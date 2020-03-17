Best online streaming at-home workouts: Discounts, online classes, and what to know amidst coronavirus

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people around the world are self-isolating, which in turn has resulted in an uptick of at-home workouts.

Monday, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut governors announced that gyms have been ordered to close at 8 p.m. EST. in an effort of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "So don't even think about going to a neighboring state thinking there's going to be a different set of rules."

Additionally, popular boutique fitness studios, as well as personal trainers, have continually made efforts to abide by CDC guidelines encouraging social distancing.

Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso posted and demonstrated a five minute "Glider Workout" routine on Instagram.

"Resharing + sharing more of some of my favourite ways to stay calm and confident during this time in the comforts of your home," Godso said in a caption.

Ahead, check out other fitness companies that are following suit to make working out at home more accessible for all via online classes, mobile apps, and more.

Nike Training Club App

The Nike Training App offers a variety of free workouts designed by trainers. The mobile app includes everything from HIIT-style workouts to yoga flows for all fitness levels.

Sweat

This popular fitness app includes a wide variety of workouts by several different trainers included founder Kayla Itsines. There are two plans available which include one for $19.99 a month and another option for $119.94 yearly.

P.volve

The total-body and strengthening fitness platform is offering a free 30-day streaming trial. With this, you get access to hundreds of workouts. Use promo code ONEPVOLVE after creating an account. P.volve is also providing free 15-20 minute workouts on Instagram live and 10 post-workouts on YouTube. Monthly plans start for as low as 19.99.

ConBody

This bootcamp-style class is offering access to online workouts -- no equipment needed -- for $9 a month. The company also will be hosting live online workouts for those who sign-up through the MindBody app.

Sky Ting

Yoga lovers rejoice! This NYC-based yoga studio is offering a week free of Sky Ting TV ($20 monthly) which is the company's video plaform featuring a variety of yoga routines.

305 Fitness

If you are looking for a fun dance cardio style workout, 305 fitness has lots of amazing free classes available to watch and follow along to on their YouTube page.

Physique 57

This popular barre studio is offering a 7-day free trial to their on-demand online classes. Monthly plans are availale for $24.99

