The best Labor Day furniture sales at Wayfair, Amazon, Target and Ashley Furniture
If you want to furnish your home for less, Labor Day 2022 is the time to shop. The holiday boasts incredible deals on furniture for every room and style, and we rounded up the biggest price cuts available right now. Whether you're after mid-century modern or farmhouse chic pieces, we've got you covered with the best Labor Day furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Macy's and more.
From outdoor furniture to living room décor, these Labor Day furniture deals will complement any design aesthetic. Ready upgrade your home in a big way? Keep scrolling to shop the best furniture sales and transform your interiors (and exteriors) for fall.
The best Labor Day furniture deals you can shop
Here are our top five favorite Labor Day 2022 furniture deals you can shop today, including markdowns on dining tables, patio essentials and home office must-haves.
WildSage 33.5-Inch Round Hairpin Leg Coffee Table at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20 (Save $80)
Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $212.49 (Save $87.50)
Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target from $244.99 (Save $52.50 to $105)
Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $710 (Save $100 to $119.99)
Realyn Extendable Dining Table at Ashley Furniture for $619.99 (Save $240)
The best Amazon Labor Day furniture deals
Vasagle 43.3-Inch Industrial TV Stand for $93.49 (Save $16.50)
CangLong Modern Mid-Century Shell Lounge Chairs, Set of 4 for $115.99 (Save $26.49)
Christopher Knight Home Glouster PU Storage Ottoman for $125.79 (Save $22.20)
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair for $159.99 (Save $20)
DHP Miles Metal Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed for $222.11 (Save $68.89)
Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair for $229.42 (Save $40.49)
Devoko 5-Piece All Weather Patio Furniture Set from $369.99 (Save $174.24)
The best Ashley Furniture Labor Day furniture deals
Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair for $199.99 (Save $60.01)
Beachcroft Nuvella Outdoor Swivel Lounge Chair for $599.99 (Save $130.01)
Gaspar Dual Power Reclining Sofa for $1,200 (Save $1,499.99)
The best Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day furniture deals
WildSage 33.5-Inch Round Hairpin Leg Coffee Table for $20 (Save $80)
Bee & Willow Home 2-Piece Round Nesting Side Table Set for $59.99 (Save $40.01)
Simpli Home Larissa Jute Round Braided Pouf for $84.99 (Save $55)
Forest Gate Farmhouse Double Bar Door TV Stand from $135 (Save $30 to $164.99)
Simpli Home Cosmopolitan Solid Wood Low Storage Cabinet from $193.99 (Save $77)
Harbor House Georgetown Coffee Table for $659.99 (Save $440)
The best Macy's Labor Day furniture deals
Fenniston 2-Piece Fabric Sectional with Chaise for $2,448 (Save $2,780)
The best QVC Labor Day furniture deals
Fresh Home Elements 30-Inch Faux Leather Storage Bench with Divider Tray for $49.96 (Save $27.79)
Honey Can Do Entryway Coat & Shoe Rack Combo for $49.99 (Save $73)
Pop-It Collapsible and Adjustable Sit or Stand Desk for $139.98 (Save $135.02)
Valerie Parr Hill Two-Door Two-Drawer Beadboard Cupboard for $300.90 (Save $302.10)
The best Target Labor Day furniture deals
Project 62 Paulo Wood Writing Desk with Drawer from $91 (Save $32.50 to $39)
Saracina Home Sophie Rustic Farmhouse X Frame Entry Table from $125.99 (Save $31.50 to $84)
Costway Accent Chair Armless Fabric Sofa for $139.99 (Save $120)
Saracina Home 72-Inch Open Storage Ladder Bookshelf from $162.49 (Save $37.50 to $87.50)
Threshold Park Valley Ladder Back Wood Arm Accent Chair from $225 (Save $75)
Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand from $244.99 (Save $52.50 to $105)
The best Wayfair Labor Day furniture deals
Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella from $89.99 (Save $19 to $22)
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person 31.25-Inch Dining Set with Umbrella from $192.99 (Save $270 to $307)
Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-Inch Wide Sideboard from $279.99 (Save $315.01 to $395.01)
Mercury Row's Giltner Solid Wood TV Stand from $269.99 (Save $249.01 to $365.01)
When is Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.
What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on furniture, home appliances, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.
Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best furniture deals this Labor Day 2022.
When do Labor Day deals start?
Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.
Where should I shop this Labor Day?
Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung. Right now, you can even get your hands on the newest Samsung Galaxy devices for as much as $1,000 off!
Where should I shop for Labor Day furniture sales?
If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.
For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.
What are the best Labor Day furniture sales?
Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to update your interiors, there are tons of Labor Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.
If you want to refresh your living room, consider the Gaspar Dual Power reclining sofa for $1,200, down from $2,699.99 to just $1,200 right now at Ashley Furniture—a whopping $1,499.99 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group, currently ringing up for as little as $710 thanks to a 14% price cut.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day furniture sales: Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and more