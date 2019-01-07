The Best Marijuana Stocks in 2018

The year 2018 will certainly go down as the biggest in history for the marijuana industry. In October, Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis. The following month, a handful of U.S. states legalized medical or adult-use weed. Then, in December, a farm bill was signed into law that legalizes hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol in the United States.

Then again, it was a pretty bad year overall for marijuana stock investors. The most-followed cannabis exchange-traded fund was hammered, with more than 40% of all marijuana stocks with a market value in excess of $200 million losing at least 30% in 2018. Mind you, this only includes pot stocks that were publicly listed as of Jan. 1, 2018, thereby excluding some highfliers, such as Tilray, that went public last year.

A cannabis leaf lying atop a neat stack of hundred dollar bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

These were the best-performing pot stocks in 2018

Of course, there were some marijuana stocks that bucked 2018's underperformance. In total, four marijuana stocks more than doubled. Perhaps most interesting, none of these marijuana stocks were on anyone's radar when the year began.

CV Sciences: Up 598%

Taking the crown as the marijuana stock of the year is small-cap CV Sciences (NASDAQOTH: CVSI), which came really close to gaining 600%.

CV Sciences aims to develop novel therapeutics based on cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid known for its perceived medical benefits. The company also retails hemp-based CBD products. The recent passage of the farm bill allowing hemp-based CBD to become legal should give CV Sciences and its products a much broader reach than in previous years.

Through the first nine months of 2018, the company recorded $34 million in sales, a 153% year-over-year increase, with $7.1 million in net income. With profitability somewhat rare among pot stocks, CV Sciences has ridden the CBD wave to success.

On the other hand, investors would be wise to tread cautiously around this stock. Even though its retail business is doing fine, the company's cannabinoid-based drug development segment, which is working on a CBD-nicotine combo therapy as a smokeless tobacco-cessation solution, has faced attacks from noted short-seller Citron Research. Citron claims that CV Sciences' CBD-nicotine therapy was rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, yet that rejection was allegedly never disclosed to shareholders. The short-term losses in CV Sciences' stock following Citron's report have led to a slew of class action lawsuits on behalf of shareholders.

In other words, sustaining 2018's gains could prove difficult.

An indoor commercial cannabis-growing greenhouse.