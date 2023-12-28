The best meals you’ve eaten all year in Charlotte: Your favorite restaurants from 2023

As we’re wrapping up the year, we’re looking back fondly at the memories made and the special experiences we’ve had in Charlotte — many of them at some of the city’s best restaurants.

We shared our favorite meals of 2023, and we asked to hear what yours were, too — because sharing is caring. (And if you want to look back for even more fun, you can check out your favorite meals from 2022, as well.)

Here are the best meals that CharlotteFive readers shared from this year:

Location: 6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord, NC 28027

A menu item wasn’t included in the reader submission. However, current features include a seared chicken breast with an apple cider glaze, confit garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus ($24), salmon with roasted broccolini, lemon chive Carolina Gold risotto, sunflour seeds and a lemon chive cream sauce ($32) or shrimp and grits ($28).

Location: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

New York strip, loaded baked potato, creamed spinach — The restaurant’s 14-ounce New York strip comes with a salad and a side dish of your choice ($35).

Location: 6700 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

NC Trout — Cafe Monte’s Trout Amandine is served with caper butter, French green beans and fingerling potatoes ($18).

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Ceviche — Calle Sol offers four varieties of ceviche: classic, aji amarillo, rocoto and tuna nikkei ($17 each).

Location: 1601 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Empanadas — Customshop’s empanadas appetizer is stuffed with braised duck, white sweet potato, aji panca, queso fresco and espelette peppers ($16).

Location: Piedmont Town Center, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170B, Charlotte, NC 28210

Veal ragu — While there’s no veal ragu currently on the menu, there is a Cheshire pork ragu, featuring ground pork, charred broccolini, handkerchief pasta and lemon zest ($27).

Location: Apex SouthPark, 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

The Butcher’s Cut steak — “best steak in Charlotte,” the reader submission said.

Steak — The restaurant’s steak selection ranges from a 12-ounce NY Strip ($59) to a 12-ounce Westholme Australian Wagyu Filet (market price).

Filet mignon — Steak 48 offers multiple options for filet mignon, including an 8-ounce petite cut ($62), a 12-ounce bone-in option ($76) and 18-ounce bone-in cut ($89).

Chef Richard Cranmer is the owner of Zinicola Italian Restaurant in Ballantyne.

Location: Ballantyne Village, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way #140, Charlotte, NC 28277

Scallops — Zinicola’s pan-seared scallops come with roasted cauliflower and pureed cauliflower, plus peperonata and pancetta ($38).

