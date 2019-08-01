Best Mart 360 Holdings (HKG:2360) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (HKG:2360) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Best Mart 360 Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Best Mart 360 Holdings had HK$73.8m of debt, an increase on HK$67.6m, over one year. But it also has HK$294.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$220.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is Best Mart 360 Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Best Mart 360 Holdings had liabilities of HK$96.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$41.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$294.2m as well as receivables valued at HK$9.28m due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$165.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Best Mart 360 Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Best Mart 360 Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Best Mart 360 Holdings has boosted its EBIT by 32%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Best Mart 360 Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Best Mart 360 Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Best Mart 360 Holdings recorded free cash flow of 30% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Best Mart 360 Holdings has HK$220m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 32% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Best Mart 360 Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Best Mart 360 Holdings, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.