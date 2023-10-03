These are the best NJ high schools: report

How do high schools in New Jersey rate?

Nine public schools in New Jersey made the Top 100 Best Public High Schools in America list, while seven private high schools in the Garden State placed in the Top 100 on the Best Private High Schools in America list, published by Niche.

Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents. To come up with its list, Niche combined data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census and FBI, as well as input from current students, alumni, and parents. The Best School Districts ranking is based on analysis of academic and student life data − key statistics and factors that include student-teacher ratio, school ratings, the quality of colleges that students consider and more.

Best public high schools in NJ

The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, Rockaway: Magnet school in the Morris County Vocational School District. Also ranked "Best Public High School Teachers in New Jersey," 1 of 415, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 1 out of 335. Nationally, it ranked 15 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." High Technology High School, Lincroft: Public school in the Monmouth County Vocational School District. Also ranked "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 2 of 408, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 3 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 27 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Bergen County Academies, Hackensack: Magnet school in the Bergen County Vocational Technical School District. Also ranked "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 408, and "Best Magnet High Schools in New Jersey," 2 of 37. Nationally, it ranked 28 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science, Manahawkin: Public school in the Ocean County Vocational Technical School District. Also ranked "Best Public High School Teachers in New Jersey," 2 of 415, and "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 14 of 408. Nationally, it ranked 34 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Biotechnology High School, Freehold: Public school in the Monmouth County Vocational School District. Also ranked "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey", 7 of 408, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 9 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 37 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains: Magnet School in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District. Also ranked "Best Magnet High Schools in New Jersey," 3 of 37, and "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 4 of 408. Nationally, it ranked 40 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City: Magnet school in the Jersey City School District. Also ranked "Most Diverse Public High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 447, "Niche Standout High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 28, and "Best Magnet High Schools in New Jersey," 4 of 37. Nationally, it ranked 44 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains: Magnet school in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District. Also ranked "Best Public High School Teachers in New Jersey," 5 of 415, and "Best Magnet High Schools in New Jersey," 5 of 37. Nationally, it ranked 45 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Bergen County Technical High School − Teterboro: Public school in the Bergen County Vocational Technical School District. Also ranked "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 6 of 408, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 15 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 76 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America." Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains: Magnet school in the Union County Vocational-Technical School District. Also ranked "Best Magnet High Schools in New Jersey," 6 of 37, and "Best College Prep Public High Schools in New Jersey," 10 of 408. Nationally, it ranked 105 out of 20,446 for "Best Public High School in America."

Public high schools in Central Jersey ranked high

11. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, West Windsor

12. Union County Vocational-Technical High School, Scotch Plains

13. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, Plainsboro

19. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies, Edison

29. Montgomery High School, Skillman

33. Westfield Senior High School, Westfield

35. South Brunswick High School, Monmouth Junction

41. Metuchen High School, Metuchen

44. Watchung Hills Regional High School, Warren

45. J.P. Stevens High School, Edison

46. New Providence High School, New Providence

48. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health & Biomedical Sciences, Woodbridge

49. Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School, Bridgewater

50. Bernards High School, Bernardsville

More: Poll ranks each state’s all-time favorite authors. Who is tops in New Jersey?

Best private high schools in NJ

Princeton International School of Math and Science, Princeton: Also ranked "Best Boarding High Schools in New Jersey, 1 of 11, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 2 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 2 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." The Pingry School, Basking Ridge: Also ranked "Best Private K-12 Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 55, and "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 3 of 122. Nationally, it ranked 9 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville: Also ranked "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 122, and "Best Boarding High Schools in New Jersey," 2 of 11. Nationally, it ranked 22 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." Newark Academy, Livingston: Also ranked "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 2 of 122, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 8 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 37 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." The Peddie School, Hightstown: Also ranked "Best Boarding High Schools in New Jersey," 3 of 11, and "Best High Schools for STEM in New Jersey," 10 of 335. Nationally, it ranked 61 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." Blair Academy, Blairstown: Also ranked "Best Boarding High Schools in New Jersey," 4 of 11, and "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 10 of 122. Nationally, it ranked 77 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." Delbarton School, Morristown: Also ranked "Best Catholic High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 50, "Best All-Boys High Schools in New Jersey," 1 of 12, and "Best High Schools for Athletes in New Jersey," 2 of 521. Nationally, it ranked 91 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." Rutgers Preparatory School, Somerset: Also ranked "Best Private K-12 Schools in New Jersey," 2 of 55, and "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 8 of 122. Nationally, it ranked 102 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood: Also ranked "Best Private K-12 Schools in New Jersey," 3 of 55, and "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 7 of 122. Nationally, it ranked 109 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America." The Wardlaw + Hartridge School, Edison: Also ranked "Best Private K-12 Schools in New Jersey," 4 of 55, "Most Diverse Private High Schools in New Jersey," 6 of 134, and "Best College Prep Private High Schools in New Jersey," 9 of 122. Nationally, it ranked 112 out of 4,990 for "Best Private High School in America."

Private high schools in Central Jersey ranked high

25. Overlake Preparatory Academy, Edison

28. Gill St. Bernard's School, Gladstone

29. Mount Saint Mary Academy, Watchung

33. Noor Ul-Iman Academy, Monmouth Junction

38. Darul Arqam School, South River

42. Timothy Christian School, Piscataway

45. Saint Joseph: A College Preparatory School, Metuchen

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Best high schools in New Jersey ranked from 422 to 1