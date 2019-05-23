Best Memorial Day Appliance Sales

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to helping consumers. When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission—100% of the fees we collect are used to support our mission.

Retailers have already kicked off the first major sales event of the summer, with promotions on appliances, grills, lawn mowers, and more popping up this week. Some extend even beyond Memorial Day.

Whether you’re remodeling your laundry room, your fridge is on the fritz—or you're looking to upgrade an appliance that’s seen better days—you’ll find hundreds of markdowns advertised at home centers, home goods stores, and independent retailers.

Thing is, a deal is only a deal if the product in question aces its job. So we set out to compare the advertised sales with our comprehensive ratings for refrigerators, washing machines, vacuums, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves, and ranges.

The nature of the sales vary—we found markdowns of up to 40 percent for top-tier kitchen ranges, but the best you’ll do on standout dishwashers is 10 percent. And keep in mind that many major retailers will match their competitors' prices.

Read on for our analysis of the deals for all major appliances, plus microwaves and vacuums. Or skip straight to the appliance you're looking to purchase this weekend. For each category, the appliances are listed in alphabetical order.

• Dishwashers

• Over-the-Range Microwaves

• Ranges

• Refrigerators

• Vacuums

• Washing Machines

Use this guide as you shop or, if you're considering other appliances, be sure to cross-check the models against our full appliance ratings to see how they compare to the competition, in terms of performance and price.

Best Dishwasher Sales

Memorial Day isn’t the time for blowout dishwasher deals—we see deeper discounts during July 4th and Black Friday sales—but you can still snag 10 percent off many of the models that top our ratings chart.

Bosch Ascenta SHX3AR75UC

The deal: $624 to $629 at Appliances Connection, ABC Warehouse, Home Depot, and Lowe’s

Savings: Up to $72

The combination of superior performance and features typically reserved for pricier washers make this entry-level Bosch a great value. An extra 10 percent off is just icing on the cake. It scores among the top of its budget for washing, drying, and quiet operation, and its 95-minute cycle for a normal wash is almost the shortest of any washer that CR has tested. This model isn’t normally discounted more than this, so you can feel confident snagging it this weekend.

Bosch 100 Series SHXM4AY55N

The deal: $669 to $674 at Appliances Connection, Lowe’s, AJ Madison, ABC Warehouse, P.C. Richard & Son, and Home Depot

Savings: Up to $75

This Bosch earns a Very Good score in our lab test for washing and an Excellent score for drying, and is relatively quiet, too. And on CR surveys, owners give Bosch dishwashers top marks for reliability and satisfaction.

Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N

The deal: $759 to $764 at Appliances Connection, ABC Warehouse, AJ Madison, Home Depot, and Lowe’s

Savings: $84 to $88

With controls boldly planted on its front, this Bosch defies the conventions of the midpriced dishwasher, which increasingly hides the buttons on the top edge of the door. Otherwise, the model carries most of the features commonly found on its competitors and earns Excellent ratings on CR's tests for washing and efficiency. Most Bosch sales are around 10 percent off, but we’ve seen a slightly deeper 15 percent discount on this model around the Fourth of July.

Bosch 300 DLX Series SHS863WD5N

The deal: $759 at Appliances Connection and AJ Madison

Savings: $84

This midpriced Bosch earns a Very Good rating for washing. And even though many competitors earn Excellent scores for this critical task, it's still one of the top-rated washers in the category overall because it's among the best at drying. We don’t see this model discounted much more than 10 percent, so buy with confidence this weekend.

Bosch 800 Series SHXM78W55N

The deal: $939 at Appliances Connection, ABC Warehouse, Lowe’s, and AJ Madison

Savings: $108

At full price, this Bosch is already one of the cheaper midpriced dishwashers—and it rates among the best. Most Bosch sales throughout the year are around 10 percent, but we’ve seen a slightly deeper 15 percent discount on this model around the Fourth of July, if you can wait. In our tests, it earns a Very Good score for washing and is among the best at drying.

KitchenAid KDTM354DSS

The deal: $747 to $749 at Lowe’s, Best Buy, Home Depot, and ABC Warehouse

Savings: Up to $400

KitchenAid dishwashers generally rank above average in CR's ratings, and this model outperforms the brand's more expensive dishwashers. It aces CR's tests for cleaning, drying, and energy use. It earns Excellent scores for energy and water use as well. This is likely the lowest price you’ll see on this highly rated model all year.

Whirlpool WDF540PADM

The deal: $561 to $564 at Appliances Connection, ABC Warehouse, and AJ Madison

Savings: $65 to $84

This stripped-down Whirlpool, a top performer in the budget category, offers a lot of value. It scores Excellent on CR's tests of both washing and drying, and boasts one of the shortest cycle times of any washer CR has tested. Plus, CR members give Whirlpool dishwashers top marks for reliability. We’ve seen this model marked down slightly further during Fourth of July and Black Friday promotions.

Best Over-the-Range Microwave Sales

Compared with the other three pieces of a matching kitchen suite—the range, refrigerator, and dishwasher—over-the-range microwaves cost the least. Still, better to get a good deal. We found some top performers from our tests discounted by as much as 20 percent.

Kenmore Elite 83383

The deal: $742 at Sears

Savings: $118

Even on sale for nearly $750, this Kenmore is still a bit pricey. But if you’re a fan of the brand, it’s a stylish addition to a Kenmore kitchen suite. It’s no slouch when it comes to performing all the microwave functions you expect, and with its Excellent rating for quietness, you’ll hardly notice it working. Kenmore is one of the more reliable brands of OTR microwaves, according to our member survey.

KitchenAid KMHS120ESS

The deal: $449 at Lowe’s

Savings: $135

With top-notch scores for heating evenness and defrosting, the KitchenAid KMHS120ESS is a good addition to a matching kitchen suite from this high-end brand. Heating and defrosting evenness are among the best in our tests, and it works quickly. Our testers find the controls a cinch to use without consulting the manual. We’ve seen this model priced as high as $700, so this is an attractive offer.

LG LMV2031ST

The deal: $265 at AJ Madison, $269 at Lowe’s, $310 at Appliances Connection, and $315 at Amazon

Savings: $35 to $85

The usually midpriced LG LMV2031ST is an even better deal this weekend. And if you’re the type of cook who decides what to make for dinner at the last minute, note that it earns an Excellent score for defrosting. Speed of heating and heating evenness are impressive. The LG vents well so if you tend to cook steamy pots of pasta on top of the stove, it’ll clear the air better than some OTRs.

Whirlpool WMH53521H

The deal: $313 at AJ Madison, $319 at Lowe's, and $379 at Appliances Connection

Savings: $90 to $156

Whirlpool is one of the most reliable over-the-range microwave brands in our latest reliability survey. That, combined with the reduced price, makes this model worth a look. It earns an Excellent rating in our heating evenness test, producing a bowl of mashed potatoes with no cold spots. The cooking sensor is a nice feature that lets you know when your food is ready.

Whirlpool WMH75021HZ

The deal: $414 at AJ Madison, $419 at Lowe's, and $469 at Appliances Connection

Savings: $50 to 105

The stainless Whirlpool WMH75021HZ earns a rating of Excellent for defrosting evenness, though other models are more capable when it comes to venting and how fast they can heat food. It’s very quiet, and our testers found it easy to use without thumbing through the manual. It fits a 9x15-inch baking dish, and a sensor automatically adjusts cooking time.

Best Range Sales

There are hundreds of gas and electric ranges on sale this weekend, and some of the sales at Home Depot and Lowe's are valid through June 5. Here, we’ve compiled eight stellar deals on models that perform well in CR’s tests and that can be had at a decent savings, too. They're listed in alphabetical order by brand.

Frigidaire LFGF3054TF gas range

The deal: $499 at Lowe’s

Savings: $250

It’s rare to see savings this big on a range that’s inexpensive to begin with. But you can save about 33 percent off the everyday price on this Frigidaire gas range right now at Lowe’s—the model is exclusive to the home center. It performs well in our tests, with a rating of Very Good for baking, and it’s loaded with features including a convection oven and a griddle burner on top of the range.

Frigidaire FGEF3059TD electric range

The deal: $793 at AJ Madison

Savings: $556

If you’re searching for an electric range in black stainless, this sale is your chance to get one for under a grand. The sale price on this model makes it a steal, especially considering its strong performance. This model earns ratings of Excellent for our cooktop high and low tests, and it has two power burners, a warming element, convection, and a quick-clean setting for smaller messes in the oven.

GE JGS760SELSS gas range

The deal: $1,098 at Sears

Savings: $501

Sears is slashing the price on this solid gas slide-in range. In addition to $501 off the regular price, you can get an extra $35 off by entering a coupon code online (valid on purchases over $399). The range itself is a stellar performer with a rating of Very Good in our cooktop high test, meaning it heats water quickly. In addition to front-mounted controls, it has five burners and convection.

GE JS645SLSS electric range

The deal: $899 at Lowe’s

Savings: $610

It’s hard to find a sleek, electric slide-in range with no back panel for under $1,000. This GE performs well in our tests and can be had for 40 percent off its regular price. It earns a rating of Very Good in our cooktop high test, meaning it heats water fast, and it has convection bake, broil, and roast settings in the oven.

GE JB655SKSS electric range

The deal: $637.20 at Home Depot

Savings: $221.80

This stellar GE electric range offers fast heating and a cavernous oven. The deal is tough to beat if you need an electric range—most models in the $600 price range are slow to heat and bake unevenly, but this model earns a top rating of Excellent in our cooktop high test, and it bakes evenly, too.

Samsung NX58K9500W gas range

The deal: $1,595.20 at AJ Madison

Savings: $903.80

Like lots of retailers, AJ Madison is offering bigger discounts on pricier ranges. This deal is exceptionally good, with $900 savings on one of the top-performing gas ranges in our ratings. This model earns strong marks, including a rating of Very Good for broiling, a rare feat for a gas range. It has front-mounted controls, a convection oven, and five burners.

Samsung NX58H5600SS gas range

The deal: $698 at Home Depot

Savings: $400

This gas Samsung performs admirably in our tests, and you can currently get it for $400 off the regular price. It earns a rating of Excellent in our cooktop low test, which means it can maintain a steady simmer without the need to constantly stir.

Samsung NE59M4320SS electric range

The deal: $629 at Sears

Savings: $170

This electric range is a solid performer in our tests, with a rating of Very Good for baking. It also has a convection oven, warming element, and expandable cooktop elements to match the burner size to your cookware. As with the above range, this model qualifies for additional discounts, including $35 off by buying online.

Best Refrigerator Sales

There are hundreds of refrigerators on sale over Memorial Day weekend, with models in every configuration and finish imaginable. We rounded up six of the best deals we’ve found.

Frigidaire FFTR1821TD top-freezer refrigerator

The deal: $578 at Home Depot

Savings: $321

This black stainless steel Frigidaire top-freezer is a premium-looking fridge with a wallet-friendly price (even when it’s not on sale). It’s a CR Best Buy pick, thanks to its winning combination of performance and value. In our tests, it rates Excellent for thermostat control, which means it’s able to precisely manage its internal temperature.

Kenmore 60412 top-freezer refrigerator

The deal: $480 at Sears

Savings: $150

Budget-conscious shoppers looking for a decent top-freezer should consider the Kenmore 60412, on sale at Sears. This model earns an overall rating of Very Good—a rare feat for a fridge that costs less than $500.

Kenmore Elite 79043 bottom-freezer refrigerator

The deal: $1,100 at Sears

Savings: $1,000

One of the best bottom-freezers we’ve tested, this Kenmore Elite is one of only five bottom-freezers with an Overall Score of Excellent. It comes in a stainless steel finish and has an icemaker, spillproof shelving, and digital controls, all of which sweeten this deal.

Kenmore Elite 72483 French-door refrigerator

The deal: $2,500 at Sears

Savings: $1,700

This Kenmore is the only four-door French-door in our ratings with an Excellent Overall Score. It comes in a stainless steel finish with plenty of features, including airtight crisper drawers and dual evaporators for preventing odors from mixing between cavities. At roughly 40 percent off, this top-tier French-door will give you a high-end appliance without the high-end price.

LG LSXS26366S side-by-side refrigerator

The deal: $1,495 at AJ Madison

Savings: $483

This LG side-by-side features a door-in-door compartment that allows you to grab frequently used items without fully opening the fridge door. In our labs, this LG served up impressive thermostat control and quietness while earning strong scores in our other performance tests. In terms of features, you'll find an external water/ice dispenser, digital controls, and dual evaporators. Given its solid test results—and an impressive feature set—this LG is a steal at just under $1,500.

Samsung RF263TEAESG French-door refrigerator

The deal: $1,599 at Lowe’s

Savings: $1,050

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal this weekend on a French-door fridge. This Samsung French-door aces our thermostat control and temperature uniformity tests, which are the two critical tests of a fridge’s performance. It features a darker stainless steel finish, digital controls, through-the-door water/ice dispenser, and uniquely adjustable shelving that can be raised and lowered without removing their contents.

Best Vacuum Sales

Although we didn’t find a slew of vacuum sales, we did spot solid deals on some of our top performers from reliable brands—across all the categories of vacuums we test. Discounts vary, with markdowns up to 50 percent off.

Black+Decker Flex BDH2020FL handheld vacuum

The deal: $54 at Walmart and $78 at Amazon

Savings: $32 to $56

This Black+Decker hand vac gets our top rating for pet hair, an Excellent, which is unusual for a small vacuum. It also rates well for carpet, bare floors, and cleaning along edges. You get a lot for this low price—it comes with several attachments, including a handy crevice tool, and all the tools stow in the charging dock.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum

The deal: $400 at Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, AJ Madison, Macy’s, and Walmart.

Savings: $100

The 17-pound Dyson earns an Excellent rating for pet hair—a good thing, considering its name. It’s also a beast on bare floors and almost as good at carpet. Emissions are clean, although emptying the bin can stir up some dust. It comes with attachments that help you get into tight spaces. Dyson models can be pricey, so a 20 percent price cut is worth noting.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 upright vacuum

The deal: $300 at Lowe’s, AJ Madison, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, and Walmart

Savings: $100

This Dyson is aces at cleaning bare floors and picking up pet hair, and rates a Very Good for cleaning carpet. At 16 pounds, it’s easy to maneuver around a room, although it’s noisier than some vacuums. It comes with some handy attachments, including an upholstery brush and a crevice tool. It’s a bagless design, so emptying the bin can be a bit messy. Percentage-wise, it’s a better deal than its brandmate above.

iRobot 960 robotic vacuum

The deal: $549 at Lowe’s

Savings: $150

If your home is mostly bare floors, the iRobot 960 robotic vacuum earns an Excellent rating for its bare floor cleaning. It does exceptionally well in our navigation tests and is extremely quiet (though most robotic vacuums are quiet operators). One thing our testers discovered, though, is that it needed manual cleaning of pet hair from its brushroll. This robotic vacuum is on the spendier side to start, but a decent discount brings its price down in line with much of the competition.

Kenmore 81614 canister vacuum

The deal: $255 at Amazon

Savings: $45

If you have bare floors and a dog, this is the vacuum for you because it aces both of those tests. Of the two Kenmores, it’s the best deal for pet lovers. On an ordinary day this is already a CR Best Buy, so at $45 off, it’s worth a look. Emissions are clean, although you’ll find it a bit noisy as you work.

Kenmore Elite 81714 Pet Friendly Ultra Plush canister vacuum

The deal: $379 at Amazon

Savings: $120

At this attractive price, you can’t go wrong with this Kenmore canister. It’s indeed friendly for pet owners and earns an Excellent on that test. It’s also a champ at cleaning bare floors and rates Very Good at cleaning carpet, making it a smart choice if you have a combination of flooring. It doesn't do particularly well in our noise test, so there are quieter choices.

Shark Ion F80 Cord-Free MultiFlex IF281 stick vacuum

The deal: $295 at Amazon

Savings: $155

This 8.8-pound Shark runs a lot longer on one charge than its brandmates featured here, a full 24 minutes, and charging time is the same—4 hours. It tackles pet hair and bare floors with abandon but struggles on carpet, so look elsewhere if that’s the type of flooring you have. This model normally lists for $450, so you’re saving 35 percent.

Shark Ion X40 Cord-Free Ultra-Light IR141 stick vacuum

The deal: $210 at Amazon and $250 at Lowe's

Savings: $50 to $90

The cordless stick Shark Ion X40 is very quiet and earns a rating of Excellent in our noise tests. It does a great job in our bare floors and pet hair cleaning tests, but when it comes to cleaning carpet, its performance is only so-so. This vacuum also performs well in our emissions tests, meaning that if you have allergies and are sensitive to dust, this vacuum might be a great choice. Depending on where you shop, savings can be up to 30 percent.

Shark IonFlex 2X DuoClean Ultra-Light Cordless IF251 stick vacuum

The deal: $280 at Amazon and Walmart

Savings: $170

This colorful 8.8-pound Shark works as good as it looks, earning top-notch scores for bare floors and pet hair, and a Very Good for carpet. It zips along edges, clearing debris as it goes, and rates well for clean emissions. Run time is 16 minutes, and recharging the battery takes 4 hours, so make sure you get those messes in one shot. This Shark normally lists for $450, so the savings are considerable.

Shark IonFlex DuoClean Ultra-Light Cordless IF201 stick vacuum

The deal: $275 at Amazon, and $300 at Jet.com and Walmart

Savings: $75 to $90

This cordless Shark is a good bet if you have a pet, because it aces that test and also earns an Excellent for cleaning bare floors. Carpet cleaning is almost as good, and it capably removes the debris scattered along the edges of a room. Run time is 15 minutes, and recharging the battery takes 4 hours, so plan ahead. If you shop around, you can save even more.

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed NV680 upright vacuum

The deal: $100 at Amazon

Savings: $100

This is a deal at 50 percent off. The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed NV680 is the quietest bagless upright in our tests, earning a rating of Very Good for noise. It does a solid job getting embedded dirt out of carpets. It’s also a beast at removing pet hair, something to consider if you have a dog or cat. A brush on/off switch prevents the vacuum from scattering dirt over bare floors or damaging your carpet.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 upright vacuum

The deal: $173 at Jet.com, $173 at Walmart, and $200 at Overstock.com

Savings: $60 to $87

Shark is one of the more reliable brands, according to CR’s members, and here’s another model worth considering—especially if your house has bare floors, because it earns an Excellent rating on that test. It struggles to remove pet hair, so if you have a pet that sheds, there are better choices. On the plus side, emissions are clean and it handles well. Prices vary, so shop around.

Shark SharkFlex DuoClean Ultra-Light Corded HV391 stick vacuum

The deal: $245 at Amazon

Savings: $55

This Shark is corded, but at 30 feet long, it won’t hamper your cleaning ability and you don’t have to wait for a battery to recharge. It’s aces at cleaning carpet, bare floors, and pet hair, and does so quietly. It rates an Excellent at cleaning along edges and, at 9.8 pounds, is easy to maneuver. You can find better deals on other Sharks in this list, but they may not have the same cleaning power.

Best Washing Machine Sales

These standout washers appear in alphabetical order by brand. We mention the matching dryer in case you’re shopping for a set (the dryer usually goes for the same price, and gas dryers are often pricier than electric by up to $100). You’ll see a number of LG appliances on this list. That’s because LG front-loaders and HE top-loaders earn top ratings in predicted brand reliability, making them the most reliable brand, according to our member survey.

GE GTW465ASNWW agitator top-loader

The deal: $527 to $530 at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Sears

Savings: Up to $128

This GE cleans similarly to many agitator washers we tested, earning a middling Good rating in washing performance. Where this washer really stands out is speed—it took just 35 minutes in our tests—getting the job done in half the time of some other washers. Claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet.

Matching dryer: GE GTD42EASJWW (electric) and GE GTD42GASJWW (gas)

Kenmore Elite 31552 HE top-loader

The deal: $800 at Sears

Savings: $50

The savings here may not be huge, but even so, this Kenmore HE top-loader is already several hundred less than the highly rated LG WT7600HWA, and they perform similarly. The Kenmore garners a Very Good rating in washing performance and is among the most water-efficient in its category. Claimed capacity is a generous 5.2 cubic feet, and wash time is 75 minutes.

Matching dryer: Kenmore Elite 61552 (electric) and Kenmore Elite 71552 (gas)

LG WM3500CW front-loader

The deal: $699 at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Sears

Savings: $100

Front-loaders are typically the most expensive option, and if you want top performance, you usually have to spend $1,000 or more. This LG, however, earns a spot as a CR Best Buy. This is a great price for this washer. LG is the most reliable front-loader brand in our survey, earning an Excellent rating in predicted reliability. Claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet. What's the catch? Wash time is 105 minutes. And this LG is one of the few front-loaders tested that's not so gentle on fabrics.

Matching dryer: LG DLE3500W (electric) and LG DLG3501W (gas)

LG WM3700HWA front-loader

The deal: $749 at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Sears

Savings: $150

This front-loader performed similarly to the LG above in every test, including earning an Excellent in our washing performance tests. And even with a deeper markdown, it's still priced a bit higher than the model above. This model isn’t so gentle on fabrics. Wash time is a bit faster and clocks in at 95 minutes. Claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet.

Matching dryer: LG DLEX3700W (electric) and LG DLGX3701W (gas)

LG WM4370HKA front-loader

The deal: $949 at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Sears

Savings: Up to $351

Normally, you pay more for laundry appliances that have a finish other than white, but not in this case. This LG has a black stainless finish (we tested the white version, which is why that model number ends in HWA). This front-loader delivers impressive washing performance and is gentler on fabrics than the others highlighted here, earning an Excellent rating in this test. Wash time is a brisk 75 minutes. Claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet.

Matching dryer: LG DLEX4370K (electric, shown in white in ratings) and LG DLG4371K (gas)

LG WT7100 CW HE top-loader

The deal: $600 at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Sears

Savings: $120

It normally goes for $720 lately, and at that price, this is a CR Best Buy, offering impressive performance at an appealing price. At $600, it’s a really good deal. It’s the only one of 40-plus models in its category that snags an Excellent rating in cleaning. It’s water- and energy-efficient, meaning it extracts much of the water, cutting dryer time and saving energy. Wash time is 75 minutes, and claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet.

Matching dryer: LG DLE7100W (electric) and LG DLG7101W (gas)

Maytag MHW6630HW front-loader

The deal: $799 at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s

Savings: $100

Maytag front-loaders earn a Very Good rating in predicted brand reliability, based on our member survey. This front-loader aces cleaning but isn’t so gentle on fabrics, earning a Good rating in that test. Wash time is 95 minutes, and claimed capacity is 4.8 cubic feet.

Matching dryer: Maytag MED6630HW (electric) and Maytag MGD6630HW (gas)

Maytag MVWB865GW agitator top-loader

The deal: $729 at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s

Savings: $171

Cleaning is typical of an agitator washer, meaning it earns a Good rating in washing performance. Not typical? The large capacity of 5.2 cubic feet (our tests found that any capacity over 4.5 cubic feet can fit a king-size comforter). And like all of the agitator washers highlighted here, it uses less water than most we tested. Wash time is 70 minutes.

Matching dryer: Maytag MEDB835DW (electric) and Maytag MGDB835DW (gas)

Maytag MVWB965HC agitator top-loader

The deal: $1,098 at Home Depot

Savings: $182

Even on sale, this is an expensive agitator top-loader, so why consider it? The Maytag earns a Very Good rating in washing performance, something very few agitator washers do. And with a claimed capacity of 6 cubic feet, it’s one of the biggest of all 100-plus washers tested, so you can do more laundry in one load. That’s good, given the wash time clocks in at 80 minutes, one of the longest among agitator models.

Matching dryer: Maytag MEDB955FC (electric) and Maytag MGDB955FC (gas)

Consumer Reports makes it easy to buy the right product from a variety of retailers. Clicking on a retailer link will take you to that retailer’s website to shop. Our service is unbiased: Retailers can’t influence placement. All prices are subject to change. Learn more.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.