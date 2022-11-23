The best Lego Black Friday deals worth stacking—save big on popular sets
No matter what your fandom is, there's likely a Lego set for you. Popular franchises such as Star Wars, Disney, and even Super Mario are now available in building brick form. Black Friday is a great opportunity for seasoned veterans and old fans alike to tap into the fun of unboxing, building, playing with, and even displaying a new Lego set. We've compiled the best Lego Black Friday deals across various online retailers.
Plenty of fantastic and display-worth Lego sets are available to snag for great discounts for Black Friday. The Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk turns a storage compartment into a toy, with plenty of customization options for only $52. Millennials looking to capture some Saturday morning nostalgia from their youth can now bask in the glow of an Optimus Prime figure, and "transforms" just like the classic action figure. This is just a sliver of the Lego Black Friday deals available, check out our curated list below.
The 5 best Lego deals
Lego Marvel Spider-Man Attack on the Spider Lair for $40 (Save $29.99)
Amazon Black Friday Lego deals
Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123 Building Toy Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter featuring 3 Mini figures for $47.99 (Save $12)
Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set $79.99 (Save $20)
Lego Ninjago Temple of The Endless Sea for $82.99 (Save $17)
Walmart Black Friday Lego deals
Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport for $35 (Save $9.99)
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Armored Marauder $34.98 (Save $5.01)
Lego Disney Encanto The Madrigal House for $39.99 (Save $10)
Disney Black Friday Lego deals
Lego Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle for $71.99 (Save $18)
Target Black Friday Lego deals
Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
