The best matching pajamas for couples for your coziest holiday yet

The best matching pajamas for couples are cozy and fun.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There's no better time to convince your partner to wear matching pajamas than the holidays. After all, it's the season for giving, so shouldn't they give you joy by donning an adorable matching set while you exchange gifts? This holiday season, skip the trip to the mall and check out our top picks for the best couples pajamas.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

There are lots of options when it comes to pajamas but when you're looking for a matching set you'll want to keep your partner's style in mind too. Some sets are classic while others can be a little whacky and fun, but the most important thing is that they're cozy. With this in mind, we came up with the best pajamas for couples (and some have matching sets for pets, too)! If you're more than two, make sure you check out the best matching pajamas for families and get the whole family in on the fun.

►Looking for more Christmas gifts? Shop the best Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list

►Need more gifts for her? Here are 50 best gift ideas for women 2022

1. L.L. Bean Deep Check Onesie

The L.L. Bean Deep Check Onesie gives retro vibes.

If you're looking for a classic one piece for you and your partner, then you'll love the L.L. Bean Deep Check Onesie. Made of 98% cotton with 2% Lycra spandex, this onesie is easy to wash and will hold its shape without any weird sags after washing. It even comes in a variety of patterns in case you want something you can wear year round.

Women's onesie $60 at L.L. Bean

Men's onesie $60 at L.L. Bean

2. L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Boxers

These L.L. Bean flannel boxers are a great pick for anyone.

Warm sleepers will appreciate this cozy pair of L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Boxers. Choose from nine regal types of tartan, and feel like a cozy queen. You and your significant other can even choose a traditional Black Watch tartan, which is actually a universal symbol of bravery in Highland tradition.

Story continues

These sleep shorts come in both men's and women's sizes but at the time of writing the women's style was sold out. We don't see a problem with buying the men's version, even if they're for a woman since shorts are genderless.

$30 at L.L. Bean

3. Old Navy Hannukkah Pajamas

Make Hanukkah brighter with couples pajamas from Old Navy.

At a loss for Hanukkah gifts this year? These Old Navy Hannukkah Pajamas are made of 100% cotton and are 100% sure to please. Said by reviewers to be soft and comfy, these jammies are a great fit on anyone- and even your dog can match!

Women's set $30 at Old Navy

Men's set $42 at Old Navy

4. Hanna Andersson Grinch Pajamas

It'll be impossible to be a grouch in these Grinch pajamas from Hanna Andersson.

Warm and well-made, these Hanna Andersson Grinch Pajamas are also absolutely adorable. Whether you're shopping for you and your love or a larger group, there's a style for everyone in these fun Grinch pajamas.

"Stupid. Ugly. Out of date. This is ridiculous. If I can't find something nice to wear I'm not going." — The Grinch, (and something you won't hear about these pajamas).

From $55 at Hanna Andersson

5. Matching Satin Pajama Set

These silky pajamas are perfect for couples.

Looking for something a little sexier this holiday season? The Swomog Matching Satin Pajama Set might just be for you! These silky pj's are soft, breathable and best of all they don't have that weird scratch that some types of fabric have. Reviews mention that these fit true to size, but that the women's shorts don't have pockets so we'd probably stick with the men's "version" for the pockets, even though they're exactly the same.

$25 at Amazon

6. Little Blue House by Hatley Unisex Hooded Jumpsuit

Show your love of the outdoors with these hooded bear pj's.

Perfect for couples to love to match, the Little Blue House by Hatley Unisex Hooded Jumpsuit is perfect for those chilly nights when you can't get cozy enough. We love Hatley for kids, so it's no surprise that their adult pj's made it onto our top ten. People love these pajamas for their cute prints and how warm they are.

From $38 at Amazon

7. Hanna Andersson Menorah Pajamas

Hanna Andersson has great pajama sets for the whole family.

If you thought Hanukkah couldn’t get any brighter, think again. Your partner will be sure to lighten up in these fun matching Hanna Andersson Menorah Pajamas. Come to think of it, my boyfriend might even succumb to this cozy set. Fun for the whole family, including your beloved pooch, you'll be feeling fun and festive!

From $60 at Hanna Andersson

8. L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel pajamas are cozy classics.

Perfect for bitter cold nights, or snowy days on the couch, these L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas are the long version of the previous flannel shorts we mentioned. With eight different styles, you can pay homage to the Scots in style while you binge the latest season of Outlander.

Womens Pajamas $79 at L.L. Bean

Men's Pajamas $79 at L.L. Bean

9. Little Blue House by Hatley Unisex Adult Union Suit

The Little Blue House by Hatley is warm and breathable.

Union Suits aren't just for kids, and adults deserve to participate in the fun of a butt-flap. You and yours can do exactly that with the Little Blue House by Hatley Unisex Adult Union Suit. This one piece comes in a variety of patterns. This union suit is perfect for year-round use since it isn't holiday themed, and you'll love the details in the fun scenes.

From $26 at Amazon

10. Abercrombie and Fitch Flannel Jogger Set

Abercrombie and Fitch has unisex pajamas for everyone.

Abercrombie and Fitch is back, haven't you heard?! While their outdoor clothes are stylish and cool, Abercrombie also has a selection of unisex pajamas for adults. The Flannel Joggers and Flannel Sleep Shirt make a great gift for anyone and you'll love the cozy fit.

Flannel Joggers $35 at Abercrombie and Fitch

Flannel Sleep Shirt $35 at Abercrombie and Fitch

Holiday shopping guide

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Best Matching Christmas Pajamas for Couples this Holiday Season