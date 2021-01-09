The best photo from every year of Kate Middleton's royal career so far

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been a member of the British royal family since her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.

Throughout the past decade, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has established herself as a senior royal, a future queen consort, and mother to the future king, Prince George.

To celebrate the duchess' 39th birthday on January 9, Insider has gathered the best photo from every year of her royal career so far.

2011: Kate Middleton became HRH The Duchess of Cambridge upon her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011. She also became a Princess of the United Kingdom, although she doesn't use the title in an official capacity.

The Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day. Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

2012: The duchess made a rare solo appearance with the Queen and Prince Philip in Leicester for the first day of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee tour on March 8, 2012.

Kate Middleton and Her Majesty The Queen. AFP/Getty Images

2013: Middleton and William welcomed their first child and future king of the United Kingdom, Prince George, on July 22. George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.

The duchess with Prince George on the hospital steps after his birth. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2014: The following year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. They followed Princess Diana's example by bringing their new son on the trip. Diana broke from tradition by taking baby Prince William on her and Charles' tour of Australia in 1983.

William, Middleton, and George arrive in Australia. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

2015: Middleton met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2015.

Middleton and Xi Jinping. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

2016: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were greeted by royal fans outside The Mall at Buckingham Palace as they attended the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations that June.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

2017: They stepped out together again to promote their mental health initiative, Heads Together, at the Virgin Money London Marathon. Royal photographer Samir Hussein, who took the photo, previously told Insider that it shows the trio have "got each other's backs."

Harry, William, and Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

2018: The Duchess of Cambridge appeared alongside the duke and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Cambridge family at the royal wedding. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2019: Every year the Cambridges join the Queen's birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace. 2019 was different though, as it marked the first time that their youngest son, Prince Louis, appeared in public.

Middleton held Prince Louis at his first official royal engagement in 2019. Reuters

2020: Last year, the duchess continued her royal engagements via Zoom during lockdown. She also took part in the UK's "Clap for Carers," a former weekly ritual used to show appreciation for healthcare workers across the country.

The Cambridge family stood outside their country home in Norfolk to applaud NHS staff. BBC via Getty Images

