BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!
The Met Gala is the biggest night for celebrities to bring out their best fashion looks! From Jennifer Lopez to Billy Porter, find out which stars make E! News' best-dressed list!
We’ve loved every post of Vanessa Bryant and her daughters on Instagram. Her newest snapshot of their family vacation features a rare family selfie of Vanessa and three of her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. For Easter, the Bryants went on vacation to the Eastern Caribbean, specifically the beautiful country of Anguilla. Back on April […]
Her thigh-high boots didn't hurt.
Porsha Williams is offering a peek into her daily routine with daughter PJ. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share some sweet photos showcasing what a “good morning” looks like for her 3-year-old toddler, starting with a delicious breakfast. On April 22, Porsha captured several precious pictures of PJ as she got ready to head to school. In the adorable snapshot, the tot can be seen smiling while donning a black-and-white plaid dress with black shoes and red bows in her ha
Rihanna took maternity dressing to glamorous heights in crystal miniskirt and a bra, worn beneath an unbuttoned white shirt with Amina Muaddi ankle-wrap sandals.
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo make one stylish couple. The Southern Charm cast member and his Summer House girlfriend rocked the most glamorous outfits while recently attending a friend’s nuptials together. On April 24, Paige took to Instagram to show off her and her beau’s flawless wedding guest style. As showcased in the photo, the Winter House couple dressed to the nines for the special occasion. While Craig looked handsome in a black tux paired with a white dress shirt and black bowtie, Pa
Lopez wore a black dress with sharp white sneakers for a daytime date in Santa Monica with Ben Affleck.
Soap opera icon Susan Lucci is expressing gratitude on Instagram for her fans following the death of her husband, Helmut Huber, last month.
Olivia Munn and Malcolm joined John Mulaney in Denver, where he performed on April 17 at the Red Rocks amphitheater.
At Giorgio Baldi — where else?
Ovarian cancer is more likely to be cured with early diagnosis. Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock via Getty Images PlusOvarian cancer is the most deadly of gynecologic tumors. Fewer than 40% of those diagnosed with ovarian cancer are cured, and approximately 12,810 people in the U.S. die from the disease every year. For the past 25 years, scientists have tried to identify a screening test to detect ovarian cancer in its earliest stages, when the chance of cure is high. Unfortunately, multiple clinical tr
Tamra Judge donned not one, but two fabulous looks while enjoying the second weekend of Coachella with husband Eddie Judge. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum rocked her best festival fashion for the occasion, as captured in a series of photos on Instagram. On April 23, Tamra took to Instagram to show off her music fest attire. For her first day, the mom of four sizzled in a romper that featured a low-cut neckline and long puffy sleeves. She accessorized the outfit with a chunky black stu
Khloé checking her was A++++.View Entire Post ›
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child, were photographed on a date night days after he was arrested in Los Angeles.
The couple tied the knot eight months after Murphy and Martin got engaged in Paris
MGK might have walked out on stage in slippers, but he brought a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band with him to celebrate Clarkson's 40th birthday.
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turned 4 on April 12
Always a trendsetter and a risk-taker, Rihanna is normalizing see-through lace, crop tops and bare bellies as maternity wear Rihanna on 1 March 2022 in Paris, France. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Walking through the streets of Harlem in January, accompanied by partner A$AP Rocky and wearing an open coat to reveal her baby bump covered in jewels, Rihanna didn’t just tell the world she was pregnant. “She democratised the celebrity pregnancy reveal,” says Karen Hearn, curator of Portraying P
Find out what Shanna Moakler has to say about her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's desire to have a baby together.
There's nothing we love quite like a celebrity house tour , and since Tracee Ellis Ross is moving out of her California home, we now...
Bhad Bhabie, the now famous rapper and OnlyFans star buys $6 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida which features a resort-style pool and spa.