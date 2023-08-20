Best Large Luxury SUVs for 2023

Full-sized luxury SUVs have been around since the 1980s, but the segment has never been more popular than it is right now. Companies from England, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. all have at least one major player in the segment, and some even have two. Here are your best options in the world of larger-than-life luxury.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Price: $107,000

The Range Rover has been the standard-bearer for the large SUV for decades. While the tail lights may be a little bit more controversial now, the car's claim at the top of this segment has not changed.

The standard bearer.



Land Rover

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Price: $80,795

The Cadillac Escalade has been a hit from day one, but the latest is the brand's best work yet. Cadillac also offers an absurd V-badged performance variant, if that happens to be something you need.

Cadillac got this one right.

DW Burnett

2023 Lexus LX

Price: $92,165

America's next Land Cruiser will be an enthusiast-focused car based on the smaller Prado, but the newest Lexus LX is based on that car's larger cousin. The LX combines that Land Cruiser capability with serious luxury.

A complicated compromise.

Lexus

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Price: $81,800

The GLS translates what the company does in its smaller crossovers and SUVs to an even larger platform. While it accomplishes that role well, it does not quite live up to the potential of an S-Class SUV

Courtesy Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Price: $139,900

Although it looks timeless, the current G-Wagen only dates back to a major new design in 2018. That refresh may have taken 39 years, but the reinvented G-Wagen has resulted in an even better flagship Mercedes SUV.

Next up: A G-Wagen EV

Mercedes-Benz

2023 BMW XM

Price: $159,000

Unlike the G-Wagen, BMW's new flagship SUV is focused entirely on performance on traditional roads. Strange as it may be, the XM is also is the first BMW M-exclusive model since the M1 supercar that launched the brand.

A compelling, but confusing, car.

BMW

2023 BMW X7

Price: $81,900

While it was derided for its massive kidney grilles at the time, BMW's other large SUV now looks much more reasonable in comparison to the more extreme XM. The three-row SUV was recently refreshed, bringing it up to date with modern technology expectations for the segment.

And the Alpina variant has 630 hp.

BMW

