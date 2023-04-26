This Is the Best Pizza Place in North America, According to Yelp
And no, It's not in New York or New Jersey.
And no, It's not in New York or New Jersey.
Nottingham Forest are out of the relegation zone for the time being after beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday.
Amid a week of massive layoffs at Disney, the leadership team of its film arm gathered in Las Vegas on Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors. The Walt Disney Company presentation, with exclusive new footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. At the weeklong trade conference, major Hollywood studios put on splashy presentations to assure the people who play their movies, from the biggest chains like AMC to single-screen independent theaters, that they have the content to keep audiences buying movie tickets.
It's buttery, sugary, spreadable gold.
Chevrolet announced it's discontinuing the Bolt EV, a budget electric vehicle that hit the scene in 2016 and was plagued by battery issues.
Police found Devon Hoover, 53, dead from a bullet to his head on Sunday. Officers went to his home on a welfare check.
Reeves posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, revealing two swollen black eyes and saying, "Me and Shifty got in a little scuffle"
Pro Bowl tackle David Bakhtiari says transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love is similar to the one from Brett Favre to Rodgers.
A key Indian government scheme designed to spur local production has drawn investments totaling 535 billion rupees ($6.54 billion) till December 2022, a trade ministry statement said on Wednesday. Investments under the production-linked incentive, or PLI scheme, are expected to rise further to 2.74 trillion rupees as the scheme runs its course, as per the statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship program was first introduced in late 2020.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/LinkedInA California college professor with a background in religious studies is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to arrange sex with a girl he thought was just seven years old—but turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.University of the Pacific Assoc. Prof. Rod Githens promised to bring the child “her favorite chocolate bar (Hershey's Dark Chocolate with Almonds) and an Ariel doll,” according to a newly unsealed—and extremely d
Zee's Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year to customers who gave them free Taylor Swift tickets.
Virginia has become the 17th state to include Sikhism and Sikh practices in public school social studies curriculum. The update is a result of the state’s collaboration with national nonprofit Sikh Coalition, which has advocated for the change since March 2021. Named the 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning, the Virginia Department of Education shared that the new standards will “have a broader focus on the contributions of all Americans, in particular African Americans, Indigenous Peoples and Asian Americans.”
Russian pilots lack basic training to fly at low altitudes and don't have sophisticated weapons to successfully hit targets, a RUSI report found.
The visit comes as the White House announced steps designed to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack on South Korea.
The singer deemed a judge "racist" after ordering him to pay a hefty lump sum in child support and legal fees.
For a moment I thought I must be losing my mind. “Meghan’s Startling New Look Reveals Who She Really Was All Along,” screamed the headline from the Mail. There were similar verdicts everywhere. “Meghan Markle Sparks Surgery Speculation with New Look,” gasped the New York Post. “Meghan’s New Hairstyle Hailed as a ‘Polished Power Move’,” trumpeted the Express. Here at the Telegraph, meanwhile, we revealed “The Meaning Behind Meghan’s Montecito Makeover”.
Over the years, James Corden has welcomed some incongruously glamorous guests into his Carpool Karaoke car.
The advisor told the 16-year-old he had romantic feelings for her and would leave his wife for her, police say.
Republican lawmakers in numerous states have effectively outlawed the procedure despite polls showing such moves are deeply unpopular.
Spotting rare coins is a lucrative hobby for some, but it takes patience and impeccable eyesight. If you're up for the hunt, keep your eyes peeled for this most unusual dime. $2,000 Quarter? Check...
The United States on Wednesday will announce steps designed to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack on South Korea, according to Biden administration officials. The commitments, which the officials said will be called the "Washington Declaration," coincide with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Washington, D.C. as U.S. President Biden will host Yoon for a bilateral meeting and a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday.