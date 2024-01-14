Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Many of the best TVs utilize OLED picture technology, which stands for organic light-emitting diode. Each diode is individually lit, and electrified, or turned off when the scene calls for black colors. That means pitch black scenes are truly dark and not washed out because of a backlight, but so are the rest of the colors. And right now you don’t have to try very hard to find a mountain of OLED TV deals. This is great news if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater for the new year, as both QLED and OLED are the top choices when it comes to landing a TV with the best picture quality. There are substantial savings out there on OLED TV brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and others. We’ve tracked them all down, so if you want a TV with top picture quality and some savings, read onward for more details.

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $600, was $1,300

LG

LG makes a range of great OLED TVs, and many of them are seeing some impressive price drops at the moment. This 48-inch A2 Series OLED offers a 4K-quality picture at a fraction of its usual price. With it, you get LG’s a7 Gen4 AI processor for 4K upscaling and content, AI picture pro 4K support, dynamic tone mapping, LG’s exclusive Filmmaker mode for a more cinematic experience, and the Magic Remote. Plus, LG’s webOS 22 smart platform allows you to access all of your favorite apps and you can start streaming as soon as you plug it in and connect to your WiFi.

Buy Now

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,800, was $2,100

LG Electronics

The LG C3 series is an incredibly popular TV, as it produces an impressive OLED picture at a fairly moderate price point. It’s available in several sizes at a discount, as are several other LG OLED TVs. But this 65-inch deal is a sweet spot. Each of these LG TVs is built on the webOS TV smart platform, so you know you’ll be getting easy access to, and organization of, all of your favorite content through your streaming service subscriptions.

Buy Now

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,200, was $3,600

Samsung

It wouldn’t be a complete list of OLED TV deals if one of the best brands, Samsung, wasn’t a part of it. In many ways Samsung OLED TVs are leading the charge in furthering OLED picture technology. This 77-inch S89C is available at a great discount right now. The S89C series is Pantone validated — with industry-leading color quality — and equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling. Dolby Atmos with object-tracking sound, Q Symphony compatibility to pair with Samsung soundbars and home audio gear is onboard, and the Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to stream your favorite games right to the TV, no console needed.

Buy Now

Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV — $2,900, was $3,300

Sony / Sony

Sony is one of the most popular names in electronics and it’s almost universally known as one of the best TV brands. Its Bravia lineup offers some great OLED picture quality, and this deal offers some great savings as well. This one brings the heat with 77-inches of gorgeous screen real estate with a reliable OLED contrast and stunning highlights. Google TV built-in means you get a streaming platform you’re likely already familiar with, with hundreds of thousands of on-demand content at your fingertips. Movies on the Bravia Core, and a dedicated game menu, will elevate and transform whatever entertainment experience you’re looking to have.

Buy Now

Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED 4K Tizen TV — $4,000, was $5,000

Samsung

I always say go big or go home and this Samsung 83-inch is a massive TV. With over 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels and virtually limitless contrast it’s going to give you an absolutely breathtaking picture, as well. Just to list out some of the features, it supports HDR, Dolby Atmos, has object-tracking sound, Samsung’s Gaming Hub, a SolarCell remote — with a solar panel for eco-friendly charging — and much more. It’s one hell of a TV, that’s for sure.

Buy Now

More OLED TV deals we love

If you’re looking for a different size, or have a budget in mind and want to see some other options, we’ve also included more OLED TV deals here:

More LG OLED TV deals

More Sony OLED TV deals

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV — $1,600, was $1,700

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED 4K Google TV — $1,900, was $2,000

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,300

More Samsung OLED TV deals

Should you buy an OLED TV or a QLED TV?

When it comes down to ensuring you’re purchasing a television with the best picture quality in the game, you want to make sure you go with either an OLED TV or a QLED TV. These are the top technologies currently on the market, and while they differ in the way they produce the image, they are somewhat similar when it comes to the quality of the final output.

OLED TVs are typically able to be made slightly thinner than QLED TVs, so OLED is something to consider if aesthetics are part of your TV shopping equation. Another thing to consider is whether or not you have a favorite TV brand. OLED TVS can be found amongst models made by brands like LG, Vizio, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic, while Samsung offers its own version of OLED technology known as QD-OLED.

Both QLED and OLED have their own sets of pros and cons. OLED typically wins out when it comes to viewing angles, deep black levels, and power consumption. If you’re looking for a TV to gather around with friends and family, OLED is the way to go. As well, OLED is a great technology for gaming, so if you’re planning to set up a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, an OLED TV is likely to give you the better experience.