The Best Natural Remedies for Allergies and Sinus Problems

Allergy season is officially upon us, and that means here comes itchy, watery eyes, a runny nose, scratchy throat, and the sniffles. We can all agree that allergy symptoms are the worst. The question is, what can you do about them?

Some people turn to shots or medication, but if you’re looking for extra relief, hate getting shots, or simply want to try a new method for relief, there are a few at-home natural remedies for allergies and sinus problems you can try. (You could also try growing a beard or a mustache , as facial hair supposedly acts as a natural barrier to allergens like pollen. No word on how effective it really is, though.)

First off, what causes allergies? “An allergy is when your immune system reacts to something that’s normally harmless to most people. If you come into contact with a substance that your immune system views as a threat, called an allergen, it responds by releasing a chemical called histamine and other substances,” says Dr. Lakiea Wright, M.D. , a Board Certified Physician in Internal Medicine and Allergy and Immunology.

This release is what an allergic reaction is, and it can come from anything from pollen and mold to animals and food, she says. That’s why you might find yourself sneezing, blowing your nose, and rubbing your bloodshot and teary eyes all day long.

If you’re about fed up of those seasonal allergies (which you probably are the moment they flare up), try these popular natural home remedies and natural supplements for allergies.

Home Remedies for Pollen Allergies

The first step is to talk with your healthcare provider about getting tested to determine if, in fact, your allergy is caused by pollen, Wright says. If it’s not, a pollen remedy won’t do the trick. “Every spring, millions of people seek out allergy relief through over-the-counter drugs without really knowing their diagnosis," she says. "But we’ve seen firsthand how life-changing it can be when you finally know what’s causing those problems with breathing, itching, rashes, or congestion."

Once you have that information, you can employ strategies to avoid allergy triggers: showering after working outside; removing clothes outdoors after working outside and carrying them in a bag to the washing machine; staying inside when pollen counts are high; keeping windows closed at home and in the car; and using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for furnace and vacuum cleaners, as a few examples.

Taking clothes off that may have come into contact with pollen outside will keep your home a safe place for you to not experience symptoms, and taking a shower will rid your body of such exposure, too. Showering before bed will also help, as it will minimize the amount of time you spend breathing in different allergens.

