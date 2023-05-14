The Best Luxury Electric SUVs for 2023

BMW

EVs are heavy, but they are also uniquely quiet and can be built with fairly substantial horsepower relatively easily. That makes them the perfect platform for luxury SUVs, which seem to only become more popular by the year. here are the best offerings on the market today.

2023 Genesis GV60 Performance

Price: $59,290

The GV60 is the first dedicated EV from Genesis, the Hyundai-affiliated luxury brand that plans to only make EVs in the near future. That makes it an important car to the brand, and that importance is met with an excellent small luxury crossover. The car even comes with a performance variant packing 429 horsepower, but at $68,290 it is a bit pricey.

The GV60 is quick and luxurious

DW Burnett

2023 BMW iX

Price: $87,100

Yes, unfortunately, the BMW iX looks like this. Get past the questionable appearance, however, and you find one of the best cars of any sort on the market today. The price of entry is high, but the iX brings all of BMW's biggest strengths together in an unexpected place to build a quick, high-quality car that is excellent to be in and fun to drive.

You may want to hate it, but...

BMW

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70

Price: $65,850

While the Electrified GV70 may not be an electric-only offering like the smaller GV60, the latest EV offering from Genesis excels because it is a GV70. The recipe is simple: take an excellent car, then give it an excellent EV powertrain. The result is something stellar.

One of the best luxury crossovers on sale today

Genesis

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Price: $58,590

The future of Cadillac starts here, with the Lyriq SUV. The compact crossover is the most memorable mass-market General Motors design in ages, and it happens to also be a stellar value-for-money proposition that should get EV buyers looking at one of America's oldest brands.

The right car at the right time

Chris Perkins

2023 Rivian R1S

Price: $78,000

Rivian calls their luxury EVs "electric adventure vehicles," putting a Jeep-like focus on capability despite building cars in two separate segments that typically put comfort first. The resulting cars may not be cheap, but they are competitive with EVs in their size and class while providing a wholly unique experience.

The go-anywhere luxury EV

Rivian

2023 Tesla Model Y

Price: $50,490

Tesla's lineup of four cars styled like the Model S may be getting long in the tooth, but the company's standard-setting "Supercharger" charging network remains a unique feature that makes any product the company makes more valuable. The Model Y is a cheaper point of entry for drivers interested in an SUV that can be recharged at a Supercharger than the larger Model X, making it the more valuable proposition.

Supercharger not "self-driving," is Tesla's biggest triumph

Tesla

2023 Mercedes EQE SUV

Price: $77,900

Like every other Mercedes EQS and EQE product, the EQE SUV certainly looks like an egg. While it may not be as exciting as the BMW iX, the EQE brings the Mercedes EQ focus on technology to the electric luxury midsize crossover.

Still missing something, though.

Mack Hogan

