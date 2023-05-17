The best Nintendo Switch OLED accessories for 2023

It’s been a year and change since the release of the enhanced Nintendo Switch OLED model, with its larger 7-inch screen, longer battery life and some much-needed design tweaks. While it’s not a must-have upgrade from the original, it is the best choice for first-time Switch buyers. But whether you’re a newcomer to the system or upgrading from the five-year old first-gen model, you’ll want to make the most of your $350 investment with a few well-chosen Switch OLED accessories. We’ve outlined our favorites below.

SanDisk microSD card

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card, Licensed for Nintendo-Switch $27 at Amazon

With only 64GB of on-board storage, you’re going to want to get a microSD for your Switch OLED to store downloaded games, save files and screenshots. And with the redesigned slot it’s easier than ever to put it in or take it out of the system, too. You can use pretty much any microSD card with your Nintendo Switch, but the Nintendo-branded ones from SanDisk are solid, and you can get a 256GB model at a pretty affordable rate right now. They’ve been specifically tested with the system so you know they’ll work seamlessly.

8Bitdo Pro 2

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller $52 at Amazon

With the improved stand on the back of the OLED Switch it’s now a lot easier to play in tabletop mode. But you’re still dealing with the same old Joy-Cons, which might be a bit too small for players with larger hands. In that case you’ll want to upgrade to a more pro-level gamepad. And yes, there is Nintendo’s Pro Controller, which is still the best choice for your Switch overall if you can get one, but 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 is also great, not to mention incredibly flexible; you can use it with your Android device, as well as a PC or Mac desktop. And it’s $20 cheaper than the Nintendo-made option.

8Bitdo Lite 2

8BitDo Lite 2 $35 at Amazon

While the official Pro Controller and the Pro 2 are full-featured gamepads, one thing they aren’t is small. That makes a big difference on the go when you don’t have a lot of space in your bag but need something just a bit larger than the Joy-Cons to play with. In that case I recommend the 8Bitdo Lite 2, which offers up an actual d-pad, as well as two joysticks, shoulder triggers and even motion control so you’re not giving up any functionality. It’s color-coded to match the Switch Lite, but that doesn’t mean it’s not also a solid companion for your Switch OLED. (If you’re a 2D aficionado, you might want to give the original 8Bitdo Lite and its two d-pads a try for only $25.)

FastSnail grips

FASTSNAIL Grips Compatible with Nintendo Switch for Joy Con $15 at Amazon

If you’d like to make your Joy-Cons more comfortable without breaking the bank, one easy fix is a pair of grips from Fastsnail. Their rubberized nature means they’re easy on your hands and super durable – a must for anyone with rambunctious, electronics-destroying children. But adult gamers will appreciate how much easier they are to hold than a bare Joy-Con, and they slip on and off easily, which makes them easy to clean and transport. Our only regret is that they don’t come in white to match the Joy-Cons that come with the OLED system, but there is a pair of black grips that should still look stylish.

PowerA Enhanced Nano controller

PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller $44 at Amazon

When you need a Pro-style controller but don’t have space for a Pro-style controller, PowerA has you covered with its Enhanced Nano gamepad. It looks a lot like the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller thanks to its grips, shoulder buttons and matte black coloring, but it’s two-thirds the size and includes a set of back buttons you can program to suit your needs. It’s easy enough to tuck away in your bag for a gaming emergency, and it’s affordable, too.

SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset $100 at Amazon

Nintendo pushed out a firmware update that lets you use any Bluetooth headset natively with your Switch, which is fantastic if you already own a wireless gaming headset. But if you don’t have one, or find it a little too bulky, I’m still going to recommend the Arctis 1 from SteelSeries as a good option for the Switch. It sounds great, is super comfortable and stylish, and the included USB-C dongle is still easier than connecting to the console via Bluetooth. At $100, it’s also reasonably priced for a gaming headset.

Razer Barracuda X

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset $46 at Amazon

Like the Arctis 1, the Barracuda X uses a USB-C dongle to connect to your console. Unlike the Arctis, though, this headset comes in assorted colors like quartz pink and white, the latter of which matches the Switch OLED’s panda-colored Joy-Cons. Aside from that, it’s just as solid as the Arctis 1, with 40mm drivers and a super light but sturdy design that feels and looks great on your noggin.

PowerA Joy-Con charging dock

PowerA Joy Con Charging Dock $30 at Amazon

One thing that Switch owners quickly realize is that if they want to play games with friends, they’re going to want some extra Joy-Cons on hand. But the Switch console itself can only charge one set at a time. Why not increase your capacity by adding this charging station to your setup (it plugs right into your Switch dock), with space for two Joy-Cons and a Pro controller, which means you'll never have to deal with a dead controller again. That’s perfect for games like Towerfall, Party Golf, Super Bomberman R and of course, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds

Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset $30 at Amazon

If you’re an on-the-go Switch gamer who’d rather not drag around a full-size headset but still craves high-end audio, know that most accessory makers are releasing earbuds made especially for gaming – though your existing wireless earbuds will still, in many cases, do a bang-up job. If you do want a dedicated pair made especially with gaming in mind, these wired buds from Turtle Beach have sports tips so they’ll stay firmly in your ear while you’re walking or shouting at the competition on the included mic. But you may not have to shout, since that microphone is a detachable model that you can bend toward your mouth, instead of the usual fiddly in-line mic that most wired headphones come with these days.

iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector

iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for Nintendo Switch $12 at Amazon

The Switch OLED’s screen is beautiful enough that you’ll definitely want to give it an extra layer of protection. Because it’s slightly larger than the screen on the standard Switch, you’ll need to make sure you get a screen protector that’s specifically made for the OLED model, and I also recommend a tempered glass kit because it’s more durable than plastic. The iVolver screen protector costs $10 for a pack of four, so it’s super affordable, and your system will still fit nicely in the dock when you slide it in for a charge.

Anker PowerCore+ 26,800 charger

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Power Bank $50 at Amazon

If your Switch lives in your bag or backpack, it'll be useful to keep a battery pack with you for whenever you run out of juice. Most of Anker's high-capacity power packs will charge up the Switch, but we like this 20,100 mAh power bank for its relatively slim design and its ability to charge two devices at once. You’ll need to provide your own USB-C charging cable, but you probably have one (or many) of those lying around anyway. We also appreciate that this pack is airplane-friendly, and it’ll set you back only $54.

Amazon Basics Switch case

Amazon Basics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch $17 at Amazon

The Switch Pro might be a premium-level system but you don’t have to spend big bucks to protect it. The Amazon Basics Carrying Case is my preferred method for toting my Switch around, and it fits the Switch OLED just fine. There’s also a nice-sized pocket for carrying around cords and other gaming accessories, and a panel with slots for 10 Switch game cards that’s padded on the other side to protect your screen. And, on a personal note, the outside of this Nintendo Switch case is super fun to cover with stickers.

Amazon Basics large case

Amazon Basics Hard Shell Travel and Storage Case for Nintendo Switch $31 at Amazon

If you’re the type who likes to take your entire system to places like say, a friend’s house or a gaming convention like PAX, the large protective case from Amazon Basics is an easy and affordable way to carry the whole kit and caboodle. It can fit the new dock, the system, a controller and all the cabling you need, snug and tidy. It even comes in some snazzy colors like neon yellow or red, to match your Joy-Cons or a favorite outfit.