedication to breadmaking: Modern Bread Box

Best kitchen gifts: Simple Steel Bread Box

Many people jumped on the breadmaking bandwagon this year, which has led to a growth in demand for bread storage solutions. Long accustomed to store-bought bread that’s full of additives, some of us have forgotten how our parents and grandparents kept the freshness of bread—the bread box! It can effectively keep humidity and fluctuations of temperature away from your bread.

Get the Modern Bread Box with Reversible Lidon Food52 for $82

49. For the one who likes freshly squeezed orange juice: Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

Best kitchen gifts: Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

Though many people would prefer a cup of fresh orange juice in the morning, few can afford the countertop space for a juicer. Citrus juicers can fill this void as a tool that can provide fresh lemon and orange juice without taking much space. Our favorite is the Chef’n FreshForce, a handheld citrus juicer that yields a high volume and is easy to use.

Get the Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer on Amazon for $21.38

50. For the seasoned chef: Jacobsen Salt Co. Specialty Sea Salt

Best kitchen gifts: Jacobsen Salt Co. Pinot Noir Infused Sea Salt

For people who work in the food industry, Jacobsen’s prime quality sea salt is a staple item in the pantry. The Oregonian family business has grown a cult following over the years, thanks to well-known food publishers and writers. If your giftee is someone who appreciates fancy condiments, then this may be a good choice.

Get Jacobsen Specialty Pinot Noir Salt on Amazon for $17.95

