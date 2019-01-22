Best Over-the-Range Microwaves From Consumer Reports' Tests

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Over-the-range, or OTR, microwave ovens are a good choice if you have limited counter space and/or prefer a built-in appliance that matches the rest of your kitchen suite.

And you can get a new OTR microwave for as little as $200, not including installation costs, which vary. Some retailers, like Home Depot, offer free installation if the purchase price exceeds a certain amount.

But there are some drawbacks to OTRs.

Although an OTR microwave has a built-in exhaust fan, it won't vent as well as a range hood.

And if you’re short, you might find it challenging to remove a piping-hot bowl of soup from an OTR microwave, because the bottom of the appliance is usually 18 inches or more above your range.

“Some newer over-the-range microwaves are very squat and might be difficult to reach when you open the door or press buttons,” says Ginny Lui, who oversees Consumer Reports’ microwave testing. “Make sure to consider the size and placement of the microwave in your kitchen before you buy one.”

How We Test Microwaves

We assess how fast and how evenly microwaves heat. The speed score in our over-the-range microwave ratings is based on how fast the microwave heats 1 liter of room-temperature water in a bowl. For evenness, we put a bowl of cold mashed potatoes in the microwave, heat it for 10 minutes, then take the temperature of the food at 20 different places.

To test defrosting evenness, we use the microwave’s auto-defrost setting on a pound of frozen ground beef, then quickly separate and weigh the portions that are cooked, defrosted, and still frozen.

There are more than 80 over-the-range microwave ovens in our ratings (and just as many countertop models). Here are five over-the-range microwave ovens that deliver outstanding performance in our tests, listed in alphabetical order.

Frigidaire Professional FPBM3077RF

CR’s take: This Frigidaire Professional model receives Very Good ratings in our tests for speed of heating, noise, and venting. It’s one of the better models we've tested for ease of use, and we found it easy to program straight out of the box without consulting the owner’s manual. Its ability to heat things evenly is so-so; don't get this model if you love to heat up large plates of food. Available only in a stainless steel finish.

GE JVM3160RFSS

CR’s take: A CR Best Buy because of its attractive price and solid performance, the GE JVM3160RFSS is quiet, easy to use, and a champ at defrosting, earning a rating of Excellent on that test. It performs well in our venting test. And it has a large enough capacity to fit a 9x15-inch baking dish. One downside: This model lacks a sensor, which detects when the food is done. The GE comes in five different finishes: stainless steel, slate, black, bisque, and white.

KitchenAid KMHS120ESS

CR’s take: The stainless steel KitchenAid KMHS120ESS earns an Excellent score on our defrosting evenness test, which makes this a good option if you tend to keep frozen meat on hand and find yourself needing to turn it into dinner in a hurry. It fits a 9x15-inch baking dish and comes with a five-year magnetron warranty. In our latest survey, more than 30,000 CR members noted that KitchenAid is one of the most reliable over-the-range microwave brands, with very few of its models failing before five years of use.

LG LMV2031ST

CR’s take: The LG LMV2031ST is a good choice if you use your microwave to cook and not just for reheating and defrosting. It fits a 9x15-inch baking dish and has a wire rack, allowing you to cook two dishes at once. It’s also equipped with a sensor that turns off the microwave so that you won't overdefrost or overheat your food. This LG OTR earns an Excellent rating in our defrosting test, but heating water is slower than with some other models. It comes in a stainless steel finish, as well as black stainless, black, and white.

Whirlpool WMH53521H

CR's take: A top performer from Whirlpool, the WMH53521H earns an Excellent rating in our heating evenness test, meaning a dish of cold mashed potatoes had few cold spots after microwaving or none at all. It has a cooking sensor that helps estimate how much time and power you'll need for each dish, and it fits a 9x15-inch dish should you want to cook a casserole. This microwave is very easy to use, and our testers note it has no discernible flaws. Whirlpool is one of the most reliable over-the-range microwave brands in our latest reliability survey, with few CR members reporting breakages before five years of usage.

Whirlpool WMH75021HZ

CR’s take: The stainless Whirlpool WMH75021HZ earns a rating of Excellent for defrosting evenness, though other models are more capable when it comes to venting and how fast they can heat food. It’s very quiet, and our testers found it easy to use without thumbing through the manual. It fits a 9x15-inch baking dish, and a sensor automatically adjusts cooking time. Whirlpool is one of the most reliable over-the-range microwave brands in our latest reliability survey, with few CR members reporting breakages before five years of usage.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.

More from Consumer Reports: