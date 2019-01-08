The Best MLP in 2018 Still Has Plenty of Fuel for 2019 and Beyond

Last year was a rough one for master limited partnerships (MLPs). That's evident by taking a look at the Alerian MLP ETF, an exchange-traded fund that holds 38 MLPs, which delivered a negative total return of 12.7% in 2018 even after factoring in their high-yielding dividends. Only a handful on MLPs managed to produce positive returns last year, led on the midstream side by Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), which delivered an impressive total return of 17%.

That strong showing last year could be just the beginning of good things to come from Crestwood given that the company expects earnings growth to accelerate in 2019 as more expansion projects come online. Add that growth to its still-cheap valuation and other catalysts on the horizon, and this MLP could continue enriching investors in 2019 and beyond.

What went right in 2019?

After several down years, Crestwood Equity Partners returned to growth in 2018. Through the third quarter, the company's adjusted EBITDA had risen 7.6% versus the same period in 2017, while distributable cash flow would have been up 8.5% if it weren't for the impact of an increase in distributions paid to preferred investors. Driving that growth was a rise in volumes across much of the company's footprint due to improving oil market conditions and the positive impact from recently completed expansion projects.

In addition to growing earnings, Crestwood also took several steps to further bolster its financial profile. Not only did the company sell its non-core West Coast natural gas liquids (NGL) operations, but it proactively amended and extended its credit facility, which firmed up its liquidity while reducing interest expenses.

Meanwhile, Crestwood made excellent progress on its expansion plan by completing several projects last year. In the Bakken, the company expanded and debottlenecked its Arrow gathering system and started up its first Bear Den processing plant. Then, in the Delaware Basin, it expanded its Nautilus gathering system and finished the Orla Express pipeline, as well as the first Orla processing plant. In addition to that, the company enhanced its growth prospects by acquiring a pipeline segment in the Delaware Basin to improve its competitive position in the region while moving forward with an expansion of its joint venture with Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) in the Powder River Basin. The project with Williams includes expanding their Jackalope gas gathering system, expanding their Bucking Horse gas processing plant, and building a second facility at Bucking Horse.