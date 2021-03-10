The Best Night-lights for Kids’ Bedrooms

Jane Keltner de Valle
  • Drift off to dreamland on cloud nine with this soothing dimmed light made with 100% organic cotton. $115, Maisonette. <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/cloud-lamp-off-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • During the day this decorative robot made from natural pinewood makes a cool statement in a kids’ room. After hours, this LED night light casts a soft glow to inspire sweet dreams. $240, The Tot. <a href="https://www.thetot.com/product/little-lights-robot-lamp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only does this LumiPets bunny look sweet, it’s made of materials that are safe for your little one and the environment. Crafted out of nontoxic silicone, it’s both kid and dishwasher friendly, and it has energy-efficient remote-control-adjustable settings that shut off after 30 to 90 minutes. $22, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/lumi-pets-bunny-night-light/s512116" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For the child who lives for rainbow everything, let this lamp offer a soothing antidote to the electric neon variations. Crafted from solid pinewood with muted retro stripes and a soft glitter border, it adds the perfect touch of sparkle—think of it as fairy dust for a good night’s sleep. $140, Maisonette. <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/mini-rainbow-lamp-with-glitter-retro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Made from stretched Liberty of London fabric, in a fun nursery rhyme–inspired print, this handcrafted night lamp will illuminate your child’s bedroom and imagination—day and night. It’s small enough to tuck into a shelf or put on a nightstand and casts just enough light for bedtime reading before drifting off to sleep. $64, Acorn Toy Shop. <a href="https://www.acorntoyshop.com/collections/nightlights/products/fabric-nightlight-a-goosey-gladrags" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This solar-powered portable night-light with a hand-painted fawn adds comfort and whimsy to your child’s bedtime routine and room decor. Easily rechargeable, simply place it in a sunny window during the day to activate. You can also choose from a unicorn or whale motif to light up your child's night. $40, Maisonette. <a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/mason-jar-solar-nightlight-fawn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Does your child require a constant companion in order to fall asleep at night? Allow us to introduce you to this utterly charming bunny night-light. It’s molded to sit at the edge of a bedside table or shelf and will be there to greet your little one when they wake up. $115, Scandi Born. <a href="https://www.scandiborn.com/products/rose-in-april-joseph-bunny-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This retro Belgian design sets the scene for woodland fairies and nymphs. Crafted from molded resin, its red mushroom cap projects subtle spots of light onto walls and ceiling. $104, Acorn Toy Shop. <a href="https://www.acorntoyshop.com/collections/nightlights/products/large-mushroom-nightlight" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sleeping under the stars is as easy as the push of a button thanks to this nightlight projector. It also plays a series of gentle lullabies while the Little Prince figurine spins around the top of a night sky. If that doesn’t lull your little one to sleep.… $53, Trouva. <a href="https://www.trouva.com/products/trousselier-mint-green-the-little-prince-musical-star-projector-night-light-with-batteries?currency=usd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Everything is illuminated with these charmed picks

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

