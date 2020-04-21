The Best Mini French Spring Coil Whisks for Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re trying to whip up the perfect hollandaise, velvety gravy or softly cooked eggs, you’ll the need the right tools for the job. One of the most critical is the whisk. Large whisks can be too cumbersome, and a regular whisk with smaller proportions never feels quite right. Mini coil whisks are the answer.

As the name suggests, the petite French iteration of the device has a coiled structure that makes it ideal for helping circulate foods while helping create a light, airy texture. On the other hand, the smaller shape means these whisks are especially adept at incorporating every last bit of food and scraping up fond.

More from Robb Report

Lightweight and nimble, this under-sung kitchen utensil is something you’ll find yourself turning to again and again when a recipe calls for just a bit more finesse. Our top four picks represent the very best that Amazon has to offer.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.