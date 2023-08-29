The 40 best Labor Day tech deals to shop right now on Amazon — as low as $10

This year, there are tons of Labor Day tech deals on Amazon, starting now and running through and even after the holiday. The retailer isn't skimping on the savings this year, from best-selling home tech deals on tower fans and soundbars to sales on Apple devices and Marshall speakers.

If you've been looking for the best Labor Day tech deals on Amazon, you're probably already overwhelmed by the volume and don't know where to start.

To make your shopping experience a lot easier, we've sifted through hundreds of deals to find the 40 best Labor Day tech deals on Amazon and even separated them into four different categories:

Home Tech Deals

Work-From-Home Tech Deals

Portable Tech Deals

Premium Tech Deals

Throughout all four categories, prices start as low as $10!

In the Home Tech Deals category, you'll find deals on Dreo's best-selling quiet and bladeless tower fans, and Multi-Plug Outlet Surge Protectors with prices starting at just $12. Keep in mind that most of these Labor Day deals expire on September 5, so shop now while they're still on sale.

For those looking to update their work-from-home spaces, know that external monitors, video conference lighting kits, ergonomic computer mice and laptops are on sale for as low as $25.

Who doesn't love portable tech devices? From power banks with built-in flashlights and a portable laptop charger for emergencies to a digital instant-read meat thermometer and speakers, there are many deals to choose from that won't break the bank.

Lastly, there are a few Labor Day tech deals from premium brands worth checking out. Get Apple devices like iPads, MacBooks and Apple TVs, plus Marshall speakers and more for as low as $124.

Best Home Tech Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Work-From-Home Tech Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Portable Tech Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Premium Tech Deals

Credit: Amazon

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Running out of outlets? This $16 surge protector has 6, plus 3 USB ports and it's 60% off on Amazon

Compression packing cubes let you fit 2 large suitcases' worth of clothes in 1 — shop the 5 best sets

The 12 best carry-ons that will definitely fit in the overhead compartment — starting at $37

We found the perfect spot-on Dior lip oil dupe on Amazon — and it's only $7

The post The 40 best Labor Day tech deals to shop right now on Amazon — as low as $10 appeared first on In The Know.