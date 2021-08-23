Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

Haniya Rae
·2 min read

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

More than 60 percent of adults say they prefer to sleep on their side, at least for part of the night. To make sure we have it right for the majority of sleepers, we run extensive tests on mattress support.

If your partner isn’t a side sleeper and you want a mattress that rates well for all sleeping positions, check out the options in our comprehensive mattress ratings. (We've also identified the best mattresses for couples.)

How We Test Mattresses for Side Support

In our support tests, we use people of small and large stature. We average the results of both to produce the score for average-sized sleepers.

For the side-sleeping score, we observe several points along each subject’s spine and measure how much they diverge from a straight line. For a test model to score well, the points must remain fairly parallel to the surface of the mattress.

“You might think that softer mattresses would be better for side sleepers, but the average firmness of the models on this list was right around 5 out of 10—or a medium-firm mattress on our firmness scale,” says Chris Regan, the Consumer Reports engineer who oversees mattress testing.

Our comfort and owner satisfaction ratings are based on data from recent surveys on CR members’ experiences with more than 74,000 mattresses purchased in the past decade. We asked them to rate the comfort of their mattress and used the data to generate ratings by brand and type of mattress. Owner satisfaction is based on a member’s overall judgment of such factors as firmness/softness, value, quality of sleep, and more.

CR members can read on for ratings and reviews of standout models that provide great support for side sleepers of all sizes and perform well overall in our mattress tests. These innerspring, foam, and adjustable air mattresses are from brands including Avocado, Casper, Essentia, Ethan Allen, SleepFresh, and Sleep on Latex. For even more options, see our mattress ratings, and check our mattress buying guide as you shop.

Tips for Buying a Mattress

Tossing and turning all night? Maybe it’s time for a new mattress. On the "Consumer 101" TV show, CR expert Chris Regan shares tips on what to look for when mattress shopping.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S$299 is all you need for a good night’s sleep – thanks to this German-engineered mattress

    With Emma Sleep, you can finally test out a product and purchase it only when you truly love it!

  • Best Mattresses for Back Sleepers

    Back sleepers (those who primarily sleep on their back) aren’t as common as side sleepers, but they still need solid support. We’ve put together a list of mattresses especially fantastic for back...

  • Best Slide-In Ranges of 2021

    You don’t have to spend a small fortune for a built-in range to get the polished, built-in look. Consider a slide-in range. These more budget-friendly models feature front-mounted controls and no...

  • Michigan NASCAR Cup Series betting preview, presented by BetMGM

    This article is brought to you by BetMGM. Two races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series enters its postseason. With Daytona ahead next weekend, this weekend‘s FireKeepers Casino 400 race in Michigan is the last regular-season track visit where competitors can truly control their own destinies. While Daytona is a massive fan favorite, when it […]

  • Analysis-Leaderless Lebanon on slippery slope to mayhem

    Lebanon's financial meltdown is dragging the country towards mayhem at a quickening pace, forcing its feuding leaders to face a choice between finally doing something about the crisis or risking yet more chaos and insecurity. The economic collapse that has caused Lebanese mounting hardship for two years hit a crunch point this month with fuel shortages paralysing even essential services and miles-long queues forming at gas stations with little or no petrol to sell. The country is running out of critical medicines, and the U.N. is warning of a looming water crisis, but meanwhile the ruling elite bickers over the seats in a new government.

  • Alleged shadow candidate to testify against dark money sponsor in Florida campaign probe

    A no-party candidate paid to run a ghost campaign in a South Florida state senate election will testify against a former state lawmaker facing felony charges for allegedly orchestrating a 2020 dark money vote-siphoning scheme that may have spanned several state senate districts.

  • These Stylish Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable' Pair Shoppers Have Ever Owned

    They’re like “a cloud for your feet”

  • Shots fired during Proud Boys, Antifa clash in Portland

    Portland, Oregon descended into violence on Sunday, as intense clashes broke out between far-right and left-wing groups.One man was arrested for firing a gun at demonstrators, a car was broken into, and an ambulance truck was flipped.Luckily, no injuries have been reported.Portland has become a magnet for clashes between political extremists over the last year.Earlier this month, a black-clad antifa group and a group wearing the colors of the far-right Proud Boys exchanged shots of pepper spray and paintballs, according to local media.Sunday’s protests came on the anniversary of a clash last year following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.That brawl resulted in the fatal shooting of a right-wing protester who was suspected to have been killed by a self-declared anti-fascist named Michael Reinoehl.Reinoehl was later shot and killed by police in Washington state as they tried to arrest him.

  • What drivers said after Michigan Cup race

    Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • TV Tuneup for NFL Season | TV Calibration

    With the NFL season kicking off on Sept. 9, you’re probably spending more time second-guessing your fantasy-draft picks than fiddling with your TV’s settings. But making some adjustments to your ...

  • Best Counter-Depth Refrigerators

    Refrigerators have grown much bigger in recent years. That's great if you need to store food for a big family, but not so much for your floor plan, especially in smaller kitchens. “The deepest re...

  • Transcript: Nikki Haley on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Target Just Revealed Its Top Toys of the Holiday Season & You Can Shop Now!

    In one of the earliest signs of holiday cheer, Target has (already!) released its list of top holiday toys fo 2021, which includes 50 of the best toys that’ll make spirits bright this year. The list isn’t ranked; instead, it predicts which toys will top kids’ Christmas/Hanukkah lists based on popularity. Notably, 22 of these […]

  • Protesters clash in Portland

    Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes on Sunday. The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city. Demonstrators lit fireworks and gunshots were heard. (Aug. 23)

  • CDC Advises Vulnerable Travelers to Avoid Cruising, Regardless of Vaccination Status

    The guidance applies to large ship cruises as well as smaller river cruises.

  • Walnuts Could Be the Secret to Living a Longer Life, According to a New Study

    Eating five servings of this snack each week can also decrease chances of death from cardiovascular disease by 25 percent.

  • Chip shortage begets chip shortage

    We have a shortage of semiconductors in part because of ... a shortage of semiconductors.Driving the news: The chip shortage has entered a new phase. The main problem during the first half of the year was a dearth of wafers — but now that we have more wafers, the problem is assembling those wafers into integrated circuits for circuit boards, according to a report by IHS Markit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere's a shortage

  • The Iconic Estate Featured in "The Godfather" and Beyoncé's "Black Is King" Is Headed to Auction—See Inside

    The property originally hit the market for a whopping $125 million.

  • Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprise a Hollywood tour bus in his neighborhood

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a bus full of tourists the surprise of their lives when he rolled up next to them and said hello. The "Jungle Cruise" star, 49, shared a video of the hilarious moment to his TikTok account on Saturday. Hey, you guys know where I can find ##therock ?