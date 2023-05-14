The Best Luxury Electric SUVs for 2023
EVs are heavy, but they are also uniquely quiet and can be built with fairly substantial horsepower relatively easily. That makes them the perfect platform for luxury SUVs, which seem to only become more popular by the year. here are the best offerings on the market today.
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance
Price: $59,290
The GV60 is the first dedicated EV from Genesis, the Hyundai-affiliated luxury brand that plans to only make EVs in the near future. That makes it an important car to the brand, and that importance is met with an excellent small luxury crossover. The car even comes with a performance variant packing 429 horsepower, but at $68,290 it is a bit pricey.
The GV60 is quick and luxurious
2023 BMW iX
Price: $87,100
Yes, unfortunately, the BMW iX looks like this. Get past the questionable appearance, however, and you find one of the best cars of any sort on the market today. The price of entry is high, but the iX brings all of BMW's biggest strengths together in an unexpected place to build a quick, high-quality car that is excellent to be in and fun to drive.
You may want to hate it, but...
2023 Genesis Electrified GV70
Price: $65,850
While the Electrified GV70 may not be an electric-only offering like the smaller GV60, the latest EV offering from Genesis excels because it is a GV70. The recipe is simple: take an excellent car, then give it an excellent EV powertrain. The result is something stellar.
One of the best luxury crossovers on sale today
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Price: $58,590
The future of Cadillac starts here, with the Lyriq SUV. The compact crossover is the most memorable mass-market General Motors design in ages, and it happens to also be a stellar value-for-money proposition that should get EV buyers looking at one of America's oldest brands.
The right car at the right time
2023 Rivian R1S
Price: $78,000
Rivian calls their luxury EVs "electric adventure vehicles," putting a Jeep-like focus on capability despite building cars in two separate segments that typically put comfort first. The resulting cars may not be cheap, but they are competitive with EVs in their size and class while providing a wholly unique experience.
2023 Tesla Model Y
Price: $50,490
Tesla's lineup of four cars styled like the Model S may be getting long in the tooth, but the company's standard-setting "Supercharger" charging network remains a unique feature that makes any product the company makes more valuable. The Model Y is a cheaper point of entry for drivers interested in an SUV that can be recharged at a Supercharger than the larger Model X, making it the more valuable proposition.
Supercharger not "self-driving," is Tesla's biggest triumph
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV
Price: $77,900
Like every other Mercedes EQS and EQE product, the EQE SUV certainly looks like an egg. While it may not be as exciting as the BMW iX, the EQE brings the Mercedes EQ focus on technology to the electric luxury midsize crossover.
Still missing something, though.
