The best microscope photos of 2022 reveal a hidden world of dino-bone crystals, human tongue bacteria, and slime mold
Nikon's Small World competition recognizes the best microscope photographs of the year.
Microscopy is an art and a science, revealing the alien beauty of the hidden world all around us.
The 2022 winners include a stack of moth eggs, a flowery sea of colon cells, and bacteria coating a human tongue cell.
The Nikon Small World competition recognizes the art and science of microscope photography, or "microscopy."
Scientists, artists, and enthusiasts from all over the world submit their painstakingly crafted photos of cells, nerves, micro crystals, mold, and tiny creatures like this anemone larva.
This year, Grigorii Timin won first place by stitching together hundreds of images to reveal the nerves, bones, tendons, ligaments, and blood cells in the 3-millimeter-wide hand of a gecko embryo.
That's a Madagascar giant day gecko. For reference, this is what they look like at full size.
Second place went to this close-up photo of breast tissue, showing cells wrapped around the alveoli that produce milk.
The otherworldly blood vessel networks in a mouse's intestine took third place.
A portrait of a daddy longlegs spider snagged fourth place.
Here are the rest of the 20 winners:
5. Slime mold is a common microscopy subject, since it grows in eerie formations of colorful bulbs.
6. Unburned particles of carbon, released as the hydrocarbon chain of candle wax breaks down.
7. Neurons from human neural stem cells.
8. The growing tip of a frond of red algae.
9. A mixture of liquid crystal, which resembles a human portrait.
10. A fly under the chin of a tiger beetle.
11. A stack of moth eggs.
12. A single polyp of coral, about 1 millimeter wide, giving off fluorescence.
12. Agate — a colorful, crystallized quartz — that formed inside a dinosaur bone when it was infiltrated with silica-rich water.
14. Mouse myoblasts — precursors of the cells that build muscle tissue — with their nuclei in yellow, lysosomes in cyan or green, and filaments in magenta.
15. Cross sections of cells from the lining of a human colon, which look like a sea of flowers.
16. A section cut out of the top of a shoot of white asparagus.
17. A zebrafish larva's tail fin, with peripheral nerves marked green and the structure around cells marked violet.
18. A network of white blood cells in a zebrafish intestine.
19. A "biofilm" of bacteria on a human tongue cell.
20. Human heart cells, captured at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Center for Cardiovascular Research.
