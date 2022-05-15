The best Memorial Day 2022 sales on clothing and fashion from Coach, Madewell and Victoria's Secret

Shop the best Memorial Day sales going on now from J.Crew, Michael Kors, Gap and more.

Memorial Day 2022 is still a few weeks away, landing on Monday, May 30 this year, but there are already plenty of early sales you can shop ahead of the three-day weekend. If you're looking for cute summer outfits, we rounded up all the best clothing sales going on now from the likes of Aerie, Coach Outlet, Madewell and more so you can start saving while you stock up on must-have warm weather wardrobe essentials.

Whether you're shopping for swimsuits, sandals or dresses, we found all sorts of fashionable Memorial Day deals that you (and your wallet) will surely appreciate. Shop swimsuits at Victoria's Secret for as low as $6.99 and wedding guest dresses at Banana Republic Factory from just $43.99.

Below, you will find all the best early Memorial Day clothing sales going on now. Plus, shop other amazing deals on furniture and mattresses ahead of the annual savings holiday.

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial deals you can shop right now, including a trendy crossbody bag and colorful men's swim trunks.

The best Memorial Day clothing sales

Save big on summer styles at J.Crew, Saks Fifth Avenue, lululemon and more ahead of Memorial Day.

Shop these Memorial Day 2022 clothing sales to save on men's and women's styles from retailers like J.Crew, REI and lululemon.

Aerie: Head to Aerie for 40% off all swimsuits with free shipping and returns on select purchases. Plus, get up to 50% select tops and bottoms, and get an additional 15% off everything else.

Ann Taylor: Shop at Ann Taylor to get a whopping 40% off your entire purchase with coupon code UNLOCK. Better still, enjoy free shipping on orders of $150 or more.

American Eagle: Stock up on shorts ahead of summer and get 25% off all men's and women's shorts right now at American Eagle. Shoppers can also get 20% off all online-only styles and 15% off everything else.

Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on everything at Banana Republic and enjoy an extra 30% off your purchase on $150 or more.

J.Crew: Looking for a cute swimsuit? J.Crew is offering tons of trendy suits starting at just $29.50 right now. Plus, shop deep discounts on denim, sandals and kids' clothes, too.

Loft: Right now, Loft shoppers can score up to 50% one full-price item and as much as 40% off other full-price purchases.

lululemon: Shop the activewear brand's We Made Too Much section to get deep discounts on leggings, swimsuits, sports bras and more.

Madewell: Take an extra 20% sale styles at Madewell when you use the coupon code STOCKUP at checkout. Enjoy additional savings on dresses, blouses and denim.

REI: Now through Thursday, May 19, new members to the outdoor retailer’s consumer program can get a $20 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more. You can also shop the REI Outlet for deals on outdoor gear just in time for summer.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The luxury clothing brand is offering up to 40% off select clothing items, including the Cinq à Sept Arden matte jersey shirtdress marked down from $345 to just $207.

Urban Outfitters: Get ready for summer on a budget and save up to 50% off shorts, sandals, dresses, tops and more for women and men at Urban Outfitters.

Victoria's Secret: Shop trendy swimwear at Victoria's Secret for as low as $6.99. Stock up on bikini tops, bottoms and one-pieces for incredibly low prices before summer kicks off.

The best Memorial Day shoes and accessories sales

Shop at Michael Kors and Stuart Weitzman to save on shoes and accessories before Memorial Day.

Stock up on stylish sandals and trendy handbags with these epic Memorial Day 2022 deals from Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on top-rated Coach tote bags, handbags and crossbody purses and get an extra 15% off select Coach shoes.

Bombas: Shop for stylish socks and sign up for Bombas news, upcoming deals and product alerts with your email address to get the promo code COMFORT20 for 20% off your first order.

Glasses USA: Shop the brand's best-selling frames and enjoy buy one, get one free specials on select sunglasses and eyeglasses with coupon code BOGOFREE or get 50% off with coupon code SPRING50.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade backpacks, purses and wallets right now. Plus, get free shipping when you sign up with your email.

Michael Kors: For a limited time only, Michael Kors is offering 25% off your entire purchase, including full-priced and already-reduced items including handbags and accessories.

Stuart Weitzman: Get up to 60% off tons of newly added Stuart Weitzman heels, sandals and sneakers and get free shipping with coupon code FREEOUTLETSHIP at checkout.

Tory Burch: The Tory Burch sale section is stocked with tons of clothing and accessories including shoes, wallets and handbags.

Vince Camuto: Vince Camuto is hosting its Friends and Family sale with 25% off your entire purchase when you use the coupon code SPRING25 at checkout.

The best Memorial Day kids' clothes sales

Shop early Memorial Day deals on kids' clothing right now at Nike, Gap Kids, Hanna Andersson and more.

Save big on kids' clothes from retailers like Gap Kids, Hanna Andersson and Old Navy.

Crocs: Crocs are a good kids' shoe for summer activities and right now, you can get select pairs for up to 50% off.

Gap Kids: Shop the Gap Friends and Family save to save 40% on summer styles for kids when you use the promo code FRIEND at checkout.

Hanna Andersson: Get your little ones clothes they'll love this summer by shopping the brand's line of summer styles for up to 20% off right now.

Nike: Get up to 50% off kids' sneakers, slides and select clothing at Nike in the athletic brand's sale section.

Old Navy: Shop at Old Navy to get summer styles for your little fashionistas for as low as $4.

When is Memorial Day?

Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. This year, that date is Monday, May 30. As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day long weekend for many Americans.

When do Memorial Day sales to start?

Although the long weekend is still a ways away, sales are already starting to pop up in preparation for what is typically a holiday boasting incredible sales and deals. While many Memorial Day 2022 sales are still under wraps, we're prepping for massive markdowns from tons of retailers this year. Be sure to check back, as we will continually refresh and add new deals as information becomes available.

What are the best Memorial Day deals?

Typically, you'll find incredible sales on mattresses and outdoor furniture during Memorial Day. With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, you won't be hard-pressed to find epic discounts on outdoor gear and patio furniture for all your summer events and activities coming up. It's also a great time to stock up on summer clothes for the whole family with tons of retailers offering savings on shorts, sandals, dresses, tops and more ahead of the warmer months.

