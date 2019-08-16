Best Labor Day Deals on New Cars for 2019

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Summer is winding down and the airwaves are filled with promotions for Labor Day deals on new cars. Consumer Reports has found great deals on good cars during one of the biggest car-shopping weekends of the year.

Our team sifted through a mountain of data looking for models that have potential savings well below sticker price when factoring nationwide discounts. Then, to make sure the featured cars represent smart buys, we concentrated on models with a strong Overall Score, which factors in road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability, and safety. (Learn more about CR car ratings here.)

Our analysis shows that you can save from $2,900 to almost $6,000 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on all 10 of the CR-recommended cars and SUVs featured here.

Such extreme savings come with some trade-offs, though. It's the end of the model year, and any 2019 car purchased now will see accelerated first-year depreciation. That may not matter if you plan to hold on to a vehicle for a long time, especially if you're a high-mileage driver.

Some of the models, including the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe XL, are being replaced with all-new vehicles for 2020 (the redesigned Sonata and the all-new Palisade, respectively). Sure, the leftover 2019 models may look like old news when fresh designs hit the street, but based on our extensive survey data, cars tend to be most reliable in the final year of that generation's production.

Each vehicle highlighted here is a 2019 model, and they're ranked based on the percentage of potential savings off the MSRP, starting at 17 percent for the Kia Optima.

Below, we list the Bottom Line Price—that’s the negotiation target and the best TrueCar price that a participating dealer will give through Consumer Reports’ Build & Buy program. The closer a shopper can get to that figure, the better the deal.

Specific pricing details on these and other trim levels are available on CR's model pages, along with complete road-test results, information on reliability and owner satisfaction from our surveys, and other essential information. You can also find local transaction prices there that reflect supply and demand in your area, incorporating regional incentives.

All deals are currently in effect and last through Labor Day.

In addition to research and reviews, Consumer Reports offers members access to the Build & Buy Car Buying Service at no additional cost. Through this service, a nationwide network of more than 12,000 participating dealers provide up-front pricing information and a certificate to receive guaranteed savings off MSRP (in most states).

The pricing information and guaranteed savings include eligible incentives. Consumer Reports members have saved an average of $3,016 off MSRP with the Build & Buy Car Buying Service.

Kia Optima: 17% Off

Kia Sedona: 16% Off

Kia Sorento: 16% Off

Hyundai Sonata: 15% Off

Chevrolet Cruze: 15% Off

Kia Soul: 15% Off

Nissan Rogue Sport: 15% Off

Hyundai Santa Fe XL: 14% Off

Kia Sportage: 14% Off

Nissan Rogue: 14% Off

