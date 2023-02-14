Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd's (ASX:BST) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Best & Less Group Holdings' (ASX:BST) recent performance, when its stock has declined 32% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Best & Less Group Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Best & Less Group Holdings is:

50% = AU$36m ÷ AU$73m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.50 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Best & Less Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 50% ROE

To begin with, Best & Less Group Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Best & Less Group Holdings' exceptional 45% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Best & Less Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Best & Less Group Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Best & Less Group Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Best & Less Group Holdings' significant three-year median payout ratio of 59% (where it is retaining only 41% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

While Best & Less Group Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 42%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Best & Less Group Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

