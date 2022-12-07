Find the best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family at Old Navy, Amazon & more

The best matching Christmas pajamas for the family.

Nothing screams Christmas louder than matching pajamas for the entire family—especially in those yearly festive Christmas postcards we all like to send off and receive. Whether you’re matching with a pup, sharing your first holiday as a newlywed or have a massive family with multiples, there’s just about every type of matching Christmas pajamas that will match your lifestyle.

With Christmas creeping up quickly, hit up places like Old Navy and Amazon to get your matching pajamas sooner than later—before your size or favorite style goes out of stock. From Santa Claus and flannel to plaid and microfleece, here are the cutest and most festive matching Christmas pajamas for the family in 2022.

1. The Children's Place set from Amazon

Matching Christmas Pajamas: The Children’s Place

If you love the outdoors, forests, bears, deers and snow, you’ll be happy to match in The Children’s Place Buff Bear Matching Christmas Pajamas Sets. This set is all the best that a winter wonderland offers. From babies to grandparents, these matching pajamas are not only super comfortable, but they'll also get the moodiest of your family to get in on the cheerful holiday spirit—just look at those buffalo plaid print bears.

From $7 at Amazon

2. O Christmas Tree set from Old Navy

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Old Navy

The best part of setting up for Christmas hands down is the Christmas tree. From the lights to the ornaments and everything in between, the tree ultimately brings the family together in ways that can only be experienced. To elevate your experience further, you can now match your Christmas tree with your new O Christmas Tree Printed pajamas for women, men, kids and pets. You can choose from pajama sets, bottoms, onesies and a bandana for your pet—and, you can be as little or as matchy-matchy as your heart desires.

Women’s set for $20 at Old Navy

Men’s pants for $13 at Old Navy

Kids’ onesies for $35 at Old Navy

Pet bandana for $10 at Old Navy

3. Ho-Ho-Ho pajamas from Kohl's

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Kohl’s jammies

When you think of Christmas, you think of Santa Claus. Whether you’ve grown up waiting for Santa to drop off his gifts or have children who continue on those same traditions, these Jammies For Your Families Ho Ho Ho microfleece pajama collection will get your family in the mood to bake some cookies for Santa Claus—just don’t forget to leave out a glass of milk with it. These cute Santa print pajamas come in both a two-piece set and as a nightgown for girls.

From $14 at Kohl's

4. PajamaGram set from Amazon

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Amazon

Christmas lights can brighten up any room, and so can you with these PajamaGram Matching Christmas PJs. If you’re looking for a fun way to capture your family in a Christmas photo, these pajamas will do the trick. Not only can you get all the adults and kids dressed up in the same get-up but your pooch can be included too.

From $22 at Amazon

5. Derek Heart Plaid pajama set from Walmart

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Walmart

There’s nothing wrong with sticking to your traditional prints when getting your matching pajamas. You’ll know that you can’t go wrong with something like this Derek Heart Plaid Matching Christmas Pajama Set. These traditional yet fun matching pajamas will definitely get your family in the holiday spirit, including the pupparoo.

From $8 at Walmart

6. Flapjack pajama set from Amazon

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Amazon

Do you want to look the part while also having a little bit of convenience? Meet the Lazy One Flapjacks Matching Pajamas that not only make you look festive but also have flapjacks with a drop-seat function for adults (no more taking off the entire onesie to use the restroom). Note, however, that the flapjacks on the kids’ and baby sizes are decorative. If you’re ready to look cute with some black and white plaid and a flapjack bum, these are your pajamas.

From $11 at Amazon

7. Mickey Mouse jammies at Kohl's

Matching Christmas Pajamas: Kohl’s Mickey Mouse

If you’re a Disney fanatic, you can’t miss out on the Disney’s Mickey Mouse Jammies “Holiday Party Mickey” collection. Mickey Mouse in a Santa’s hat with plaid and snowflakes adds the perfect Disney whimsy to these adorable pajamas. The sizes begin at 12 months for a baby and go all the way up to 3X for women and 4XB for men—oh, and your pooch can also join in on the fun.

From $13 at Kohl's

8. Hooded Polar bear set from JCPenney

Matching Christmas Pajamas: JCPenney

If you want to take cuteness to a whole new level this Christmas, you’ll have to dress your family in these North Pole Trading Co. Polar Bear One-Piece Matching Family Pajamas. There’s nothing cuter than seeing a baby all the way up to the father in a onesie with a cute polar bear hoodie. The turquoise-colored pajama makes this a perfect choice for the holidays. To top it off, your pooch can also wear one.

From $15 at JCPenney

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 matching family Christmas pajamas for a festive holiday