The marijuana industry had a groundbreaking, yet odd, 2018, with history made at seemingly every turn and most investors ultimately disappointed.

A year of highs and buzzkills

On one hand, the cannabis industry gained legitimacy like never before. That's because Canada tore down the curtain on nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition and became the first industrialized country in the world to legalize adult-use weed. Given a few years, the Canadian legal cannabis industry could be generating $5 billion in added annual sales as a result of this legalization.

A person holding a cannabis leaf in his hand in the middle of a grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Success was also seen in the U.S. market, where Utah and Missouri legalized medical cannabis, and Vermont and Michigan gave the green light to adult-use marijuana. As icing on the cake, the Food and Drug Administration approved its first cannabis-derived drug in June, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law on Dec. 20, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol oil.

On the other side of the coin, marijuana stocks had a terrible year. Many finished lower by 20%, 30%, or beyond 40%. Although not all pot stocks will turn out to be winners, there will clearly be survivors among the carnage. In essence, the potential is there for growth -- but investors have to be patient.

The new year brings with it a period of transition. Whereas 2018 focused on capacity expansion and plenty of promises, 2019 will feature an emphasis on branding, marketing, international expansion, supply deals, partnerships, and, yes, earnings reports that actually matter!

The best marijuana stocks to buy in 2019

So, where can investors find the best marijuana stocks to buy in 2019? Interestingly, there are just as many in the U.S. as there are in Canada, which is a departure from the Canada-heavy thesis last year. The top marijuana stocks this year just might be CannTrust Holdings (NASDAQOTH: CNTTF), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF), KushCo Holdings (NASDAQOTH: KSHB), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). That's right, folks -- under-the-radar small-cap pot stocks could be 2019's top performers.

An indoor hydroponic cannabis grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

CannTrust Holdings

CannTrust Holdings is unique in that its greenhouses will rely on hydroponics for cannabis production rather than traditional soil-growing methods. Hydroponics (growing plants in a nutrient-rich water solvent), if done correctly, can be an incredibly low-cost and predictable growing option. Between its Niagara and Vaughan facilities, CannTrust should have approximately 1.1 million square feet of capacity that's capable of more than 100,000 kilograms annually, slotting the company in as a top-10 producer at peak production.