My best photos of 2023: Kareem Elgazzar

I've had the distinct honor and opportunity to document life in my home state for the last 14 years, entering my 10th year at The Cincinnati Enquirer in January 2024 as the senior staff photojournalist. It's been a delight sharing the documenting and sharing our shared experiences the last decade with you, and it's not possible without so many people encouraging me over the years. I sure do enjoy photographing sports, people and general news, especially covering the Cincinnati Bengals and our local sports teams.

I'm married and am the proud father of two wonderful little boys, whom I just shared the wonder of photography with over the holiday season. I love spending time with them.

I hope you enjoy the few of the many thousands I captured this year. My goal is to show your our shared local life through visually-pleasing photos that make you feel like you're there.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Sculptor Ted Gantz stands in the doorway between his kitchen and Florentine-inspired outdoor space featuring some of his original sculpture work , pictured, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in the Pendleton neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Tim Greene, an architect with DNK Architects, examines the interior of the Regal Theater, which will undergo a revitalization to house two minority businesses – the Robert O’Neal Multicultural Art Center and Katalyst, a minority-owned marketing firm – pictured, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, on Linn Street in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) is recognized by the crowd before his first at-bat of the season in the second inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Laurie Burton, of Anderson Township, walks her dog, Lola, about 4 years old, through Woodland Mound Park as trees display fall foliage, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Milford, Ohio.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval delivers the annual State of the City address, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from the Aronoff Center in Downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) hurdles Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) after a catch in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: My best photos of 2023: Kareem Elgazzar