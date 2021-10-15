Best Loyalty Rewards Programs for Your Wallet

andresr / Getty Images

If you tend to shop at the same grocery, department or drugstore, you should look into its loyalty rewards program or see if the store has a credit card that offers rewards for frequent purchases. Depending on the program, you could be entitled to savings in the form of discounts, coupons and more.

Learn about 20 loyalty rewards programs that can save you money on your next shopping trip.

1. CVS ExtraCare Rewards

The CVS ExtraCare rewards program provides members with ExtraSavings and ExtraBucks Rewards, allowing them to save money with coupons that are generated based on their shopping history and earn money back in rewards.

Members get 2 percent back in ExtraBucks Rewards on everyday purchases, plus $3 in ExtraBucks on their birthdays. And if you join the CVS ExtraCare Pharmacy & Health Rewards program, you can get $5 in ExtraBucks Rewards after filling 10 prescriptions.

In terms of accessibility, CVS offers an app and an ExtraCare card, which you can use online as well. And the next time you go to CVS, visit the drugstore's ExtraCare Coupon Center where you can scan your card to see coupons and special offers.

2. Walgreens myWalgreens

The myWalgreens program allows shoppers access to sales instantly, plus 1% Walgreens Cash rewards per $1 spent, which goes up to 5% Walgreens Cash on Walgreens-branded items. Walgreens will also conveniently tailor its sale recommendations based on items you frequently purchase. With myWalgreens, you'll also get access to delivery with no order minimum.

3. Bloomingdale’s Loyallist Rewards Program

Bloomingdale's Loyallist rewards program members enjoy multiple perks, including but not limited to:

Free shipping with no minimum purchase required

Points for every dollar spent

A $25 Reward Card for every 5,000 points earned

Signing up is free, and points can be collected via in-store shopping and online shopping. But, you can also accumulate points out of the Bloomingdale's store if you shop with a Bloomingdale's American Express card.

4. Neiman Marcus InCircle

Become a member of Neiman Marcus' InCircle, and start earning points today. InCircle is an eight-tiered program with different benefit levels. The more money you spend annually, the more benefits you can get.

All InCircle members earn two points for every dollar charged on purchases — except for President's Circle and Chairman's Circle members, who earn five points. Once 10,000 InCircle points are reached, members receive a $100 Point Card to use toward future purchases. Higher-tiered rewards members can also receive complimentary gift packaging, free two-day online shipping, double points and an InCircle concierge, among other benefits.

5. Anthropologie’s AnthroPerks

Anthropologie's free loyalty program offers members-only deals, free shipping on orders more than $50 and birthday discounts. Members will also get a first look at new items before the public. Plus, returns are made easier with a handy receipt look up feature so it's no sweat if you lose the original paper receipt.

6. My Best Buy

You can save money at Best Buy if you join My Best Buy, which offers points to members for Best Buy purchases, free shipping on purchases of $35 and up, access to special sales and the ability to track rewards with the Best Buy mobile app. Elite and Elite Plus members get free shipping on every order.

By joining My Best Buy, you can get 1 percent back in rewards for every $1 spent. And once you get 250 points, you'll get a $5 reward certificate.

The program is free to join. But the more money you spend, the more points and rewards you'll qualify for. In fact, in order to become an Elite member, you must spend at least $1,500 annually online or in-store. Become an Elite Plus member by spending at least $3,500 annually.

7. Macy’s Star Rewards

Macy's Star Rewards program ranks cardholders based on their spending levels throughout the year, but all cardholders receive Macy's Star Pass mailings year-round and additional surprise savings offers at the register. Every time shoppers reach 1,000 points, they get $10 in Star Money to spend at the store. Higher-level members can also get birthday offers, priority customer service and exclusive online shipping offers.

Macy's also lets you link your Macy's credit card or Macy's American Express Card to the Plenti rewards program, which lets you earn even more points.

8. Nordstrom Nordy Club Rewards

Earn and redeem points for spending money with Nordstrom's Nordy Club rewards. Members get one point for every dollar spent at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Trunk Club. You also get free basic alterations, and access to lifestyle workshops. When you reach 1,000 points, you get a $10 to Nordstrom Note to spend in stores.

But with three different levels of rewards, the benefits increase with the amount spent. If you spend at least $5,000 per year, for example, you'll reach the Ambassador level, and you can get VIP access to in-store events, such as a private fall-fashion shopping event with drinks, appetizers and more.

9. Sephora Beauty Insider Program

You can score tons of savings at Sephora if you sign up for its Beauty Insider Program. This loyalty rewards program is simple: You earn points on all purchases you make at Sephora retail stores, Sephora online and in Sephora locations in JCPenney stores. You receive one Beauty Insider point of every dollar spent when you provide your registered email address at checkout.

Once you accumulate enough points for Beauty Rewards — which are usually deluxe product samples — you can add the reward to your online shopping basket or at the Sephora register if you're shopping in-store.

10. REI Co-op Membership Benefits

Although there is a $20 fee for a REI lifetime membership, the cost might be worth it if you frequent the outdoor gear and apparel store. You'll have access to members-only offers on gear and clothing, gear rental discounts, shop services discounts, adventure travel savings and more. Plus, members can trade in gently used gear for REI gift cards.

11. Tarte's teamtarte

Makeup enthusiasts will love the Tarte teamtarte loyalty program. You get 100 points just for signing up, plus 100 points for every full-size product you buy and 50 points for every mini item. You also get special rewards on your birthday and more benefits the more you spend. Once you reach 3,000 points, you become an "MVT" and get access to products the public doesn't, plus a free mini item with every order.

12. Home Depot Pro Xtra Loyalty Program

Pro Xtra, the Home Depot Pro loyalty program, is ideal for contractors and DIY-ers. Members will save on paints, stains and primers, and have access to online-only offers, bulk pricing on numerous items and more.

And, like with many loyalty rewards programs, Home Depot's Pro Xtra Paint Rewards program has a tiered system that rewards you based on how much money you spend:

Spend $1,000 and save 10%

Spend $3,500 and save 15%

Spend $6,500 and save 20%

13. JCPenney Rewards

With the free JCPenney Rewards program, purchases turn into points for future savings. You can earn one JCPenney Rewards point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases — just make sure you use a JCPenney credit card. If you don't have a JCPenney credit card, you can still get one point for every $2 spent with a different payment method.

Once you reach a total of 200 points, JCPenney will send you a $10 Reward certificate. In addition, members can earn Perk Rewards for shoe and bra purchases.

14. GapCard

Earn rewards with the GapCard at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. You'll receive five points for every $1 spent in Gap brand stores and online. And, you can get one point for every $1 spent everywhere Visa is accepted.

Additional perks include a birthday reward every year, a 20% first purchase discount and other exclusive offers.

15. DSW Rewards

Join the DSW Rewards program for free, and earn points for every dollar spent. Once enough points are earned, members receive a $5 certificate to use on their next shopping trip. DSW Rewards members also receive special birthday offers, access to Double Points events and more.

You can earn even more benefits if you join VIP Elite, which requires members to spend at least $500 per year. But as a VIP Elite member, you have access to free, next-day shipping. Plus, you get 2 points for every dollar you spend at DSW.

16. AMC Stubs

Love going to the movies? AMC Stubs is the perfect free rewards program for loyal movie-goers. Members receive free refills on popcorn, a $5 AMC Stubs Reward for every 5,000 points earned, no online ticketing purchase fees with the purchase of 4 tickets or more at once and easy account access with the AMC mobile app.

17. Abercrombie & Fitch’s myAbercrombie

Abercrombie has a free rewards program where you'll earn points with every purchase, get exclusive sale offers and birthday rewards. When you spend $600 or more, you'll become a VIP and get access to invite-only experiences, plus you'll get offers to save more while you shop.

18. Safeway Reward Points

Safeway's Reward Points loyalty program allows you to earn points by shopping at the supermarket chain with your Safeway Club Card and using the points for discounts on gas at designated stations. Earn 100 points to save 10 cents per gallon. Here's how you can earn points at Safeway:

You can get 1 point for every $1 spent on groceries

You can get 1 point for $1 spent on pharmacy items

You can get 2 points for every $1 spent on qualifying gift cards

19. National Car Rental Emerald Club

Join the Emerald Club at National Car Rental, and receive exclusive benefits to improve your car rental experience. With an Emerald Club membership, customers bypass the rental counter, as well as choose their own car and their own rewards. Other benefits include but are not limited to:

Free rental days: For every qualified car rental, receive one rental credit until you reach seven credits.

Priority service in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean

20. Target RedCard

And finally, the Target RedCard: a vital credit card rewards program for those who shop at Target regularly. It's free to join, and cardholders will save 5 percent on everyday purchases.

In addition to instant savings, cardholders will also receive free shipping and 30 extra days for returns. Simply link your checking account to a Target debit card — all purchases will simply be taken out of your bank account, without any fees or hidden catches. You'll also be able to withdraw up to $40 from your bank account at checkout.

