The Best Massage Gun for the Physically Active

Click here to read the full article.

Everyone knows that exercise will do a body good in the long term, but it can leave you feeling pretty lousy in the short term. Luckily there are massage guns to ease today’s pains, even as you prepare for future gains.

The harder your workout, the more likely your muscles are to be left riven with tiny tears. It’s at these times when you need a deep muscle massage. Of course, not everyone has access to a personal masseuse. That’s when you turn to a massage gun, a time-saving device that will help alleviate any pain by targeting specific muscles and trouble areas. And massage guns don’t just help soothe your aching muscles; they also help aid recovery and increase future performance. Plus, thanks to their portability, you can use it at the gym or at home, making them extra convenient.

More from Robb Report

Adding a massage gun session to your training regimen will leave you feeling better and more prepared than ever before. Here are four devices to help take your routine (and recovery) to the next level.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.