The 9 Best Nosing Glasses for Savoring Your Whiskey’s Flavors

If you’re a whiskey aficionado, you want to get the most out of every single sip of your best bottle. And part of that is the rich aroma given off by the amber liquid. While a tumbler or other vessel might be appropriate in most instances, really taking in that rich olfactory experience means breaking out a nosing glass.

Typically designed with a wider bottom and narrow, flute-like top, its very shape enhances how you’re able to take a whiff. The slightest recalibration in those proportions can yield different results—no small thing when you’ve shelled out a small fortune for a particularly rare vintage. Finding the right iteration is made even trickier by the introduction of other factors, like whether or not the glass has a stem.

To help ensure your next whiskey tasting is up to snuff, we’ve rounded up of our favorite models available so you can cherish every drop of your favorite spirit.

Crafted from a beautiful non-lead material made of titanium and zirconium oxide, this set has all the delicacy of traditional crystal—minus the easy breakage. The same goes for shock and scratch resistance. But the pragmatic design doesn’t stop there. It has a gracefully contoured base that cradles whatever rare vintage you’ll be sipping and grows more narrow toward the top, so its full olfactory bouquet is readily accessible. And with a 7.4-ounce capacity, it has enough room to hold a generous amount of your favorite maker. This particular model comes with a stem, which might make for easier handling depending on the individual.

Buy Now on Amazon: $73

Aged & Ore went through dozens of prototypes, making sure that its nosing glass packs all the flavors and aromas of your favorite spirit. The brand landed on the perfect size for a two-ounce pour. Factor in the narrow mouth and flared lips, and you have a stemless glass that really delivers. What’s more, the lead-free crystal offers amazing clarity, allowing you to enjoy your drink visually. It really taps all the senses.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $18

Tom Dixon never fails to offer designs that really raise the bar. The British brand’s nosing glasses, for instance, feature a solid round base that’s both eye-catching and prevents your drink from toppling over. The set was also made in collaboration with whiskey specialists, which means that the size and proportion of the bowl and tapering of the mouth will allow you to savor all the flavors.

Buy Now on Mytheresa: $95

Perfect for Irish whiskey connoisseurs, the Tuath nosing glass comes all the way from the Emerald Isle. With a capacity of 7 ounces, it features a conical bowl and a tapered rim that directs all the wonderful aromas directly up to your nostrils. This allows you to nose each tipple and prepare your palate for the rich flavors. The real pièce de résistance is the stem. It features a unique shape that is reminiscent of the rugged Irish coastline. More importantly, it ensures you have a good grip while also preventing the whiskey from getting warm in your hand. This set includes two glasses for you and a friend. All you need is the single malt.

Buy Now on Amazon: $33

One of the most sophisticated duos on our list, this pair of glasses comes complete with matching lids—so not even the slightest bit of a whiskey’s fragrance can escape between sips. Fashioned from mouthblown glass, they have a thin stem and otherwise classic proportions, though they do become more narrow relative to the base when compared to our other favorites. Considering they come with lids, this duo is a great choice to break out during an especially important after-dinner drink for the added touch of elegance, though some might consider the accessory overly fussy.

Buy Now on Amazon: $115

The mouth of Williams Sonoma’s nosing glass may be wider than others on this list, but the sensory experience that it offers is the same—if not better. Modeled after the shape of a thistle, the flare is designed to enhance and disperse the aroma of your neat dram. It also helps direct the flow of liquid to the tip of your tongue, allowing you to savor all the smooth textures better.

Buy Now on Williams Sonoma: $68

Oftentimes, it is the simplest things that make the most impact—a sentiment championed by Nude. Just take a look at the brand’s nosing glasses, which are devoid of any bells and whistles. Nude, instead, focuses on the classic shape, proportioning it in a way that gradually releases the flavors and scents of your favorite bourbon or whiskey.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $61

Schott Zwiesel returns to this list, this time with a modern stemless option. Blown from non-lead Tritan crystal, they’re naturally resistant to scratching, breaking and chipping so you won’t have to be overly delicate when handling them. And being stemless means that their chances of accidentally tipping over are also greatly reduced. Sporting a 10.9 ounce capacity, this design can hold some of the most liquid of any option on our list so it’s an excellent choice for those who appreciate a generous pour.

Buy Now on Amazon $50

If you’re in the market for something unique, Norlan has just what you’re looking for. The brand has a patented double-walled nosing glass, made of borosilicate glass, that really draws the eye. But it’s not all about looks; the award-winning design is intended to reduce ethanol burn and fit neatly on the low lips, minimizing spills as you take a swig of your whiskey.

Buy Now on Amazon: $48

