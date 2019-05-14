The Best Pickup Trucks 2019-2020

Blending style and substance, pickup trucks are among the best-selling models in America. With unrivaled configurations and unmatched capabilities, the pickup is one of the best transportation tools on the market. Although the cumbersome proportions and escalating prices of full-size and heavy-duty trucks can dissuade some potential truck shoppers, smaller pickups such as the 10Best-winning Honda Ridgeline combine a carlike ride and cargo-carrying utility. Likewise, the mid-size Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon offer a fuel-efficient diesel engine and best-in-class towing. The Jeep Gladiator is equally stout and best suited for outdoorsmen, with its trail-rated equipment and removable body panels. Still, full-size pickups such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500 headline the show. The 10Best-winning Ram 1500 pickup provides a superb ride and unprecedented luxury. The Ford trucks boast desirable modern features and the widest selection of engines in the biz. Both also offer lifted versions loaded with off-road exclusives found on the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 Rebel. Here are our picks for the best pickup trucks on sale for 2019.