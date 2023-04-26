This Is the Best Pizza Place in North America, According to Yelp

AP Finance

Amid a week of massive layoffs at Disney, the leadership team of its film arm gathered in Las Vegas on Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors. The Walt Disney Company presentation, with exclusive new footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. At the weeklong trade conference, major Hollywood studios put on splashy presentations to assure the people who play their movies, from the biggest chains like AMC to single-screen independent theaters, that they have the content to keep audiences buying movie tickets.