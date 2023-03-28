The best and most daring outfits celebrities wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.

Celebrities including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Lenny Kravitz wore standout fashion at the event.

Other stars like Heidi Klum opted for more daring looks on the red carpet.

Pink arrived at the awards ceremony in a flowing, white ensemble.

Pink attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Designed by Robert Wun, her outfit had a floor-length pleated skirt and a blazer top with cape-style sleeves.

She wore it with a diamond necklace, statement earrings, and natural-looking makeup.

Ice Spice chose a striped minidress for the occasion.

Ice Spice attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She paired the long-sleeved look with semi-sheer tights, platform sandals, and a small handbag with "Baby Girl" written across it in rhinestones.

Bebe Rexha rocked a lasting fashion trend: feathers.

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her Alessandra Rich gown was crafted from black velvet, with a row of feathers lining its off-the-shoulder neckline.

The dress retails for $2,285.

Doja Cat kept things simple in leather pants and a white T-shirt.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She also wore a tan fuzzy coat, chunky boots, layered necklaces, and '90s-style sunglasses.

The casual look is a departure for the musician, who has recently worn claw-shaped boots, cutout dresses, and red crystals covering her body.

Big Time Rush dressed in sweaters, bomber jackets, and other fall attire for the event.

Big Time Rush attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Speaking with Insider on the red carpet, Kendall Schmidt joked that they each aimed to wear "the hottest thing you can."

"We said, 'Guys we should look hot on the carpet,' and that's what we did," he said.

"We thought we'd go colorful and warm," James Maslow added.

Taylor Swift didn't walk the red carpet, but she had a sparkling fashion moment inside.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

To accept the iHeartRadio innovator award, Swift donned an Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit complete with long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a dazzling hood.

Lenny Kravitz wore an outfit that showed just how much of a rock star he is.

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

He paired sparkling trousers with a mesh, button-up shirt and a blazer with sharp shoulder pads.

Kravitz also wore a mix of diamond and chain necklaces, pointed boots, and dark sunglasses.

Heidi Klum wore one of the night's most daring dresses.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Designed by Julien Macdonald, her blue dress had a single long sleeve with a sharp shoulder pad and a cutout that extended across most of its bodice.

The sparkling gown also had a thigh-high slit that revealed her matching blue sandals.

Flavor Flav used his outfit to show his appreciation for another attendee.

Flavor Flav attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

He wore a green Nanushka puffer coat, leather pants in the same shade, and a T-shirt that said, "I come back stronger than a '90s trend" — a lyric from Taylor Swift's song "Willow."

"I'm a big Taylor Swift fan. I've always been a big fan of hers," he told Insider on the red carpet as he pointed to his shirt.

But as for the rest of his outfit, Flavor Flav said, "I just put it on and go."

Phoebe Bridgers looked both glamorous and gothic on the red carpet.

Phoebe Bridgers attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a black Rodarte halter dress with a flower appliqué at the chest and chunky shoes.

Coco Jones wore a daring two-piece outfit that was covered in cutouts.

Coco Jones attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images

Her outfit, designed by PatBo, included a halter crop top encrusted with pearls, and a high-waisted skirt with two cutouts at her hips.

She wore the look with lace-up heels, sparkling jewelry, and long nails.

Madison Beer's minidress was shiny and sheer.

Madison Beer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Paco Rabanne look was straight off the runway.

The bralette top was crafted in a chainmail style and was connected to a matching skirt via a PVC bodice.

Kelly Clarkson wore a chic ensemble for her red-carpet appearance.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a bustier top underneath a satin blazer, leather belt, and ankle-length skirt.

Clarkson completed the look with steel-toe boots and long diamond earrings.

Becky G proved that the "naked" fashion trend is still going strong.

Becky G attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She wore a Julien Macdonald gown made from black lace, with cutouts across the shoulders and chest.

The musician also rocked diamond rings and oversized hoop earrings.

Jana Kramer's sparkling dress had a plunging neckline and major cutouts.

Jana Kramer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The sleeveless look had a navy-blue top and a brown skirt, the latter of which was covered in beads and had a thigh-high slit.

Two members of Papa Roach wore contrasting suits for the awards show.

Papa Roach attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I just wanted to try to bring the spirit of one of the greatest of all time: Prince," Jacoby Shaddix told Insider about his purple suit. "And the Sacramento Kings."

Jerry Horton, on the other hand, said he wore black because he wanted to look like a "rock star."

Any Gabrielly wore a few bold trends, including cutouts, shoulder pads, and a vibrant print.

Any Gabrielly attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images

The Brazilian singer told Insider that her purple outfit was designed by Claude Kameni.

"She's bringing all these beautiful African patterns and blowing up right now," Gabrielly said. "I just think it's a beautiful shape — and I love shoulder pads."

