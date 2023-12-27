My best photos of 2023: Kareem Elgazzar

I've had the distinct honor and opportunity to document life in my home state for the last 14 years, entering my 10th year at The Cincinnati Enquirer in January 2024 as the senior staff photojournalist. It's been a delight sharing the documenting and sharing our shared experiences the last decade with you, and it's not possible without so many people encouraging me over the years. I sure do enjoy photographing sports, people and general news, especially covering the Cincinnati Bengals and our local sports teams.
I'm married and am the proud father of two wonderful little boys, whom I just shared the wonder of photography with over the holiday season. I love spending time with them.
I hope you enjoy the few of the many thousands I captured this year. My goal is to show your our shared local life through visually-pleasing photos that make you feel like you're there.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception.
Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice.
The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”