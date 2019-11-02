Best Leaf Blowers at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

If you just can’t face raking all the leaves that have been piling up in your yard, it might be time for a leaf blower.

You can even get the job done this weekend by heading to your local Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Walmart and picking up one of CR’s top leaf blower picks. Those three retailers together sell more than 60 percent of all leaf blowers, so naturally, they have plenty of tools in stock.

Just keep in mind that if there’s a particular model you’re looking for, you’ll want to call ahead to make sure it’s available at the store you’re planning to shop at.

“Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Walmart have leaf blower inventories that are quite different from one another,” says Courtney Pennicooke, CR’s market analyst for leaf blowers. “This really isn’t a category where you can find the same tools at every retailer for a similar price. There’s only a small amount of overlap.”

Home Depot and Lowe’s, for instance, have house brands—Ryobi and Kobalt, respectively—that you’ll find only in their stores. Walmart has more corded electric options, and Lowe’s and Home Depot have more heavy-duty backpack leaf blowers, in part because they sell to pros as well as consumers.

Below are the best leaf blowers from our ratings that you’ll find at these three retailers. Each performs well in our tests, which includes timing how long each blower takes to clear a pile leaves and assessing how thoroughly a model removes leaves near the bottom of the pile, which can become embedded in the grass.

For more on how we test leaf blowers, see CR’s leaf blower buying guide.

CR members can turn to our comprehensive leaf blower ratings for more details on how all the leaf blowers in our tests perform.

