These are the best last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner and time is running out for you to find the perfect gift. If you're still struggling to find something, we're here to help. We've tested hundreds of products all year long at Reviewed and listed some of our favorites in the list down below. Whether you’re looking for a gift idea for a man or woman who claims to have everything or a kid looking for the best new toy, the gifts listed below are bound to help you out.
Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for every person in your life, from the ever-popular Apple AirPods to VR gadgets perfect for sci-fi fans—you’re bound to find something for everyone. And hurry—standard shipping deadlines have come and gone for many retailers, so you may need to pay extra to get your gift in time.
Gifts for Her
Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $44.87
Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s from Amazon for $139.99 (Save $60 with on-page coupon)
For more gifts for women, check out our full guide.
Gifts for Him
Get the Build-On Brick Mug from Amazon for $16.82 (Save 11% with on-page coupon)
Get The Good Hurt Fuego: Hot Sauce Sampler Pack from Amazon for $34.99
Get the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser from Amazon for $159.95
For more gifts for men, check out our full guide.
Gifts for Kids
Get Pixicade Plus Mobile Game Maker (2,000 games) from Amazon for $34.99
Get the National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab from Amazon for $39.99
Get the Hasakee Remote Control Kids’ Drone from Amazon for $45.99
Get the Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course at Lego.com for $59.99
Get the Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Kids’ Headphones from Amazon for $89
For more gifts for kids, check out our full guide.
Gifts for Mom
Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $649
For more gifts for mom, check out our full guide.
Gifts for Dad
Get the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $24.98
Get the Anker SoundCore Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $34.99 (Save $5 with on-page coupon)
Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $129.95
Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones from Amazon for $169.99
Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $248
For more gifts for dad, check out our full guide.
