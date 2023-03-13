The best moments from the 2023 Oscars that you didn't see on television

The best 2023 Oscars moments you didn't see on television. ArchiveButler/Twitter, Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" enjoyed a historic night with seven wins including best picture.

Off-camera, there were plenty of other memorable moments. Check out some of the best below.

Before they presented the first award of the evening, Dwayne Johnson sat on his "Jungle Cruise" costar Emily Blunt's lap backstage.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The pair also surprised Jessica Chastain on the red carpet during an interview.

Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Chastain was speaking to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, she was pulled into a hug from behind by the "Mary Poppins" star.

Johnson also joined in on the conversation, prompting Chastain to reveal how thoughtful the "Black Adam" star is, sending her a message every year on her birthday.

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai told reporters on the red carpet she was most excited to see Rihanna.

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, the Nobel Peace Prize winner admitted that out of all celebrities she was looking forward to being in the same room as it was Rihanna who she was most excited to see.

"Rihanna is such a forceful, incredible woman," she gushed. "She has inspired so many generations of girls and she is just stunning and she sings so beautifully so I will be stunned to see her perform."

Hugh Grant had an excruciatingly awkward moment on the red carpet with Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant on the red carpet for ABC. Bubbaprog/Twitter

Source: @Bubbaprog

Rihanna snuck into the Dolby Theatre disguised in an oversized T-shirt, sneakers, and a bucket hat. She later posed on the red carpet, presumably having changed at the venue.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Source:@PopCrave

Angela Bassett and Austin Butler, who both missed out on their respective awards, were seen supporting each other by holding hands in the audience.

Angela Bassett and Austin Butler sat together in the audience. archivebutler/Twitter

—daily austin butler 💭 (@archivebutler) March 13, 2023

Source: @archivebutler

Lady Gaga and "Banshees of Inisherin" star Brendan Gleeson were seen cracking each other up as they shared a moment on the carpet.

Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. Valerie Macron/AFP/Getty Images

While Twitter went wild with guesses on who was inside the "Cocaine Bear" suit, it turns out that it wasn't actually anybody famous as the bear head was taken off backstage to reveal the actor under the costume.

The Cocaine Bear backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Puppets of Geppetto and Pinocchio from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"— which won best animated feature — were spotted on the carpet too.

Puppets of Geppetto and Pinocchio from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" were seen on the carpet. PinocchioMovie/Twitter

Several stars walked the carpet with family members. Colin Farrell chose to bring his 13-year-old son as his plus-one, while Paul Mescal brought his mom.

Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal brought family members to the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Check out our roundup of the stars who brought special dates to the 2023 Academy Awards.

