The best photo from every year of Kate Middleton's royal career so far

Mikhaila Friel
kate middleton prince william
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day. WPA Pool / Getty Images

  • Kate Middleton has been a member of the British royal family since her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.

  • Throughout the past decade, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has established herself as a senior royal, a future queen consort, and mother to the future king, Prince George.

  • To celebrate the duchess' 39th birthday on January 9, Insider has gathered the best photo from every year of her royal career so far.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

2011: Kate Middleton became HRH The Duchess of Cambridge upon her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011. She also became a Princess of the United Kingdom, although she doesn't use the title in an official capacity.

Kate Middleton wedding
The Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day. Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

2012: The duchess made a rare solo appearance with the Queen and Prince Philip in Leicester for the first day of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee tour on March 8, 2012.

kate middleton queen elizabeth june 4 2012
Kate Middleton and Her Majesty The Queen. AFP/Getty Images

2013: Middleton and William welcomed their first child and future king of the United Kingdom, Prince George, on July 22. George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.

Kate Middleton george hospital
The duchess with Prince George on the hospital steps after his birth. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2014: The following year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. They followed Princess Diana's example by bringing their new son on the trip. Diana broke from tradition by taking baby Prince William on her and Charles' tour of Australia in 1983.

kate middleton prince william george australia
William, Middleton, and George arrive in Australia. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

2015: Middleton met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2015.

kate middleton state banquet 2015
Middleton and Xi Jinping. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

2016: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were greeted by royal fans outside The Mall at Buckingham Palace as they attended the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations that June.

kate william harry 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

2017: They stepped out together again to promote their mental health initiative, Heads Together, at the Virgin Money London Marathon. Royal photographer Samir Hussein, who took the photo, previously told Insider that it shows the trio have "got each other's backs."

harry, william, kate heads together
Harry, William, and Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

2018: The Duchess of Cambridge appeared alongside the duke and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

kate, william, george, charlotte 2018
The Cambridge family at the royal wedding. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2019: Every year the Cambridges join the Queen's birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace. 2019 was different though, as it marked the first time that their youngest son, Prince Louis, appeared in public.

Trooping the Colour 2019
Middleton held Prince Louis at his first official royal engagement in 2019. Reuters

2020: Last year, the duchess continued her royal engagements via Zoom during lockdown. She also took part in the UK's "Clap for Carers," a former weekly ritual used to show appreciation for healthcare workers across the country.

cambridge family clap for carers
The Cambridge family stood outside their country home in Norfolk to applaud NHS staff. BBC via Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account Twitter silences a dangerous president

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Salmond accuses Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading parliament and giving 'untrue' evidence to Holyrood probe

    Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading the Scottish Parliament and committing multiple breaches of the ministerial code, in an extraordinary attack which opponents said could end her political career. The former First Minister said some of his former protege's statements to Holyrood about her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him were “simply untrue” and accused her of making a “wholly false” claim in her own written evidence to a Holyrood inquiry probing the affair. Under the code which governs the conduct of ministers, those who knowingly mislead parliament are expected to resign. The submission written by Mr Salmond was provided to a separate inquiry into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, but was also sent to the Holyrood committee. In a leaked submission written by Mr Salmond, seen by The Daily Telegraph, he alleges that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament on “on a number of occasions” over the nature of a meeting he held with her at her home on April 2, 2018, when they discussed the investigation.

  • Surrounded by a shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence, said four sources familiar with the matter. Some longtime advisers are steering clear of talking to Trump after he fired up hundreds of supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol in what even fellow Republicans called a deep stain on Trump's legacy. The unprecedented breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday forced Pence and members of Congress to be evacuated just as they had convened to certify the 2020 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden over Trump.

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

    The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Capitol riots: A running count of the lawmakers calling for Trump’s second impeachment

    A growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers are calling for the president’s immediate removal from office in the final days of his administration

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account