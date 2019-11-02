Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals on Tech

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

You won't find TVs in Kohl's Black Friday sale this year, but there are plenty of other low-priced options, including Amazon tablets, Beats headphones, a Fitbit smartwatch, and various wireless speakers (some smart, some not).

The deals start online at 12:01 a.m. (CT) on Monday, Nov. 25, and run through Black Friday (Nov. 29). In stores, Kohl's Bkack Friday sale begins at 5 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving Day.

The retailer is also offering $15 in Kohl's Cash—redeemable in-store or online—for every $50 spent Nov. 25-29 and free shipping when you spend $25 or more at Kohls.com Nov. 25-Dec. 4.

Keep in mind that many of the items come in limited quantity, so don't wait too long to strike.

We've combed through the retailer's 64-page ad. Here are the best holiday electronics deals we found.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (with $75 in Kohl’s Cash), $280

These noise-canceling headphones are solid performers in our tests, with above average sound quality and superb noise reduction abilities. The $280 price isn't a discount; it's actually what you can expect to pay every day of the year. But the purchase earns you $75 in Kohl's Cash, which could make for a great deal. Just keep in mind you don't have long to spend it, because the coupon is only valid between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch (with $45 in Kohl’s Cash), $150

Kohl’s has deals on many Fitbit models, but this one is the most attractive. That’s $50 off the list price. We haven’t finished testing this smartwatch but gave the earlier version high marks for ease of pairing and durability. The screen is easy to read in bright and low light. The model wasn’t as good as others at tracking heart rate, though.

JBL Charge 4 (with $30 in Kohl’s Cash), $100

That’s a substantial discount on the $180 list price, even before you factor in the Kohl’s Cash. Our testers found the JBL Charge 4 very easy to use, with prominent volume controls, while the sound quality ranked near the top of our portable-speaker ratings with a strong bass and enough volume for a medium-sized room. The Charge 4 features a power bank to charge other devices, and the manufacturer says it’s waterproof to three meters, a claim CR didn’t test.

Google Nest Hub Smart Screen (with $15 Kohl’s Cash), $79

The Nest Hub, a smart speaker complete with a screen, usually sells for $129, so this is a good deal. The model got high marks for versatility and ease of use in CR’s test program, but the less-than-impressive sound quality was a throwback to the days when sound was an afterthought for most smart speakers. The 7-inch touch screen performed well in bright and low light, and offered a wide viewing angle.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (with $15 in Kohl's Cash), $60

This tablet usually sells for $100. It's essentially the Amazon Fire (see below) with some appealing add-ons. You get a free year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives you thousands of hours of children's TV, movies, books, and apps; a rubber bumper case to protect against the kids dropping it; and a two-year, no-questions-asked replacement policy if a screen does end up shattered.

Amazon Fire 7 16GB Tablet, $30

At $30, this one’s a steal. The tablet is usually priced at $50, and it scores much better in our labs than models that cost two or three times as much. Our testers like the very bright 6.9-inch screen, which makes for easy viewing indoors or out. The 8-plus-hour battery life is solid, too. The cameras are a little disappointing, though.

Google Nest Mini Gen 2, $29

That’s $20 off the list price. We have yet to test this model but found the first-generation model easy to use. The sound quality was adequate for podcasts and other spoken content but lacking when it comes to playing music.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $22

That’s less than half the $49 list price. Our testers gave the latest Echo Dot Alexa-powered smart speaker high marks for ease of use and versatility. But while the sound quality was improved over the previous model, it still falls far below the best-sounding smart speakers, which tend to be much more expensive.

Sony SRSXBo1B portable speaker, $14.99

We didn’t test this small waterproof speaker, but our testers have given Sony’s more expensive models high marks, while the company’s cheaper models tend to perform less well. That’s a good price, though, given that this tiny Sony typically retails for around $35.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.